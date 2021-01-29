New Books and ARCs, 1/29/21
Is it already the end of January? Just about! But we can’t leave the first month of the year without a stack of new books and ARCs that have come into the Scalzi Compound. What here would you like to take with you into February? Share in the comments.
— JS
Definitely looking forward to reading the Subterranean Press Caitlin Kiernan “Comes a Pale Rider” and bonus novella. My copy just arrived.
“Writers’ Most Memorable Meals,” that sounds like fun.
For fiction, I’d first grab the one by Caitlin Kiernan – whom I’ve read before and liked.
Thanks, John!