So Begins the New Year and Era
Posted on January 20, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 14 Comments
Because, after all, it was not 2021 until noon today. Now it is. And while there was much good to take away from the inauguration of President (!) Biden (!) and Vice President (!) Harris (!), this is the moment that will stay with me, from Amanda Gorman. All the tears I wasn’t yet crying went out here. This was a good day for our nation. Hopefully one of many.
Wasn’t she incredible!?!?!? Yes, a new year where we can move forward.
“We will raise this wounded world” — There’s winning the day and then there’s engraving the moment for the future to behold, and she engraved
I’ve never cried at the Pledge of Allegiance before today. That was amazing to see signed
Our country is not broken but unfinished.
Thanks for that. I wouldn’t have seen it except for your post. Very inspirational, very right.
She is incandescent.
Amanda Gorman was brilliant and amazing. I cannot say enough about how impressive her words, her presentation, and her presence were today. Simply amazing.
Yes, she was great. Very, very impressive.
Also tears.
And also I want that entire poem in bits and pieces on a series of shirts. Starting with Quiet isn’t Peace and What Just Is Isn’t Justice
Whether by your influence, or cosmic fiat, I felt completely different after noon than I did this morning. Fresher, lighter, freer…I was under more of a cloud than I had thought.
Thank you voters! (Well, 55% of you. The rest of you can suck exhaust fumes from those ridiculous anti-green pick’em up trucks!)
It was magnificent! And it reminded us of the power of words to lift us for the better, not to break and destroy.
I had almost forgotten that over the last few years; on this side of the pond we have experienced our own version of the loathsome and toxic attitudes Trump encouraged so skilfully. Sadly, ours is still with us but I shall sleep better knowing that the USA has a sane President once more.
🎵 “American you great unfinished symphony, you sent for me!” 🎶
Desiree: Yes!!
Saw some twitter between her and LMM, she said there were two Hamilton references in the poem, but I thought all of the “rise up” toward the end added up to a third.
She was so, so great!
I didn’t watch the show, but I’m sure glad to be back in America again.