New Books and ARCs, 1/29/21

Posted on January 29, 2021    Posted by      3 Comments

Is it already the end of January? Just about! But we can’t leave the first month of the year without a stack of new books and ARCs that have come into the Scalzi Compound. What here would you like to take with you into February? Share in the comments.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “New Books and ARCs, 1/29/21”

  1. Definitely looking forward to reading the Subterranean Press Caitlin Kiernan “Comes a Pale Rider” and bonus novella. My copy just arrived.

  2. “Writers’ Most Memorable Meals,” that sounds like fun.

    For fiction, I’d first grab the one by Caitlin Kiernan – whom I’ve read before and liked.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: