I’m Thinking a Lot of Things But Not Able to Formulate Them Coherently, Maybe Later, In the Meantime Here’s a Cat
I mean, a picture of a cat always seems like a decent fallback position, doesn’t it.
More later, perhaps, if my brain gets better at organizing the things flying about in it at the moment.
— JS
The idiocy broke the gauge a while ago.
Thank you for the cat photo – those are always needed, and always much appreciated.
If you do master that whole organizing all the random stuff flying around in the brain thing, I’d be most grateful if you’d share the secret. I need a bit of that myself.
I sent off two fairly important e-mails today, and was feeling a real sense of accomplishment. Then I remembered that the place as closed today for the holiday, and I should have mailed it Friday, so, ehhh. At least he cat doesn’t look reproachful.
Relatable