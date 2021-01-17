Mundane Sacred Objects
The picture above is of me (in the pink denim), my sister and my mother, on the occasion of the first day of school in, I want to say, 1977, although I may be off a year. I’d be in second grade that year, and it was a new school, so this is me trying to make a good first impression. Not only is the jacket pink denim, but so are my trousers, and also I am drenched in Hai Karate aftershave, although of course I don’t shave at that point. Nevertheless I made a good impression on at least one person, since I met my friend Kyle Brodie that day, and we are still friends now, which means he’s officially my longest running friendship. Good job, me and Kyle.
I post this picture today for two reasons. The first is it’s my mom’s birthday, so: Happy birthday mom, here’s a very 70s picture of us all. The second is that I think this may be the only picture I have of my second grade year. There were other pictures taken — 1977 had cheap cameras and film cartridges of 110 and 126 film — but over the course of years the photos were lost or abandoned or thrown away. Some of the pictures were put into photo albums, but I don’t have the photo albums, and I don’t know who does; maybe my mom does, but if she does they’re in storage. At the end of the day, this photo is it for me for the second grade.
Which puts it up on most other elementary school grades for me! I don’t have any pictures of kindergarten or first grade; third grade seems lost as well. You would think I would have some pictures of fourth grade, because I broke my leg that year and me in a cast seems like something we’d have documented, but I have no pictures of me in said cast. Indeed, in sum I think I may have a grand total of ten pictures of myself from the 1970s. Things get better in the 80s, because of yearbooks and such, but the 90s are hit and miss until 1995, in which an avalanche of pictures arrive in the form of my wedding. But, honestly, it isn’t until the 2000s that photodocumentation of my life really takes off, because a) digital photography happened, and b) I started taking pictures because I didn’t have to send them out to be developed. I have more pictures I took yesterday, than I have of my life in the whole decade of the 70s. Most of yesterday’s pictures are of my cats.
This isn’t a complaint, really. I don’t think I’m all that unusual. Lots of pictures were taken in the pre-digital age by a lot of people, but not a whole lot of them survive until today. I imagine for a lot of folks there is just a single photo, or a mere handful of photos, to represent whole years or even eras of their lives. Photos were and are physical things; they get lost, and misplaced, and thrown out. Even the ones that are preserved in photo albums experience rot and fading pigments, and eventually the albums themselves are thrown away, when the owner passes on and none of the heirs wants them or knows what to do with them.
And you might think, well, that’s yesterday’s problem — today we all have too many photos of ourselves. And on one hand yes, but on the other hand, really, no. Digital photos are even more ephemeral than the photos taken on cheap instamatic cameras in the 70s, because they are wholly contingent on storage devices. I took more than 20,000 photos last year with my dSLR and my phone. The dSLR photos are on an archive drive; the phone photos are backed up to Google photos. Of those 20K photos, maybe 700 ended up on Flickr, which is where I post the pictures I want to show to the world, and an equal number on Twitter or Facebook, and a couple hundred at most (not counting pictures of books) on Whatever.
Thing is: Hard drives break down and data rots. I regularly transfer to newer drives (and also store on multiple drives), but there’s always a chance of a physical failure costing me some or indeed all of those photos dating back two decades. Google Photos and Flickr are “in the cloud” but that doesn’t mean they are permanent in any meaningful sense — Flickr is on its third owner since I joined it, and honestly I just assume that at some point it’s going to close up shop. Likewise Twitter and Facebook; hard as it may be to believe, one day we may all get that note that informs us Twitter or Facebook is shutting down and that we should download our data if we want to keep it, which some of us will but a lot of us won’t, and even those who do often won’t bother to ever open up again. And then, of course, what happens to all that stored data and all those stored photos when we pass on one day? Will our heirs want them? Will they know how to even find them? Will they know the passwords?
I took 20,000 photos last year; unless I actually print some of them out, or leave specific instruction how they are to be preserved (and those instructions are followed), there’s a very good chance they will all be lost one day to digital rot and neglect. And I’m someone who is (relatively) careful with digital photos, backing them up on regular basis and making sure there are multiple instances. Does the average person? It seems less likely. Do you back up your photos? Do you print them out?
What I’m saying, I suppose, is that it doesn’t really matter how many pictures you take. It matters how you keep them. We may take exponentially more photos than we did in the decades past, but even so, it may still turn out that in the end we have just a few photos that will stand in for entire years or eras in our lives, with the rest lost — like photos in other eras — to time and rot and benign neglect. Photos are often mundane things in the moment but when you come across them later as the sole image from an entire time in your life, they can take on an almost sacred feel, the one small path back to a different time and place.
Certainly I did not expect this photo of me in a pink denim outfit to represent an entire era of my childhood. but here I am, with that photo, and only that photo. You — we — may yet be surprised which photos make it through the gate of time to represent today, and which ones don’t. There will probably be fewer of them than you think.
— JS
I take nowhere near so many photos in a year, maybe 1500 to 2000, but then I’m using exclusively a cheap $100 camera. It works much better than my old $300 (maybe $500 in 2020 dollars) film camera. Still, I keep only those that I’d care to show to others (or which might have future potential as fodder for digital editing). So far, storage is not a problem, but it would be interesting to see how long they survive…
Nice little essay, thanks
“My name is Ozymandius, king of kings.”
I seem to remember having some pink denim too.
I remember reading a piece a while ago about how the switch to digital photography meant that we were also losing a lot of serendipitous journalistic photos. Back in the day, photographers had to develop the whole roll, but now everyone does a lot of deleting in-camera so they don’t have to sort through thousands of shots. Which means that some overlooked detail whose importance didn’t become apparent until after the fact often gets discarded.
My father’s photographs were 99% slides rather than prints. Mostly labeled, at least with year and city or year and person, but not always. My mom’s vision has been going for 20 years. Some time about 10-15 years ago, we did a slide show for however much family was visiting at Christmas or her birthday, and about 10? years ago, my wife snuck about 10 boxes off to the drugstore which digitized them onto CD, and we picked out a dozen or so from each decade for them to inkjet-print in 8×10 and bind into booklets. It worked really well. She could mostly see them, and tell us who was in them and what was going on.
A couple of the pictures from when I was really young I remember only from seeing the slides, not from the actual events. My sister and I, aged 3-5, playing on a swingset in Montreal in the snow. And my sister as a 2-year-old sitting in a cardboard box marked “Mail”, which I was reminded of when Abi posted a picture of her daughter (late teens) sitting in a cardboard box with a caption about how she’d been hanging around with cats.
Other formats of stored memories can be tougher to make work than pictures, because they need keeping the software or format information around. I keep a copy of late-1990s Eudora because it’s got the goodbye-soon email my dad sent to my family a few months before he died; I should go back and extract it because it’s really just /bin/mail mbox format – ASCII emails with headers stored in one big long file.
“One word, my boy, multi-terabyte USB 3 drives!” Well, OK, that’s 3 words.
Like you, John, I had few photos of me from those formative years (exactly a decade earlier) until my sister and cleaned out my dad’s store of crap. Since then, my dear sister’s managed to send me all kinds of embarrassing photos of me as an infant on to, I guess, 6th grade or so. (After that I was smart enough to hide when the camera came out.)
As for long-term friendship, I met Bob before I started kindergarten and, though we’ve not often seen each other and are living on separate coasts, are still friends. He just retired and I’ll retire this year. That makes it almost six decades of friendship.
DSLR ~ 10K – 15K / year
Phone ~ 4K /year
One backup on the PC (a duplicate drive), two USB drives (kept in a safe), Amazon could storage of all photos. Google storage of phone photos. My processed photos are on SmugMug. Some I dump on Flickr (when I remember).
Very few photos of myself or my wife (very, very few).
Honest, I don’t much care what survives me (we don’t have kids). My photos are for my use and entertainment. My sister will inherit them if she outlives me and then . . . poof!
Strangely, they might survive longer than anywhere else on the blog since it will likely revert back to a “free” blog after I die (blogs of friends who have died are still up and running years after they died and the policy is that as long as no one deletes them, they’ll stay up — of course, WordPress too could cease to be).
I’ll be . . . er . . . would be amazed if anyone remembers me even 10 years after I’m gone (few remember me now), and a photo of me won’t mean much to anyone without some context and a personal connection.
Also, I don’t tend to look back much, hence I hold little curiosity for the past (unlike my sisters). If I see a photo of a much younger self, it often seems like I’m looking at a stranger (or a doppelganger) because there’s no associated memory of it
So . . . I don’t worry about it much.
Mom took all the family photos in the 70s. She still has all the prints, in boxes, somewhere. I haven’t seen them since she made them. Some of them I’ve never seen.
I had a Brownie camera I bought at a garage sale for a quarter back then. Later my dad bought me a $10 Instamatic knockoff. I shot probably 20 rolls of film in the 70s and 80s. It was expensive and I didn’t have much money, or I would have shot more. I still have all the negatives and scanned them about five years ago.
Given our socioeconomic status, if we could fast forward that family to today, I might not even own a camera because there’s no equivalent to the 25 cent garage sale camera, or the $10 Instamatic.
Yes, what to do with all the pictures taken in a lifetime? Where to keep them, or post them, or eventually make them available to your heirs. How many of the pictures you see taken every day will never see the light of day or even be shown to the subject? And that is not including all of the videos. Who has time to watch, let alone edit the hours of videos shot starting with the 8mm cameras? Since I retired seven years ago I’ve been to 70 countries and all seven continents. In the fall of 2016 I toured southeast Asia and took almost 5,000 pictures but only one reminds me of the trip. The picture is of a friend of the shaman’s wife. Taken in Myanmar.
https://app.photobucket.com/u/bmwrydr/a/2ed9fb06-8e2d-420f-88cb-aa7632acfb3e
+1 for Hai Karate. I received at least one Christmas or Birthday gift consisting of a little vinyl zipper bag with various products. If I were to try recreating it by alchemy, I’d try vinegar, 3-day-old orange juice, and just a dash of gasoline.
We always had a ton of pictures because my mother, and then my younger sister, also put them in albums. When my parents died, I think my sister took them all. We do have plenty from the ’70s because we got married in 1970 and traveled to England (and, occasionally, the Continent) every summer after that, where I took a lot of pictures. These days, I guess we’re old and don’t see our families much, so I don’t take nearly as many. But I do still have some from my childhood, as well as my Bar Mitzvah Album from 1961. My wife was a teacher so has her yearly class pictures for most years.
I’ve got huge boxes of photos all around the house. I keep telling myself I need to go through and sort them, but–no. It keeps not happening. These days, I also have huge files of digital photos on various computers, that I need to go through and sort and label and discard . . . I suspect that won’t happen soon, either.
I did learn something kind of fun this year, almost by accident. If your elementary school took class pictures (and you still remember the name of your elementary school, and it’s still open): go to the school’s website. There will sometimes be a sort of “memories” page of all the class pictures your school kept (and they tended to keep copies) scanned and available for download. Mine had at least some of the kindergarten pictures going back to the early 1950s and almost all of the 8th grade graduation pictures. It’s worth a shot, just to see what’s there. And high schools these days sometimes put old yearbooks online, too, which can be even funnier . . .
A better link to the picture.
https://hosting.photobucket.com/images/z394/bmwrydr/_41_2.JPG
I did a photo book the last couple of years, and I’m going to start backfilling the past so that we have hard copies of the memories, as like you I’m sure all my digital files (backed up in 2 different places) will all eventually disappear.
My computer died this year–taking with it the only copies of probably the last five years of my life. (I am not so diligent in backing stuff up. You’d think I would have learned this after having killed at least six computers and suffering the commensurate loss of digital image archives.) Instead, I’ve come to treat it like the leaves in fall. I appreciate them while I have them. I admire their once bright colors and happy flapping in the breeze, but when they fall to the ground to rot, I tread them underfoot and don’t think of them again. (I do however have a few precious once pressed between the pages of Facebook and stored on a back-up drive somewhere in my house. I really should try to find them…)
I will never be called a historian of note because I simply cannot be bothered to keep track of my own life–noneless anyone else’s.
You’re lucky. Many of the photos my father took of me and my sisters in the 70s survive and were digitized. I just looked at the last day of school photo from 1972 (black and white). Would have been the end of 1st grade, I think. Somewhat overexposed in the sharp California sunshine.
The transience of electronica is why I gave a physical photo album to a friend as a collaborative christening gift for her new grandchild. She and her husband do lots of photos and I figured they would be lost in the future if a few were not picked out and physically printed. And labeled.
The latter is also vital. I have a photo from my mum’s childhood of 2 elderly -I assume – relatives sitting on the foot step of a Model T with a picnic hamper and teacups. I would love to know who they were and where the picture was taken.