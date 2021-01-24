How I’m Spending My Sunday
Posted on January 24, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
I’m playing with Photoshop and seeing what I can do with photos from the late 1800s! Photoshop these days has a lot of nifty capabilities baked in (including an automatic “colorize” feature, and the ability to replace backgrounds without having to mask it out) and combined with a bunch of filters I have to play with, I’ve discovered once can do quite a lot in just ten minutes. This is a delightful use of one’s weekend downtime, I have to say. I hope you are likewise having a lovely Sunday and are enjoying yourself, with or without photoediting software.
— JS
I hate colorized movies so I doubt I would use this. More so for Adobe which time and time again screws their users of Photoshop so I quit using it when the starting not letting you buy the software but only rent it.
I’ll stick with Affinity Photo. It’s much cheaper and they treat their users much, much better.
I believe this is the second time you’ve used a photo entry to get on a soapbox about Photoshop (and Affinity), sbradfor. Are you going to do this every time I mention the software, and if so, can we just have a read this is your feeling about it and skip it the next several times?
We have a case of the falling-skywater in Phoenix today.
I’m not sure we know what to do when there is falling skywater outside. It is somewhat rare.
I’ve been toying with Photolemur 3.
I like it because it does a lot of the “donkey work” on processing pictures and then lets me open the saved file in GIMP for tweaking.
Your version of Mustache Guy has a distinct Sgt. Pepper’s flavor!
p.s. I’m pretty sure the cross-shaped feature behind the lady’s head is a brace to help her keep her head still, but it’s fun to imagine she had a stiletto tucked into her bun.
That mustache guy looks photoshopped even in black-and-white. (I’m not saying I think he was, just that my immediate reaction to that mustache is “that couldn’t possibly be real!”)
Check out the Wikipedia entry “Handlebar Mustache.” No Photoshop required for luxurious ness.