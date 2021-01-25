Five Things, 1/25/21
I’m back on my novel-writing thing now, but for you — just for you! — I took a quick look at the news and world to see if I had thoughts on any of it. Here’s what I’ve got for today:
Rob Portman retiring from Senate: He’s Ohio’s Republican senator, and he says he’s retiring because things have become “too partisan,” which I think is his polite midwestern way of saying “The GOP has become entirely batshit and I don’t want its traitorous stink on me any longer than it has to be.” I’ll be curious to see who in the Ohio GOP steps up to take his spot, and whether it will be someone like Jim Jordan (shudder) or someone somewhat more moderate. Given the current state of the GOP, I suspect it might be more toward the former than the latter. I also suspect that if someone like my own district’s Warren Davidson gave it a shot, he might do reasonably well. I’m not happy with Davidson at the moment — he’s part of the brigade that voted against certifying the election — but I’m not exactly his ideal voter anyway. On the Democratic side of things, I have no idea who they’ll run, but whoever it is will have a reasonably good shot; note Ohio’s other senator, Sherrod Brown, is a Democrat. Should be exciting, to the extent that Ohio politics is ever exciting.
Harry Potter, the TV series (maybe): A very preliminary report in The Hollywood Reporter suggests something is afoot at HBO Max. This strikes me as not entirely unlikely, given the enduring appeal of the series, even in the face of JK Rowling’s divisive public statements regarding transgender issues (disclosure: I know JK Rowling a bit, and it’s safe to say she and I don’t see eye-to-eye on these matters). I don’t have any inside or personal knowledge of any plans or negotiations with regard to a HP series, or anything else regarding the Wizarding World, and I’m not saying that what I’m about to suggest is likely to happen, but I would be surprised if Warner Bros/AT&T hasn’t offered Rowling a huge friggin’ pot of money — like, billions — to buy up all the IP of, and rights to, the Wizarding World, similar to how Disney bought LucasFilm from George Lucas. The franchise is that important to Warner Bros, and buying it lock, stock and barrel would get the franchise out from under any controversy regarding Rowling’s opinions. I don’t think Rowling has an interest in that (she certainly doesn’t need the money), but, again, I would be surprised if the offer wasn’t at least in the air out there.
Biden repeals Trump transgender military ban: Speaking of transgender issues, Biden tossed out Trump’s bigoted and awful executive order barring transgender folks from serving openly in the US Armed Forces. And, obviously, good on him for doing so, because a) it was bigoted and awful, b) it stole rights from our citizens, c) it made us less safe in a military sense, not more so. I do realize some folks are upset and/or scandalized about transgender folks once again being able to serve openly in our armed forces, but, you know what, fuck ’em. Being in the military is hard enough without being able to be fully one’s self. Biden continues to make me reasonably pleased with his policy decisions. Sure, it’s less than a week in, but so far, so good. Oh, and:
Majority of Americans approve of Trump impeachment and conviction: Which makes sense because Trump was an awful human who fomented an insurrection against our nation’s government, and more news comes out daily about how all the shocking things he tried to do in order to illegally stay in office. That said, I’m not betting the Senate actually convicts him, because the senate Republicans are cowards and even now you still have someone of them who can’t admit that Biden fairly won the election. Prove me wrong, senate Republicans! I know you won’t, but I’d be thrilled if you did.
State of the Scalzi: As noted last week, my plan is to get back into the fiction writing groove starting today, and while it’s waaaay too early to say anything about it, I will say that so far I’m feeling good, and somewhat more focused than I was. Again, part of that is not feeling like there’s a possibility that the world will fly apart if I take my eye off of it — honestly, it’s amazing what a decent, sane president in a decent, sane administration can do, even in the space of a few days — but a lot of it is some psychic impatience at not having the work done already, inasmuch as I’m already so late with it. My brain wants to get going on it, which is… nice!
And that’s five things for today.
Every senator should be forced to admit Biden won the election fair and square as part of the requirements for taking part in the impeachment process. Dems should relentlessly hammer the bastards who wont admit this simple truth
Considering that the army main role is supposed to be to fight and not to f*ck, such bans makes no sense – why would the gender or sexual orientation or preference of an individual matter, as long as they are fit to serve.
That’s–a big thing for me, senators and other people still not acknowledging that Biden won the election. It’s a big part of why I believe Trump has to be tried, even though he’s out of office (I’d say he “deserves to be convicted, even though it won’t formally remove him from office,” but I’m trying not to pre-judge the trial): namely, he still hasn’t admitted that he lost fair and square, despite his mealy-mouthed “concession” speech. So how can we allow this man even the slightest chance of getting his hands on power again, given how hard he tried to not give it up? At the very least, we need to examine the evidence against him (lots and lots, in my view) to see if that’s what he really tried to do (yes, again in my view, but we’ll see) . . . hence the trial. As a minimum necessary action/precaution.
Regarding your last point, “State of the Scalzi”, yesterday was the first day in years I woke up and felt relaxed and cheerful. I realized deep inside that I didn’t need to check the news to see what had happened overnight, wonder what had hit Twitter. I could pick up the Sunday paper and turn to the comics and sports first without waiting for the weight to fall.
@Jogy
It doesn’t, but it is a big deal culturally. I was in the Navy when Bill Clinton was elected. Women weren’t even allowed on combatant ships at that time. All male crews and squadrons, etc… had a pretty “all male” view on things, and the UCMJ, being somewhat antiquated, actual made things like “being gay” a literal federal offense. NIS was executing no-knock searches on housing of suspected gay members and regularly kicking out otherwise completely qualified sailors after Article 15 proceedings.
So when Bill Clinton said “Hey, maybe it would be a good idea not to do that” the entire US military lost it’s shit. I was on an aircraft carrier. Of the 2500 or so ships company and additional 2500 air wing crew, I was one of two people I knew about that thought it was a great idea.
People bitch about Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, but in all honesty, DADT was a great leap forward from where they were at prior, and about as good a deal as Bill Clinton was going to get.
Attitudes change generationally, and now you have a younger generation standing the watches, and young people by and large don’t really care about sexual orientation or gender norms the way the people running it when my generation was in.
So we went from all men all the time to women in some combat roles to gays in the military and transgender recognition. In every one of those steps, the same right wing lunatics had the exact same temper tantrum and declared it the end of the military. And in every case, going back to Harry Truman integrating the military racially, they were wrong.
The next generation will wonder what all the fuss was about.
Harry Potter finished before I got divorced. So, over 12 years ago? Damn. I remember being oh so happy the kids were too old, and the grandkids being too young, for me to spend a night outside a Barnes & Noble.
Finally, Trump absolutely needs to be convicted of his impeachment. I say this as someone who votes more often than not R, and really liked a lot of the stuff Trump did. But Trump as president was absolutely disgraceful.
Caveat: 4 years ago I voted for neither Clinton (she should be in prison), nor Trump (dafuq?). Went Gary Johnson, who was a huge letdown.
Should have said I voted Biden this time, even though I disagree with 90% of what he says The 10%? Truth. Honesty. Decency.
Always nice to see republicans and conservatives proving their opponents right about them.
The squealing over the social-justice related executive orders is very, very telling, as are the excuses being made for the insurrectionists.
Lil Kev now thinks there were bad people on “both sides” because he’s too big of a chicken shit to stand by his condemnations of Trump.
Meanwhile, the turtle is doing his level best to hamstring the rightful winners of the senate majority as the lesser of rightwing evils jump ship and make way for Trumpbots bent on destroying this country.
Here’s hoping democrats lead with their teeth rather than with their outstretched hands.
If unity means republicans get to decide who suffers and who doesn’t (targeted assistance, in deed), than the conversation is over, especially when the ones doing the objecting are safely vaccinated, well off, enjoying relative job security and have access to top of the line treatment should covid put a foot in their asses.
Please let there be a constitutional way to outmaneuver the Kentucky fried turtle.
Yes, much easier to focus on creative stuff now. Looking forward to more Smudge images… And burritos… Much love to all at the Scalzi Compound!
But wait! Didn’t Rob Portman work feverishly to develop and patent that traitorous stink of partisanship, slathering himself all over with it for the last 12 years? I’m shocked—SHOCKED!—to find that he now professes to despise the stench that he (and many of his cohorts) so laboriously brought into being!
What hath the GOP come to?!?!?
Admittedly I am speaking from here on TERF island, but the sense I get from a lot of fans here is that after Rowling’s attacks on the trans community, there is not a lot of interest in Harry Potter stuff at all. And judging from the various Harry Potter/Smallville mashup videos on youtube, those that have survived the copyright strikes anyway, it seems like the time for a Potter tv show was about ten years ago anyway.
I’m afraid that Ohio might elect the loathsome JD Vance, which would be truly regrettable. Gym Jordan’s dumb evil, but JD is smart evil. Ugh.