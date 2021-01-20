The Unlamented Man
First and always, a liar.
Then a con man, a thief, and a grifter. A man who never saw a venture he couldn’t make fail, which is why he was always starting new ones: It was easier to jump to a new ship than stay with the sinking one. A cad, a harasser, allegedly a rapist. He treated women like they were disposable vessels for anxious manhood and was loved by the “family values” contingent for it, because they see women the same way he does. A racist, a bigot, a white supremacist. He saw neo-nazis march in Charlottesville and some part of his brain knew then that he had found his shock troops for an insurrection. A bully, a boaster, a braggart. He looked up to the worst leaders in the world because he wanted what they had: To be unquestioned, feared, and obeyed.
A bad man, a bad human, a bad person. And a bad president.
Not just bad, of course: In fact, the worst. A recitation of his moral failures and actual probable crimes would have us here all day, so let’s pick just one: 400,000 dead, so far, from COVID during his presidency. He is not responsible for the virus. He is responsible for denying its seriousness; for choosing to downplay it because he thought it would make him look bad; for making something as simple and useful as wearing a mask a political issue; for bungling a national response to it and then the distribution of medical supplies and, later, vaccines; for spreading misinformation and lies about it; for, fundamentally, not caring about his fellow Americans, and viewing the pandemic through the lens of him, not us. Hundreds of thousands of Americans who are now dead would be alive under a better president. Their deaths are on his hands, and he simply doesn’t care. He never will.
If there is a silver lining to any of this, it is that he was never popular, never the choice of the majority of Americans. He lost the popular vote in 2016; his electoral win came from razor-thin margins in a few states. This was enough to legitimately make him president, thanks to an electoral system rooted in having to accommodate slaveholders, which still disadvantages the descendants of the slaves. But he was never the people’s choice. He knew it and it rankled him. He was reminded of this fact every day of his administration, because never once did the average of his popularity polls crack fifty percent: indeed, according to FiveThirtyEight, which tracked it for his entire presidency, it never even cracked forty-six percent approval. There has been no president in the history of modern polling who was as unpopular in their first term for as long as he was.
This was how he, in turn, lost the House, the presidency and the Senate for the Republicans, even in a system that had been engineered over the years to value that party’s voters more. It takes effort for an incumbent to lose the White House, not to mention the legislature. He is the first in 80 years to lose it all.
But this silver lining is indeed just a lining to a very dark cloud. Americans are dead, the worst of us are emboldened, and our country’s standing in the world is at a historic low. One of the major political parties of our country simply abandoned what principles it had remaining to to serve his will to power, choosing to abet his lie that a legal election had been tainted rather than to acknowledge he had, bluntly, lost. We are nowhere good right now, save for the simple fact that very soon, someone else will be president. We did not so much lose our way as we were driven to a terrible place and abandoned there. We have to wait for someone else to come bring us home.
He will be gone after today; indeed as I write this he is already gone, winging toward Florida to an uncertain future. It is alleged he plans a new political party; I imagine the impending lawsuits and criminal investigations will keep him busy enough. Most importantly, he will no longer be president. He will no longer have the levers of power to injure the nation as he has done for four very long years. He is gone, and his administration is gone, and all that is left of him is an enduring stain on the presidency and the judgment of history. The judgment of history, I assure you, will not be kind. It has already begun.
Here is my hope for the man: That no one ever has to think about him again. That his capacity for injury is limited only to those who choose to put themselves in his path. There will always be some; some people can’t, or choose not to, learn. I leave them to their own fate.
But for everyone else, a blessed silence — not an expungement of memory but the knowledgement that this man, this sad, defeated man, this piteous though not pitied man, this liar, this bigot, this churl, this failure, never has to be thought on in the future. After all he has put this country through because of his own ego, it would be a perfect goodness to never again have to say his name.
We’re not there yet. But soon. Let it be very soon indeed.
— JS
400,000 dead blamed on Trump is an exaggeration. While I have seen an estimate that a competent and caring president may have cut the death rate in half, I don’t believe it looking at behavior of Americans. Certainly the death rate could be considerably reduced, but it would still be very large.
Forty-six percent is still a worryingly, disgusting, horrifyingly high percentage for this particular POTUS, though.
(Also, in before lizzielou2014 gets rightfully hit with the mallet.)
Howard Brazee:
He’s not responsible for all of them. He’s responsible the majority of them, I think.
Well, he’ll be in the thoughts of those who have to try him, and not, at least in most cases, in a good way. I hope he gets prison.
Sooner would indeed be better…
In before lizzielou2014 gets rightfully hit with the mallet, again.
The right, good NYC word to describe him.
Putz
That’s quite an accurate description of him.
One minor point: “This was enough to legitimately make him president, thanks to an electoral system rooted in having to accommodate slaveholders, which still disadvantages their descendants.” I read this as those disadvantaged are the descendants of slaveholders – is that what you meant to say, is my English reading comprehension on a slow mode, or was that a typo?
Let him fade away, right after his conviction in the senate impeachment trial. Then maybe a brief note in the news when he loses in civil or criminal court.
Janne:
Updated for clarity.
Like anyone who’s been subjected to abuse for any length of time, I worry that he’ll come back. I pray, though, that at worst his cult followers’ organization will be like a chicken with its head cut off: flapping around for a while but eventually collapsing for lack of what passes for a brain.
True, howardbrazee, blaming all 400K covid deaths on Trump is likely an exaggeration, but the thing is, we’ll never know because Trump bungled the response to the pandemic (or, more accurately, just didn’t care). Perhaps an intelligent response from the prez and administration could have kept the numbers below 100K or even 50K. But Trump’s (and his enablers) lack of leadership (and empathy) essentially guaranteed a high death rate.
He won’t fade. In six months he’ll be a regular commentator in Fox criticizing the Biden presidency.
“He saw neo-nazis march in Charlottesville and some part of his brain knew then that he had found his “shock troops for an insurrection.
I just finished It Can’t Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis (I actually obtained a copy shortly after Trump was elected, and found I couldn’t face reading it until I was certain he was on the way out), and one (of many) things that struck me was that probably the only reason the US is not a facist state now is that he did not have his “Minute Men” ready on election day.
@lizzielou2014 and anyone else who wants to invoke the specter of “socialism” here: define it first, so we know what the hell you’re talking about.
Scott A Martin:
I’ve invited Lizzie Lou off the thread, so please don’t address comments to her.
@Scott A Martin
Yes! My domestic partner thinks the socialism of the Democrats is ruining the nation. But Medicare is paying for most of his chemo, and gods forbid you mess with his Social Security.
Thank you for putting my crowded and angry thoughts into words of better form.
I don’t think Trump has the concentration to follow through on any of his ideas. Building a new political party or cable channel is hard work. I suspect he’ll wander around, doing rallies and calling into Fox (or OAN or Newsmax).
A lightness has lifted upon my being, knowing that I will only have to hear about this grifter is iff I chose to, that is not going to happen. As aways JS, you write well the feelings that many share.
My hope, other than that Trump be subject to damnatio memoriae, is that his children speed his fade into total obscurity by finally acknowledging the old man belongs in a memory care unit. Florida has lots of nursing homes. Surely the Trump spawn can find an empty bed for Daddy in one of them.
I am a descendant of slave owners. The system created to accommodate the slaveholders also disadvantages me. I have been privileged compared to the decedents of slaves and other people who were targeted by the American apartheid. That privilege is only relative, though. Most Americans are poorer, less free, and less able to pursue their happiness because of the system we live with. The first hurt is to those targeted to be treated unfairly, but one of the lessons of economics is that life is not a zero sum game. If that black person did not have to struggle their whole life against racism their greater wealth would benefit everyone. If America did not spend money endlessly on locking up more of its population than any other country on earth we could be spending that money on all sorts of good things like schools, parks, and research.
The lie that far too many white Americans believe is that oppressing other groups makes them better off. Our host was right to make it clear that the system is hurting the descendants of the enslaved most of all, but I think it better to serve as a janitor in heaven than to rule a slightly larger pile of dung in hell.
As [whatever entity or entities you believe in, if any] is my witness, I never actually thought that I’d say “worse than Nixon”–at least prior to 2016–but here we are.
With regards to how many COVID deaths Trump is responsible for, one has to remember that while the official death count is 410,000+, the real numbers are probably well above 500,000; unless reporting has improved over recent months they could well be in the region of 600,000.
On the one hand the course of the epidemic in Europe doesn’t bode well for a non-Trump response in USA. On the other hand Europe’s later response may have been poisoned by Trump-fueled denialism seeping out of the USA. And at the extreme, Trump’s dismantling of pandemic preparedness may have been the margin between the outbreak being contained in China, and becoming a pandemic. In which case that could be 3 million deaths to his account. (Depending on how badly deaths are undercounted worldwide – there are what seem to me credible reports that Russia and South Africa have undercounted by a factor of 3, and there are other countries where I’d suspect large undercounts.) The counter-argument would be that there were too many under the radar cases, and it was always going to escape containment.
I hope he does start his own political party because this might be the one way for the republicans to reform their party back into a conservative party if all the crazies follow Trump. I three party system never lasts long in this country and the republicans would be smart to take advantage of this if they get the chance.
One thing that I will take issue with: I do not believe that Trump is a white supremacist. He is certainly racist as all hell, but a white supremacist views “the white race” as the most important thing in the world, and Trump is incapable of conceiving that anything might be more important than himself.
The problem is the successors who do have the concentration…out-going Secretary of State Pompeo is already stepping up to the plate. How the hell this guy graduated first in his class from West Point is beyond me.
Pompeo’s own family wouldn’t vote for him for anything, so I’m not worried about him.
I am relieved. PRESIDENT BIDEN. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS.
Gee, what’s that dampness trickling down my cheek? And did I hear sniffling from the CBS commentators?
The great weight that lifted from my shoulders as our new president was sworn in swelled my heart with joy such that I knew not ever possible. “Defend the truth. Defeat the lies.”
@Allandrel; I hear you. You can’t be a narcissist and be any other kind of “-ist”. He has no true “beliefs” or idealogy, it’s all about what stance he can take to give the best result for Donald J.
@David. I wasn’t worried about Trump, before he got elected either…
Well put. I was thinking this morning, when the news started talking about Trump’s farewell speech, was this: who cares? We no longer have to give the slightest thought about what he thinks (assuming he ever does) or says or does.
He’s gone, it’s over, he went out with the same class he’s shown his entire life. F#ck him.
Most importantly, he will no longer be president. He will no longer have the levers of power to injure the nation as he has done for four very long years.
I just hope someone, somehow shores up those powers because no one should be able to do that much damage.
@Allandrel – you are playing semantic games here. Trump is 100% a white supremacist; his actions and words indicate that. “Shithole countries”, blocking entry from Muslim countries, “China virus”, “Mexicans are rapists and murderers”, his past comments about Black people and Jews, and “very fine people”.
You can’t look at any of that and deny that Trump is a white supremacist