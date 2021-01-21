I Forgot to Update Earlier, So Again, Here’s a Picture of a Cat
Posted on January 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi Leave a Comment
Look, it was a busy day! Hope it was a good one for you.
— JS
Posted on January 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi Leave a Comment
Look, it was a busy day! Hope it was a good one for you.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.