Update: Still Got Nothin’, Here’s a Picture of Krissy Instead
She’s pretty great, but I’m admittedly biased.
Hope you’re all having a good day.
— JS
She’s pretty great, but I’m admittedly biased.
Hope you’re all having a good day.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
When I first read your comment, I thought you said “…but admittedly I’m baked.” I was thinking, “Is pot legal in Ohio now…?”
It’s a lovely picture — do you shoot in b&w, or is that a post-production filter? I’m curious because while watching Mank I kept thinking, “This doesn’t LOOK like old movie black&white”, a curious lapse for as notorious a perfectionist as David Fincher is.
I mean, if something is objectively true, does it matter if you’re biased?
Pictures of Krissy are always a welcome ray of sunshine. This one has a very “1940’s publicity shot” vibe to it.
I’m starting to think you’re a real pain in the ass to be around. Don’t get me wrong, I love pix of Krissy and your cats. But I take maybe 10 pictures a year. From recent posts you take 20-50 a day. If I was Krissy, or one of your cats, I’d be on the “dafuq? again? put that damned thing away for 24 hours, asshole” train.
Then again, I’m nowhere near as photogenic as Krissy nor your cats. And I do really enjoy the pix you post. As long as I’m never in them.
While I’m at it you recently posted about hard drive failures causing data loss. About 6 months ago I bought a RAID, it’s got 2 hard drives that mirror each other. The RAID cost about $200, if a hard drive fails I can just buy another for $40 or so and swap it in. The RAID will copy the good data from the good disk to the brand new drive, and I can sell the failed drive on ebay. Haha, I’d never do that, I’ll sell it on Craigslist. Um, throw it away. Yeah, I’ll throw the failed hard drive away after popping a couple 9mm rounds through it.
I really need to quite replying after 2 beers…….