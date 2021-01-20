A Brief Installment Of Plant Based Food Reviews
As some of you may know, I used to be a vegetarian. In fact, I was a very strict vegetarian for about five years before I stopped on my eighteenth birthday. I don’t know why I stopped; some part of me just got bored of it, I guess. I just was tired of putting in effort. But now that it’s been a few years, my morals are reinvigorated and I feel ready to make a new change!
Lately, I’ve been thinking of being vegan. Maybe not completely cold turkey style, like I did when I became a vegetarian. But I would definitely like to cut down on my animal product consumption, if not cut it out of my diet completely.
One of the main problems for me, though, is that I don’t particularly like any substitutes for the real things. When I was vegetarian, I rarely ate fake meat, because I didn’t especially like it. Sure, there are some fake chicken nuggets or sausages here and there that taste alright, but to me it wasn’t really worth it go through all the trouble of eating fake meat when I could just, not. I was totally fine with that.
With milk, it’s a different story. I love milk, whole milk especially, and don’t even get me started on chocolate milk! In my pursuits as a vegetarian, I dabbled with the idea of being vegan, so I tried some milk alternatives. I hated all of them. Soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, rice milk, coconut milk, I couldn’t stand to drink any of them, or even use them in cereal. I even tried chocolate soy milk and I still didn’t like it. Even when I got the sweetened or vanilla versions of these milk substitutes, they just didn’t cut it.
That being said, in my newest pursuit for veganism, I decided to give milk alternatives a shot again. There had to be at least one I could tolerate, right?
Well, the other day, I happened across an ad for a new almond milk, Simply Almond. I had had the Simply brand of beverages many a time before; their orange juice, apple juice, lemonade, watermelon juice, etc. So to see them make a milk of some kind really threw me off.
I was skeptical to try it, but I picked up one of the vanilla ones anyway, which looks like this:
I’m not kidding when I say this is the best plant based milk I have ever had. Not only do I tolerate it, I actually really enjoy it! This almond milk is very good, and I can absolutely see myself making the switch from regular milk easily. It’s perfectly sweetened, creamy, and doesn’t taste significantly off like all others I’ve tried. I really recommend giving this a shot if you have been a milk-alternative hater for years, like me. This is the shining beacon in a world of dark fake milks.
While I was at the store picking this up, I also thought about how I would never be able to give up eggs. Even when I was vegetarian, I ate them, because I didn’t really count them as meat. I seriously love eggs, cooked in any style. Scrambled, omelet, fried, poached, deviled, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, they’re all amazing! They’re so cheap and easy and you can do so much with them.
Clearly, I was dreading giving them up. That’s when I saw this egg substitute.
JUST Egg. The packaging looked appealing to me, so I decided to give it a try, as well. And I was very pleasantly surprised! These cooked exactly like regular scrambled eggs, as evidenced here:
Tell me those don’t look like some regular ol’ scrambled eggs (yeah, I might’ve overcooked them, but I do that with regular scrambled eggs, too (I fear salmonella!)). Not only do they cook like and look like the real thing, but they taste like it, too! Sure, there’s a little bit of a difference, but it’s not even in a bad way, like these honestly taste really good!
While I definitely feel like I could absolutely make the switch from regular eggs to this alternative, it is a bummer to me that you can pretty much only make scrambled eggs with it. It comes as a liquid that you pour into a skillet, and you can scramble it or make it into an omelet. While that’s great and all, you could never make something like poached or deviled eggs with this, which are like my two favorite kinds.
When it comes to veganism, I worry about baked goods a lot. How can you make delicious baked goods without milk and eggs? Most milk alternatives are too thin to replace milk in recipes efficiently, and I didn’t even know about egg alternatives until the other day. Thankfully, both of these brands’ websites have a recipes page. While the Simply one doesn’t have any recipes for their milk alternatives yet, I would imagine they will soon, since their almond milk pretty much just launched. So I’ll check back with that later. However, the JUST one has many a recipe showing you ways to use their product, including oatmeal chocolate chip cookies!
So, yeah, I’m really glad I found these two products. I was very skeptical of both of them, but they turned out to be amazing, and I know if I do decide to go vegan, or at least cut down on animal products, these will both be essential parts of that.
Have you tried either of these? Are there any milk/meat/ice cream alternative brands you’ll swear by that I should check out? Let me know in the comments, and as always, have a great day!
-AMS
Not a vegan, but I live in California where a lot of people are (and it’s easy to get good vegan food), so, thoughts:
Beyond Burgers are really tasty!
Vegan baked goods are vegan eating on easy mode. There are some things where it’s hard to substitute for butter or eggs, but most of the time it works. Oddly, there are many Depression/WWII-era recipes (when butter, eggs and milk were hard to get) that work just fine for vegans.
There are so many more resources now for people who want to cook vegan without having to stock up on special one-shot ingredients or find specialty stores. I like Veganomicon a lot for this, and meal kit plans like Hungryroot have vegan options if you do not feel like doing a whole cook from scratch deal.
I’m not a vegetarian, though I’m married to one and the father of another. We eat eggs, because neither my wife nor daughter are vegan, and milk isn’t a problem for either of them, either–they object to killing an animal for food, but milk and eggs are fine with them.
As a meat-eater, I find most meat substitutes pointless and lacking in flavor. But there are a few I actually really like. The first is Quorn, which is a mycoprotein. It has the same feel as eating chicken or turkey, and while it doesn’t taste like those things, it’s close enough that I actually find it tasty. Sadly, Quorn is still only available in the US in a couple of forms, whereas in the UK they have way more varieties, such as Quorn Bangers. Our Christmas dinner is often a Quorn Roast with veggies and vegetarian gravy.
The second I like is the brands “Beyond Beef” and “Impossible Burger,” both of which sell a ground beef substitute that again, isn’t EXACTLY like beef, but it close enough. We’ve made burgers, spaghetti sauce, and chili with it. The chili didn’t work so well, because it has to simmer longer than the Beyond Beef can handle, but it worked fine in spaghetti sauce and as burgers.
You might be interested in making “wacky cake”. It’s a WW2-era recipe that calls for vinegar but no eggs or milk.
I like Oatly oat milk for most substitutions, but it doesn’t have much protein, so I mix it with Silk Soymilk. Chiba I oat milk is pretty good too. I have always been vegetarian, but moved to being vegan about 2 years ago. The dairy addiction is hard to kick. Being Indian dairy is part of every meal. I still don’t have the best yogurt but I make do with Soy plain yogurt. I really miss my plain Greek yogurt.
Oh I forgot. I live near a really, really good vegan bakery Papa Ganache. They make excellent cakes and cupcakes and cookies, Too bad that is great for me, but I swear no one can tell that they are vegan (and sometimes vegan + gluten free).
Portobello mushroom caps make a good substitute for hamburger patties. If you slice them into bite-sized pieces, you can also use them in things like stir-fry and beef stroganoff–they really do taste like beefsteak.
I can drink a half-gallon carton of the Dark Chocolate Silk almond milk in a single sitting. I’ll regret it bitterly when my tummy cramps up, but I’ll enjoy every minute of the crime. I’m mostly ambivalent to the rest of the products I’ve tried. If it tastes good, I might remember that and buy it again, but I’m a lazy activist.
I have been trending pescatarian for a bit as of late as I cut my carb intake way down and am looking for ways to regulate my fat intake as a result. Tuesdays are still “steak” days, though.
Those “eggs” look pretty realistic, although I’ve found a lot of egg substitutes that do a good job of it so long as you’re eating them scrambled. I like them easy, runny eggs though. And there is no substitute for that.
I think if there is any moral issue with eggs, it would be with how the hens might be treated, and what they might do with the males that are hatched. Given your location, i would think you could find a farmer or farmers market that sells eggs that have some moral standing.
Or, get a coop and half a dozen hens and go crazy raising your own.
I have wheat, dairy, and egg allergies and have dealt with them for something like 30 years.
Eggs–we don’t use the liquid substitute but a powdered version called Vegan Egg. It works nicely in cooking and makes nice omelettes or scrambled eggs.
There really aren’t any substitutes that can do poached or deviled eggs, alas. I really miss them.
I’ve found that coconut-based milks and ice creams work nicely. But I’ve yet to find a decent yogurt that isn’t sugary as heck (and yes, I’ve tried a LOT of them) and I really, really miss cottage cheese.
Cheese…ah, that’s where things fall apart. I am eating sheep and goat cheese because they don’t trigger my allergies. Most fake cheese really sucks, in my opinion.
Plant-based mayonnaise works very nicely, no matter what the brand.
No idea about meat substitutes because enough of them have wheat in them (my allergy is specifically to wheat and not gluten, it’s respiratory, not gut) that I’m skittish. I do like tempeh and extra-firm tofu, though. Soft tofu…ick.
While not favoring any particular variety of plant based products, it does pay to do some research on the pro’s and con’s of each type. In particular, almond production requires a lot of water and environmentally may not be the best choice. (Most almonds are harvested in California which has perennial water shortages)
Athena, I don’t know your reasoning behind being vegan but if reducing your carbon footprint is one of them, local sourcing can be even better than veganism in terms of small footprint. Finding a local farmer who treats their hens well might be worth doing a bit of research, and you can still enjoy your eggs while also supporting a small business! Milk is more complicated because few dairy farmers can run on a small business model, but given your specific state/area you might have some luck with that as well.
When the pandemic started and eggs were in short supply, I was substituting ground flax seeds/water in for eggs in cookies and other baked goods, which worked fine.
I like Morningstar farms buffalo chik’n patties, but I agree fake meat is blah.
I find milk gross, so I just avoid anything milk-related, so I have no suggestion. Vegan baked goods can be tasty. There are some talented bakers out there. Prune butter is delish, but I really dig prunes, so YMMV.
I’m lucky that my desire to be vegan complements my disgust at meat products. Don’t even get me started on eggs. Ick. I do recommend Just Mayo, or whatever they end up having to call it. Pea protein. It’s yummy.
Recommending a cookbook with a lot of excellent advice, check out Vegan With Bite by Shannon Martinez.
We keep follow your heart veganaise and tofutti cream cheese as staples. It’s been too many decades since I had the dairy versions for me to compare, but they are delish. I’m a fan of the Ripple pea-protein based milks, as well.
Field Roast Vegetarian Sausages are quite good, in my opinion. You can use them for pretty much anything you’d do with a meat-based sausage. I don’t have food allergies to worry about, but I’m pretty sure they’re grain-based, if that’s an issue.
I have been a vegan for a little more than 15 years, so I have a lot of experience in trying vegan “substitutes.” They have gotten a lot better over the last couple of years as companies jump on the vegan gravy train.
I am a big fan of JUST Egg; I love making omelets from it using sautéed onion and green pepper, and maybe some vegan cheese, all topped off with salsa. I have not encountered the Simply brand of Almond milk but love their lemonade; I will look for it the next time I go shopping.
Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger are both great. Kroger makes a good Simple Truth breakfast sausage, and that brand’s ground beef substitute makes for a suitable meatless meatloaf base.
If, like me, you miss ice cream, substitutes have gotten better. Ben and Jerry make some really good vegan ice creams, and the Magnum vegan chocolate-covered ice cream bars are great. Still looking for a good cheese substitute; most I have tried are average at best, though some do go pretty well in making omelets from JUST Egg.
A lot of good vegan chocolate and cookies can be found with some searching, though I have yet to discover a vegan version of the nonvegan food I miss most: Snickers candy bar.
I live really close to the Scalzi clan, in neighboring Shelby County in west-central Ohio, and we probably have shopped in the same Piqua and Troy stores pre-pandemic. All of these products are easily found even in our rural region.
Becoming a vegan is possible for just about everyone. I do not miss real meat. I just wish a vegan Snickers bar was widely available.
My brother has been vegan for years and the options and meat substitutes have come so far in that time that its crazy. (Granted we live in Austin, not rural Ohio) That said, as other folks are saying, both Beyond Meat and Impossible (Meat?) are solid. Since my brother moved in with me, I’ve started subbing applesauce for eggs when I bake and its honestly worked great (although I am a fairly questionable baker with low standards). Also constantly eyeing my friends with chickens because our household’s concerns are ethics & carbon footprint based, but stealing eggs has from folks has been hard during COVID.
I don’t think I’ll ever make it to full vegan, but I’m definitely trying to go more plant based and I’m planning on doing a month or so fully vegan this year so that I can build better habits and find alternatives that I like.
I’ll second the recommendation for Veganomicon! I really enjoy Isa Chandra Moskovitz’s dishes and her writing style as well. Check out her book Vegan Cupcakes Take over the World, too. Delicious!
I am not vegan, but I like to lower my animal intake for environmental and health reasons. I skip most meat substitutes entirely. Old-fashioned protein complementarity – where you eat beans and grains in combinations in a meal to cover all the essential amino acids – leaves me as satisfied after a meal as animal-based proteins do. Leafy greens and nuts help, too. I don’t like highly processed foods over too long a stretch, and artificial meats are highly processed.
I use Silk unsweetened soy milk a lot. It took some time to work up to it, starting with sweetened versions. Now it tastes good to me. I find plant milks with less than 6 grams of protein per cup don’t settle me the way soy milk does. Now flax milk has pretty high protein, too.
It helps with beans and grains and vegetables to transition to them gently. Everyone feels best on a different diet – some might thrive on lots of fruit, some on lots of grains, some absolutely not. So my diet is mostly about feeling into what leaves me more satisfied and energetic, and it changes over time.
Good luck, Athena! I wish you delicious meals that satisfy your hunger and your principles.
I’m not vegan or vegetarian “officially” but I very very rarely eat meat (basically only if I am eating at some one else’s house and i don’t want to inconvenience them), and enjoy lots of vegan food. I’m not sure how it is where you live but in the UK its amazing how many products have come out even in the last 3 years, which cater to vegans, and don’t suck!
I tend to try and avoid pre packaged processed food as much as possible (and unfortunately lots of the vegan options you get in the supermarket are quite processed). I would suggest maybe getting some vegan cookbooks and see how you get on with those. There are loads of really great recipes, that are more focused on just being their own thing rather than a “substitute”.
Obviously cooking from scratch for every meal takes up more time. But the great thing about lots of vegan/ vegi food is you can batch cook and then freeze….. so you really only have to reheat when you want to eat food quickly.
I’m really keen on baking, and your right, there are just some things that are a bit crap when you don’t use butter and eggs! But again i would suggest looking for vegan recipes that arnt doing substitutes, they are just being their own thing. There are loads of fantastic options, that give you the sweet fix, but aren’t your traditional baked options.
Finally, you probably know from your time as a vegetarian but if you are vegan you need to put a bit of thought in to making sure you get all the nutrients your body needs….. it would seem like being vegan would be a healthy option by default, but its totally possible to be an unhealthy vegan!
Good Luck with it all!
Not a [insert any diet] but what I am is allergic to everything, milk and soy especially. I tried to go vegetarian some years ago but without being able to supplement as much due to allergies, and having an iron deficiency, it was hard to create a healthy diet for me. However, due to all my dietary restrictions and vegan friends I have found some great vegan/vegetarian tips and meals.
First, baking with fruit and vegetables rather than dairy. If you’re looking to bake without dairy avocados are a great substitute. I make moist chocolate brownies with avacados rather than butter and eggs. Bananas can also be used to this end.
Second, oat milk and soy have limited caloric value. I drank a lot of whole milk before my stomach lost the ability to digest milk so it was hard for me to find a high caloric drink to substitute. I love the taste of oat milk but there’s just not a lot going on there when compared to milk, nut milk, or hemp/seed based milks. My gold standard has become coconut milk. Coconut milk is high in healthy fats and can be as healthy and satisfying as a glass of whole milk after a work-out. Plus it makes great ice cream and has enough fat even to make whipped cream.
Third, oils caloric value and tempature differences. Peanut oil is my go too because it’s high in healthy fats but nut based oils generally have a lower maximum frying tempatre than seed based oils like olive, sunflower, and apricot(which is also high in calories and healthy fats). The oils also add totally different flavors to recipies. I love a flour tortilla fried with peanut oil.
I’m really thankful for vegan products for all the options they provide as additives and alternatives for us with allergies. ^_^
I don’t know how they do it, but there’s a vegan restaurant here in Syracuse (Stronghearts cafe) that has both baked goods and milkshakes that are delicious, and I can’t tell the difference between them and the equivalents that use animal products. So, yes, it’s possible to enjoy those things as a vegan.
For what it’s worth, I’ve been baking for years with Egg Beaters (basically egg whites). I also substitute “light tasting” olive oil for butter wherever that’s called for. I’ve used this combination in gingerbread, pies, many kinds of cookies, cornbread, and other recipes without a problem, and guests have complimented me on the resulting dishes. Of course this is not a true vegan solution, but it’s at least somewhat more healthful than using eggs and butter.
My household is, like, part-time vegetarian, and my amateur chef husband has found some good recipes over the years. I think we also have Veganomicon, and there’s one more that I’ll have to check when I get home because I can’t for the life of me remember the title right now.
We discovered the flax meal substitute for eggs in baked goods when we needed to be able to include kids with egg allergies and I can confirm that it works great. I cannot tell the difference, AND it means you can eat the batter before it’s baked!
I’m not vegetarian/vegan, but I know a lot of people who are, so I’ve always kept an eye out for good vegan baked goods. This recipe for Mexican Hot Chocolate Snickerdoodles in particular is delicious and I highly recommend it:
http://www.theppk.com/2009/09/mexican-hot-chocolate-snickerdoodles/
I’m not a vegetarian but I am an avid cook, and IMO the best way to eat good veggie/vegan food is to get up to speed on Indian and Asian cooking (the latter is broad, but I’m thinking Japanese, Indonesian tempah, Buddist temple foods, etc.). Elizabeth Andoh’s Kansha cookbook is a perfect example of a varied, vegan Japanese selection.