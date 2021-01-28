Five Things, 1/28/21
Posted on January 28, 2021
Oooohhh, let’s look at what’s out there today:
Republicans decide to double down on craven know-nothing fascism: Well, I mean, this isn’t really a surprise, now, is it? A few weeks ago I wrote about how the general GOP plan, with regard to even relatively simple moral and ethical issues, is “But… what if we didn’t?”, and predicted that when confronted with the necessity of turning away from the sort of dipshit authoritarian populism of the Trump years, would revert to form. I guess my only real surprise it that it only took a week; I thought they might eke out a couple of weeks, or even a month, before they reverted to form.
Look, I’ve said it before, and you should probably get used to me saying it a lot from here on out: The Republican party as it stands today is a morally bankrupt political tool for white supremacy with no other motivating ethos. It will throw aside actual democracy at the first opportunity — we know that because it already tried — and it will lead the country to ruin because fascism doesn’t play nice with either facts or competence. They couldn’t even pretend for a week that they are anything other than this.
On one hand — cool, we have that out of the way, and the rest of the nation can plan accordingly. On the other hand, well. It’s a shame, isn’t it.
The Gamestop stock drama: Small investors ganged up on the hedge funds to drive up the stock price of Gamestop and other distressed companies, forcing the hedge funds to cover their short positions, and predictably the forces that be put a stop to that, because it’s one thing if you can’t cover your rent, and quite another thing if rich people lose money betting on the death of a retailer.
As an observer of this all, I’ve had two thoughts: One, it really does go to show that there are two different sets of rules for the truly rich and for everyone else; two, as someone with fairly significant stock holdings, this shit is complete madness. I was asked if I had been participating in this stock run-up, and my answer is “hell, no” — my investments are in (relatively) safe and (definitely) boring index funds, and I’m not tempted to day trade in any way because it’s a very fine way to lose all the money you and the next six generations of your family will ever have. Call me conservative, if you like. When it comes to money, I don’t mind.
The New York Times editorial board thinks Biden is making too many executive orders: Which a) is bullshit, b) shows that the New York Times editorial board has the luxury of not living in the real world. I don’t mean this as a generalized diss on the New York Times or its editorial board; I’m a former journalist and I’m usually more than willing to give editorial writers (and the newspapers they work for) the benefit of the doubt. The gig is literally to make hot takes. But the reason this hot take is bullshit is that the majority of Biden’s EOs are reversing the terrible EOs of Trump, and the ones that are not are generally understood to be an immediate action that will hopefully be followed by congressional action; i.e., Biden offering an EO doesn’t preclude congressional action later.
Those latter type of EOs also tend to be ones that benefit the poor, working class and marginalized folks. The NYTimes editorial board is more diverse than it used to be, but ain’t none of them broke at the moment. Basically, the editorial board was making a busy work editorial, and it was foolish.
Sandman series casting: Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer? Yes, please! The rest of the cast also looks pretty good so far, and it’s nice to see that they’re willing to fiddle with the roles in the comics to get good people into the parts. Looking forward to seeing who else gets cast (and also, the series in general).
Google fixing Night Sight on Pixels: Most of you are aware that I really like my Pixel 5 phone, more even than I expected to, but a regular frustration of mine was Google’s decision to let the camera decide automatically when to switch into “night mode.” The problem with that was the camera is super-aggressive in switching over to that mode (much of the time it’s totally unneeded), and in that mode the camera can take up to several seconds to take a picture. You can turn it off, but that takes time. Basically between the camera turning on Night Mode automatically and/or me trying to turn that shit off, grumbling whilst I did so, I missed a whole bunch of photos I wanted to take. It significantly mars what is otherwise a really positive phone experience.
Now Google’s updating so that users can permanently disable automatic switching into night mode, so guess what I’ll be doing as soon as I get that update? Seriously, I think this may be the thing that makes me the happiest this whole week. What can I say, I’m easy.
— JS
Trump, and all his suckup enablers, set the nation back at least fifty years.
I do remember not too long ago when you predicted they’d double down. And there we (sadly) are.
point 2 – The whole Gamestop thing is really funny, and not in a good way – it shows up the stock market for the casino it is, and now the Wrong People (i.e. not billionaire hedge funds) are moving stock prices, the sanctimonious hand-wringing is awesome to see.
The lawsuits alone will destroy Robinhood, but the hedge fund that owns it has to kill it to save their hedge fund mates from losing money to the poorz.
Of course, there will be bag holders at the end, I hope those people only gambled what they could afford to lose. We’ll see what happens with option expiry tomorrow, I’m pretty certain that trading will be halted and positions adjusted so the wrong people (the rich insiders) don’t lose money and the correct people do lose (retail investors). It’s like the Porsche/VW thing a few years back, but that was in Germany, so there is a degree of moral hazard there that the US establishment won’t let happen here.
John? If you are referring to the marginal achievement of some progress, the term is “eke”. As in “Although well behind on the scoreboard, the team hoped to eke out a win in the second half with a stronger offensive strategy.”
Terry:
Typo. Fixing —
On the NY Times, they have been making a number of questionable editorial decisions this year — the absurd Peloton story, the equally absurd Rolex story. They have not risen to the moment, and seem to be trying to prove their both sides/we’re not partisan bona fides. (See also their extremely questionable firing of Lauren Wolfe.) The problem is, as you often note, there are not two sides to the US now — well, there are, but they are not in any way equivalents.
An extraordinarily small point: in the “Sandman” series, it’s Lucifer who poses a dilemma for Morpheus, not Satan.
It’s depressing that, twenty years later, your “I Hate Your Politics” essay remains completely accurate.
What gets me about the whole Republican white supremacist/fascist kick is, what do they think the end game is of all this insurrection nonsense? Most of them are materialistic money grubbers just like the rest of us. If you go and overthrow the government, murder all the lefties, block all immigrants, and enact your dream evangelist Christian/gun-hugging dictatorship, do you really think the society that you create will be prosperous?
I’m sure the answer most of them would give is yes, thank you very much. Or they just don’t give a shit. However, they’d be dead wrong. The resultant society would make the Hand Maid’s Tale Republic of Gilead look like Disneyland. It’d be a disaster for the democratic world and an irreversible hand-off to cronyist China, who would inherit the global narrative. Mr. Orwell, are you turning in your grave yet?
As far as the whole Gamestop thing goes, this has helped me get a better understanding of the plot of Casino Royale (2006) and why Le Chiffre ended up in such a tight spot.
I’m the kind of investor who leaves everything as it is for years and years at a time, so the whole Gamestop thing was opaque to me at first. Now that I have a little more understanding of what’s going on, I have to wonder if public ownership of private enterprises is an idea that was much better in theory than in practice. Lashing one’s company’s future to the vagaries of the stock market led directly (near as I can tell) to a model that relies much more on financial shenanigans than on making excellent products that people will want to buy.
And because playing the stock market is simply gambling without an actual casino, and therefore overrun by entities with enough cash that they can afford to destroy entire industries for shits and giggles, the stock market is utterly divorced from the real world. Dow Jones setting a new record means absolutely squat about the real economy that real people live in.
/Rant
As if Biden ever since clinching the Democratic nomination didn’t have a team of policy wonks working on what Trump EO’s would be reversed should Biden win the election, not to mention after Election Day until Inauguration Day. It’s like criticizing Mozart for having too many notes in his music!
If we don’t want presidents to make executive orders, make the laws more explicit so that the president doesn’t have that much leeway. Otherwise, those who need to implement those laws need guidance.
While you’re at it, make all “emergency” orders expire after, say, 90 days. Trump used emergency orders to tax Canadian products and to take money from Veterans to build the wall. Sure sometimes there are emergencies that need to be acted on now. But 90 days is long enough for Congress to do the job.
Drake Burroughs:
Quite right, updated.
@Starfleet Dude
Yep. Many of these potential executive orders were literally on Biden’s website as things he’d do in the first month.
Remember that even in the best case where Republicans got fucking trounced (okay, even more than they were. The Senate should NEVER have even been in play), the Republicans would still filibuster the shit out of everything because obstruction and white male supremacy is pretty much all they do. Biden and his team know this and have planned accordingly.
I actually think short selling should be banned. It is open to too much manipulation. The Hedgies woudl of course scream to high heaven, but think it would make the markets fairer.
The whole Gamestop thing reminds me of nothing so much as the “gaming” industry’s reaction to card counters:
The rules of the game are rigged in their favor, and if you find a way to use the rules of the game to make it less rigged in their favor, they’ll kick you out.
Wait — Who’s “Satan” in Sandman? I know there’s Lucifer — he’s got his own television show now where he pretends he’s Richard Temperance Brennan Castle, but I am pretty sure Tammy and I own and read all the Sandman graphic novels, and I don’t really remember a Satan character other than the Fallen Angel Lucifer.
That said — yes, and please give Gwendoline Christie more to do than STAR WARS did!
@ Christopher Griffen:
“what do they think the end game is of all this insurrection nonsense?”
I’m curious about it too. Fascism/authoritarianism requires a lot of planning, forethought, and hard work. If you destroy the system, you also have to replace it. Even banana republics don’t run themselves.
The current GOP crop are preoccupied solely with pandering to bottom-of-the-barrel scum. That’s not an efficient setup for exploitation.
Then again, maybe there isn’t an endgame. In the early days of the Trump administration, many expected all the apparent batshit insanity to be eventually revealed as masterful moves in a game of global eleven-dimensional chess. That never happened.
“China, who would inherit the global narrative”
That’s already happening. Not so much to do with Trump’s failures at containment (although those probably didn’t hurt), but the inevitable result of one evil empire entering a death spiral, and another just reaching its pinnacle.
The GOP (ironically enough) looks like it’s run by and supported by people who read Atlas Shrugged and then decided that its vision of government as the epitome of evil and incompetence was actually a really good model for what they wanted. It’s deeply stupid on many levels, which is pretty on brand for the GOP.
I have to wonder if the people voting for the GOP are dumb and self-centered enough to assume that if they get what they want, everything will be OK no matter what happens (even if logic and physical laws have to be repealed to do so). Either that or they’re simply done with everything else and have decided that committing national homicide followed by national suicide is the only way out. It’s hard to tell exactly.
At one time, I could have thought that the GOP had similar goals to the Democratic Party. Not any more. They’ve been so successful at unhinging themselves and their supporters from anything resembling evidence and consequence that they have no reason to stop and no way to back away from their positions if they did want to stop.
“The Republican party as it stands today is a morally bankrupt political tool for white supremacy with no other motivating ethos.”
This has been my feeling for the last 20 years.
And I don’t want to hear how I shouldn’t generalize .
I don’t want to hear how it isn’t fair to write off tens of millions of people because of the actions of a few extremists; for fuck’s sake, the extremists are speaking for and controlling the dam party.
When I’m giving thumbs up to a Romney rant, there’s a problem.
But atrocity as a plank of the republican platform isn’t new, is it?
This was the case back when we had folks advocating torture, indefinite imprisonment and government spying.
Now, the rot spans across the entire wing, from the people who handwaved atrocities because “taxes” and “abortion” to the most rabid of MAGA goons.
Silence is complicity, votes are complicity and rewarding extremist behavior with full-throated support and committee assignments (waves at lil Kev) is complicity.
I say fuck them all, every single one of them.
Some of us don’t have the luxury of hoping that we’ve caught the one Trumpist who doesn’t want to employ a second amendment solution.
Many people of color are seeing the kind of racially motivated harassment we haven’t seen since the 60s, from white women telling native Americans to go back to their reservations to white supremacist mobs beating and pepper-spraying black women on the streets of downtown LA.
People like this are why the overcorrections that are “woke” and “cancel culture” are a thing; we need a zero tolerance policy for just this kind of shit.
January sixth and the widespread republican acceptance thereof are a clear indication that tolerating intolerance can cost lives.
With exception to the few people who voted for accountability for Trump, the current crop of right wingers taking up space in the house and senate need to be sidelined.
If house and senate democrats are smart, they’ll do everything they can get away with in order to forward Biden’s agenda.
No more playing nice and going “high” when they go low.
If they continue the democratic tradition of dangling defeat in victory’s face and snatching it back before it can get a good grip, they’ll have themselves to blame for the consequences.
They’re going to have to pick up the gloves and go toe to toe with these people.
The republicans are not interested in bipartisan governing and never were.
Democracy is only useful to these people in so far as they can use it to grab and maintain a death grip on power and influence.
They do not have good things in store for this country; here’s hoping enough people figure this out before its too late.