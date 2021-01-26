Views On “WandaVision”

If you have Disney+, I’m willing to bet you’ve seen WandaVision. I’m also willing to bet that you have a ton of questions, and if you’re anything like me, you struggle with patience. Putting out one half hour episode a week?! They must be kidding! Alas, they aren’t, and Friday can’t come soon enough!

WandaVision is the newest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first three episodes are available to stream on Disney+, with six more on the way. Today I’m going to be talking about these three episodes and WandaVision as a “ship.” This will involve talking about several other MCU movies, so here is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING, not just for WandaVision but for other movies such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

With that spoiler warning out of the way, let’s get to it!

WandaVision starts off with Wanda and Vision moving into the suburbs. They’re now married! Also it’s the fifties! And Vision is alive! Obviously, there are many things wrong with this picture, but the first episode gives us literally no info as to what is going on. It merely sets the scene that something is very amiss, but no one knows what. Wanda and Vision can’t seem to remember where they moved from, or when they were married, or how long they’ve been married. But other than that, there’s nothing too funky going on.

I’m sad to say the second episode is very much the same, only now it’s the sixties! However, the weirdness continues to grow as Wanda has some very strange experiences, some of which involve seeing color in their black and white sitcom world. The color always seems to be the same one, too. Red.

At the end of the second episode, the strangest thing yet happens. A beekeeper emerges from a sewer, and Wanda rewinds time by a few minutes, and then she’s pregnant! I mean, this show really does not want you to have any inkling of an idea of what is going on. What was with the beekeeper? How did Wanda rewind things? Not to mention she is suddenly months along in a pregnancy and neither of them are questioning it?

The third episode, though still adhering to that classic wacky sitcom formula, is finally starting to really show that things aren’t quite right. After Vision’s experiences with the neighbors acting strangely, you can tell he’s a bit freaked out. He approaches Wanda and tells her that something isn’t right with this place, or this situation, only to be rewound in time and say something completely different instead, maintaining the sitcom’s normalcy.

This isn’t the only bizarre moment. The weirdness only intensifies when Wanda is talking to a neighbor named Geraldine, and her brother gets brought up. The way Wanda talks about her twin is like she suddenly remembered he existed at all. For some reason, Geraldine knows what happened to him, and brings up the fact that he got killed by Ultron. Wanda confronts her, but she tries to pretend everything is alright, and then when Vision comes back inside, she’s gone.

Then we get our first glimpse of the real world, where Geraldine has just been thrown out of whatever simulation Wanda and Vision are being held in, and is immediately surrounded by people with guns and there’s helicopters and — yeah, basically a lot of shit going on and we have no idea what any of it means or why it’s happening!

For me, this is a really frustrating show. Obviously there’s so much amiss that the characters definitely notice, but just generally brush off, and you just want them to figure it out so badly. I lack patience so not knowing ANYTHING that’s going on and it only getting more and more weird and confusing is super aggravating.

That being said, I think it’s really entertaining to watch so far. I love how they go through the decades. I like seeing the outfits change and the house change to match the time period. To be honest, I didn’t notice a difference between the fifties and the sixties when I first watched it. Now that I realize they’re doing one decade per episode, if I think back on the first two, I can see the differences, though they’re pretty slight, in my opinion.

I’m not really a big fan of the older sitcom format. That brand of humor just isn’t for me, and the laugh track is so dang annoying. I found the first two episodes of WandaVision annoying for the same reasons. The humor and plot is literally peak sitcom. The miscommunication humor, the dinner party mishaps, Vision being sort of in a “drunk” state and messing up the talent show, it’s all just that same wacky shenanigan stuff.

Regardless, I’m excited to see where this all goes. I can’t wait to find out what’s really happening, and with only nine episodes, I know things are probably about to get very interesting. So while I currently don’t exactly love WandaVision, I have high hopes for it and will definitely be keeping up with it as new episodes release.

You know what I do love, though? WandaVision as a ship.

For those who don’t know, shipping is where you pair characters together in a romantic way. Even if they’re not canonically romantic, or even friends! If you think two (or more) characters would look good together, you ship ’em!

Something to know about me is that I’m a very easy shipper. Oh, these two characters have only talked to each other one time? Doesn’t matter. They belong together. What’s that? They accidentally touched hands once? I hear wedding bells!

So in 2015, when I saw Age of Ultron in theaters, I became a WandaVision shipper immediately. I know they don’t really seem to have that sort of chemistry until Civil War, but I saw the spark before the flame ever even ignited. That moment when Vision swoops in and saves Wanda, carrying her in his arms away from certain death, is pure magic. The way he looked at her when he picked her up, ugh, I can’t get over it!

Skip ahead to Civil War when he attempts to cook for her to make her feel better? A being that doesn’t eat is trying to cook! For her! My heart can’t take it, it’s too sweet. Then when he reaches an arm out to stop her from leaving, he ever so gently grabs her upper arm, and says he wants “for people to see you… as I do.” AHHHH.

Then, of course, tragedy ensues in Infinity War, when Wanda must destroy the Mind Stone, killing Vision in the process. She’s the only one powerful enough to shatter the gem. As Vision pleads with her to destroy it, he says, “It’s not fair. It shouldn’t be you but it is.” And he’s right. It’s not fair. The only person in the world who loves Vision, must destroy him. “It’s alright. You could never hurt me. I just feel you.” AHHHHHHHH. Just to amp up the sadness, he tells her he loves her the moment before he dies.

Only to have Thanos rewind time, bring Vision back to life, and brutally rip the stone out of his head. DOUBLE DEATH.

So, he’s dead. Yet, he’s in WandaVision?

Part of me thought maybe he was just part of the simulation, or whatever it is, and Wanda is the only one actually stuck, and he’s just part of the illusion. But I don’t think that’s the case because he has so many scenes of his own where he is noticing the weird stuff going on, and even tries to tell Wanda of the weird stuff. If he were part of the simulation wouldn’t he be acting normally and trying to play his part instead of also experiencing the strangeness of the sitcom world?

Anyways, I guess we’ll find out eventually!

(Oh, side note, I have been told that WandaVision has been a ship in the comics for a long time, so their ship in the movies makes perfect sense and whatnot, but I have never read the comics, and my only experience with Marvel is watching the MCU movies. So I had no idea they’d get together. I was pleasantly surprised by their ship actually sailing.)

Have you seen WandaVision? What are your thoughts? Do you love Vision and Wanda together as much as I do (they’re just so cute)? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS