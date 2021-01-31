The Difference a Day Makes

Two pictures, from just about the same viewpoint on my porch, 24 hours apart. Can you spot the differences? What you don’t see in this photo is that my driveway is already ploughed; sometime in the night whilst I slept my neighbor hooked his snowplow to the front of his pickup and scraped the snow from him driveway, and then mine. Because he thinks it’s fun, that’s why. I like having a neighbor like that.

— JS