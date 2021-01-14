A Fall of His Own Making
We don’t need to wait on history to recognize that the fall of Donald Trump’s literal and figurative fortunes over the last week is the stuff of a Greek tragedy, not lacking the Furies driving him from the stage. On the morning of January 6th, Trump had lost the presidential election, yes, but he was still a force to be reckoned with. Twitter account in hand, he was, for better or worse, the front runner for the GOP’s presidential candidate slot in 2024 — and if he couldn’t be or didn’t want to be the candidate, he could still exert massive influence on who would get the slot. If not king, then the kingmaker. Skeptics (waves) would and did point out the myriad of legal and financial issues awaiting Trump in his post-presidency. But Trump had been in legal and financial quagmires before, and had always managed to fail upwards. It was possible, against all odds and with a pool of fervent, credulous former voters, that he could do so again.
On the evening of January 13th — a mere one week later — the best Trump could do for himself was keep his presidential pension. He was, most obviously, impeached for a second time, on the (accurate) charge of inciting an insurrection. His senate trial will apparently have to wait, but the historic shame of a second impeachment is his forever. He is literally half the presidential impeachments in the history of the United States. He is radioactive politically; all but the dimmest of QAnonic political figures have (correctly) disavowed him, in name if not in policy.
Trump’s business and financial connections have severed themselves from him dramatically and unambiguously; he has no way to raise money in his post-presidency now, and has hundreds of millions in debt waiting for him. His biggest fans are now wanted by the FBI. His Twitter account, the violent nuclear heart of his power, is no more. He doesn’t even have Parler at this point; at most he can settle for Gab. And of course he still has all the legal issues he had before the attempted coup — and more now, all waiting for him when he’s finally shown the other side of the White House door six days from today.
Who is to blame for this historic fail, and this monumental fall? Why, he is, of course. Trump’s inability to process defeat and his abject terror at being branded a loser is the very cause of him becoming, definitively, the biggest loser in American history. He has lost not just an election; he has lost his power. He’s lost his aura, his invincibility, his mojo, his swagger. In place of his heedless and fear-inducing bluster, he now has a querulous whine, a mutter as he wanders the White House halls, complaining not to social media but to hapless, bored aides about an election that wasn’t, in fact, stolen from him and which he now has no power to make others pretend it was. Here is a defeat of his own making, one for which he cannot blame others, although he will, since he is psychologically incapable of blaming himself.
We don’t have to wait on history, but as it happens, this is how history will remember Donald Trump: Not as a forceful, charismatic authoritarian, but as a corrupt and pathetic wretch, who spent the final days of his presidency shouting at the walls about how the world is against him.
He is correct in that much. The world is against him, because the world, finally, no longer has to pretend to tolerate him. He has done this to himself through fear and hubris and a smallness of soul. The rest of his life will be spent in the full knowledge that his name represents not success, but a failure so abject and profound that there is no other comparison to it.
He will pretend it doesn’t bother him. We all know that will be a lie. It will bother him, every day, from now to his end. He will deserve every moment of it.
— JS
Incidentally, this is not my summation of his presidency. That will wait for next week, when he is safely out of the White House.
And for everyone going “He still has six days to fuck us all!” Yes he does, and I suspect Mitch McConnell has sent someone to tell him that if he doesn’t behave during that time, he will call the Senate back and he will give the Democrats the seventeen Republican votes they need to punt him out on the street early and without his Secret Service detail (and pension). We’ll see if I’m wrong!
Also: Political post, Mallet, behave yourselves, please. Also keep the sea-lioning to a minimum this time around, thank you in advance.
There used to be a story — told by Kissinger? — about a drunken Nixon wandering the midnight halls of the White House shouting at the portraits of his predecessors. I somehow doubt we’ll get anything as colorful regarding Trump. (For one thing, I doubt he knows the names of more than a handful of former presidents.)
All completely true. But he’s unleashed the hounds of hell. It’s still nerve-wracking hoping nothing goes wrong at the inauguration. What do you think about Biden still planning for a public event albeit less populated? Is there any security in the world that can really protect them?
He is a much less poetic version of the other mad king no one wants to name, but, fuck it.
“Crackbeth.”
“His senate trial will apparently have to wait,”
It’s interesting what Anne Applebaum said about that…
“A long pause between impeachment and a Senate trial might not be a bad idea, given how much there is to learn about the Capitol insurrection. Questions to answer include: Did Trump plan to use the military? Did GOP Congressmen collaborate? What about Capitol police? Is this why we had those weird personnel changes at the Pentagon? Is this why Dick Cheney organized 10 ex-SecDefs to sign a letter? Did other people see this coming?”
https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1349632017693106177?s=20
Well said. With the things people in this world get away with, it nice to see some poetic justice, if not real justice, for a change.
Wiredog:
Yup, and I also said as much the other day. Every day he’s away from the presidency is a day is power and influence is lessened even further (and is a day when the 2024 presidential aspirants will want him cleared off the board).
the best Trump could do for himself was keep his presidential pension.
You’re way more optimistic than I am. He’s still got the support of three quarters of GOP voters (75% in a post Jan 6 poll). Only ten GOP Representatives voted in favor of impeachment (as opposed to 190+) who voted against. That sounds like Trump still has substantial support within the GOP, especially with the Republican base
The president’s pension is about $220,000 a year. He might have some other benefits that will cost us, the taxpayers, more than his pension (Secret Service, for instance).
The good news is that he’ll still have Giuliani . . . Oh wait a minute, maybe not.
The word “schadenfreude” has become a staple term in my house and I have to admit to feeling oodles of it as I picture Trump wallowing in his own bitter defeat, waiting for the day they move him out of the WH and wondering what’s coming next
To the pain.
(I want consequences, I’ll settle for poetic justice…. for now)
Even if he is impeached and disqualified from running again, he still has a time-honored option: run a proxy. Ivanka (most likely) or one of his sons could run. Or even Kushner. It’s been done before, many times.
This is probably what will happen in the alternate timeline where he won this election and wanted a third term.
FYI, shared this article on Facebook, and I find that the preview picture Facebook shows for pages from your site is quite badly mangled. This may be a problem with your WordPress template that is worth addressing.
Well said ….
“The most we can hope for is to get you buried in secrecy so your grave don’t get violated!”
Charlie (Lawyer) to Lincoln F Strern, “Stern”, Heavy Metal
We still have people waving confederate flags 155 years after the defeat of the confederacy.
So it will be with trump flags. In the coming decades those flags will wave together.
Enduring symbols of hate.
Rafe B. – that’s really harsh on Macbeth, who wasn’t mad and historically was a decent king. Shakespeare’s play was a hatchet job.
If you want to make historical parallels, perhaps James VII/II or Louis XVI, minus the guillotines. So far, anyway.
Yes, he’s the definition of “Fail.”
But the chaos he has set in motion still threatens the US generally, and is a direct personal threat to those of us who work for state and local governments. The state agency for which I work has its headquarters one block away from the state capitol. They’ve boarded up the capitol building, reasonably enough, but there are still employees required to report in person to a building that is a block away from the likely epicenter of a domestic terrorism event next week, and that is very clearly labeled as a state-owned building occupied by state employees.
I’ll be thrilled to see him leave, but I am terrified of what his fanatical followers will do in the wake of his departure. And that is all on his head. Not that he’ll care. But if the historians are thorough, they’ll take note of the people whose lives, health, safety and livelihoods are threatened by him even after he leaves office.
One interesting question, though, is what this particular means and speed of fall is going to do not to the Orange One himself, but to his children’s (and son-in-law’s) various ambitions. The least-condemnatory thing I can say about any of them is that they’ve been loyal to their family (which is sort of like saying that Susan Atkins remained loyal to her “family”). But, unless individually indicted*, they’re going to remain eligible for office; the prohibition on Bills of Attainder prevents the splashing of any orange paint upon them (funhouse-mirror parallels to the Glorious Revolution and the role of “orange” in that are for the excessively cynical).
It’s going to be fascinating to see how/whether/when any of their ambitions play out in the political arena. Whether they try to “mobilize the base” and claim martyrdom, or distance themselves as having been (inadequate) “moderating influences” (e.g., Jared’s purported squashing of the Orange One’s attempts to expand onto other antisocial-media platforms after Faceplant restricted things). I won’t be excessively surprised to see them — Ivanka in particular — try both, even in the same speeches; there’s a long tradition in the fashion industry of talking out of both sides of one’s mouth at the same time. Which usually leads to really disturbing facial expressions.
And I really pity any teenager or young adult going out on a date with Baron. Just think of the stellar examples throughout his family of how to treat others…
Only Jared and Ivanka are theoretically subject to impeachment, as they both have formal offices within the United States government (even if not confirmed-by-the-Senate type offices). It’s highly doubtful — not certain, but highly doubtful — that even leaving aside the end of the Orange One’s term and their departure, an impeachment could or would stand. This is a failure in the clause as much as anything else: Despite centuries of examples of corrupt hangers-on of nobility who didn’t have formal office but “mere” councillor status, the Founders appear to have believed that their new form of government was immune from such.
I’m still worried about the 140+ GOP legislators who refused to accept the election results after the Capitol had been stormed, and to the best of my knowledge have not yet publicly disavowed their prior statements and implications that the election was stolen. Until there’s a broad, general repudiation in the GOP of Trump’s claims that he was cheated out of a victory, his shadow will still be large over that party, and over the prospects for a peaceful democracy.
That’s pretty much spot on. The only thing I would disagree with is this.
“…In place of his heedless and fear-inducing bluster, he now has a querulous whine…”
And while the querulous whine is absolutely on the mark, my position is that is all he has ever had. I don’t know who (outside of congressmen representing Trumper districts) his bluster would cause fear, because all I ever heard out of his pie hole is a four year old’s querulous whine telling me it wasn’t their fault and how unfair the whole world is.
Yeah, I’m not convinced that that is how history will remember him. I think there’s a decent chance he might be eligible for image rehabilitation: throw a new coat of paint on him and he’s a charismatic maverick who had impulse-control problems but spoke to the concerns of millions of Americans. And that’s if we return to something resembling sanity. Give Tom Cotton two terms in the White House (God forbid) and he’ll build an altar to Trump on the Mall.
How soon before we can add his name to the dictionary as a synonym for massive failure? As an additional definition under the word trump? Or as spelled tRump?
Like: Wow, what a spectacular tRump, all that’s left is a smoking crater!
or He tRumped that up, we’ll have to cordon it off for 1000 years, like Chernobyl!
Agree with every point but one.
This is not a greek tragedy. Its tragic when the hero falls from grace, when good turns to evil.
Trump was a sociopath from the day he was born. His presidency was defined from the beginning to be based on lies, hate, and bigotry. That he is finally getting the slightest penalties he so richly deserves is not “tragedy”
its justice.
I keep hearing people say “x% of Republicans still support Trump”. But, in fact, the correct statement should be, “x% of Republicans who were called by a pollster and answered their phone, and then agreed to take the poll support Trump.” Polls are not what they used to be in the age of mobile phones. I have heard that few millennials will answer a call from someone they don’t know. It may be that the majority of Republicans taking the polls are seniors with landlines, which would probably skew the results. And how many people do the legitimate pollsters call anyway? It annoys me that in election years, I almost never have a chance to answer a real, not push or fundraising, poll. I don’t get the calls. (I am a Democrat, BTW)
How very Downfall …. I suspect he will sidle off to Mar-A-Largo this weekend; I can’t imagine hi wanting to be faced with removal from the WH next week.
I cant find anything that John said in this piece that i don’t strongly agree with. He is done. Pack him up, put him in a cave and let him molder away because he is persona au gratin in all respects.
Trump is crude, and he lies a lot, but a certain amount of crude can be seen as earthy, and all politicians lie to some extent. He embodied many of the worst traits of a stereotypical to s large degree, but I don’t think that’s largely responsible for his downfall. I’m no fan of the single factor analysis, but I think the largest contributor to his downfall was one of strategy, or perhaps his nature. A President has to be partisan to get into office. Once in office though he needs to do something about the half of the country that did not vote for him, and the politicians that represent them. It might be asking too much to think you can bring them into the fold, but you have to try. You have to represent their interests and try to create a loyal opposition, even as they fight against you.
Trump’s political opponents (half the country) were always his enemy in his eyes, to be ridiculed, opposed, stymied and if possible, humiliated and destroyed. With a strategy like that, you pay the price when the tables turn.
Biden’s worst enemies generally have to concede that he seems to be a good and decent human being. I dont think he’ll make the same mistake. He seems to be hyper-aware that he needs to do something about the half of the country that opposes him. I think an uncomfortably large minority in his party is looking for payback and now considers scorched earth politics the status quo (nor is there any shortage of such thought in the opposing party.)
Dealing with this will be his first challenge. I’m optimistic about his chances.
@ David:
“That sounds like Trump still has substantial support within the GOP, especially with the Republican base”
It goes beyond “substantial support”. Almost half of Republican voters supported not only Trump’s incitement of terrorist violence, but the act itself. 75% of polled Republicans maintain that the election was stolen, despite absolute lack of credible evidence. Given that Republicans tend to be shy when polled about their political opinions, I imagine this percentage to be considerably higher. 75% of 74 million is fertile breeding ground for domestic terrorists. Al-Qaeda and Da’esh can only dream of such a base.
Most importantly, over a hundred Republicans in the House and half a dozen in the Senate continued to knowingly spread lies about the election results and further inflame the mob. They will face no consequences for doing so. Trump is heading for the dungheap of history, and deservedly so, but the GOP shows no intention to purge itself of Trumpism.
I used to manage a department in a large hospital system, which can be a jungle of politics. There was no way to do my job without making some people unhappy, but I always looked for the win-win. I never made enemies unnecessarily. Because when you leave a trail of enemies behind you, if you bully and betray and run over people, they’re all out there waiting to take their revenge. You may not even be aware that it’s happening–the budget that doesn’t get approved, the air conditioner that just can’t get fixed, the vote of the board of trustees that doesn’t go your way. Trump has littered the world with people he has ripped off, taken advantage of, and betrayed. The knives come out when he loses power.
I’ve lived in Texas since 1979 after leaving the Army. To get elected in a GOP primary you have to love guns, Jesus, guns, more guns, and Jesus with guns. And hate abortion. A whiff of homophobia, racial animus and maybe some anti-Semitism might prove helpful, though frowned upon in the least rural counties and districts.
Trump was their dream candidate though thoroughly irreligious. In Alabama, Tuberville was elected not so much because he was a coach as he embodies the worst tropes of the Old South. None of this is going away, the mob is just waiting for a new leader to self-annoint.