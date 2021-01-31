The Difference a Day Makes
Posted on January 31, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
Two pictures, from just about the same viewpoint on my porch, 24 hours apart. Can you spot the differences? What you don’t see in this photo is that my driveway is already ploughed; sometime in the night whilst I slept my neighbor hooked his snowplow to the front of his pickup and scraped the snow from him driveway, and then mine. Because he thinks it’s fun, that’s why. I like having a neighbor like that.
— JS
I clear the driveways and street in our neighborhood with my tractor.
That white paint sure disappeared fast. It was likely defective. I recommend you ask for a refund.
It took a while, but I finally spotted the difference. The bottom picture is zoomed out more.
You mean “his” driveway, yes?
Unless, of course, you finally did it — you went ahead and DID it.
You turned yourself into Cookie Monster!!!
GOSH DARN YOU ALL TO HECCCCCKKKK!
I can totally dig your neighbors mindset. One its like getting to play with toys, which is great in and of itself. Secondly, if you’re going through the trouble of hooking it up, might as well get the most work out of it before taking it off again!
Good on your neighbor.
A few years ago while out at our mother in law’s house in Northern Ohio, my brother in law and I were shoveling out the driveway.
Along comes some fella on a larger lawn tractor with a plow on it.
We offered to pay but he insisted on not charging us to do the driveway.
He said that it gets him out of the house and away from his wife’s “honey- do” list.
It took him all of five minutes to do the driveway, and thence he went put putting off into the afternoon…
Such neighbors are awesome, and I hope well-remembered at Christmas.
I have never seen ‘ploughed’ used outside of learning about the pilgrims… until now
That neighbor ought to get a nice schadenfreude pie once in a while.
My friend George is one of “those” neighbors. When he gets Big Orange out, he does the whole block.
This is the benefit of living in an apartment building, though. The last time I shoveled was…never.
We also awoke to a fresh dump of the white stuff, though in our case it was on top of the foot or so that was already on the lawn, so not as much of a contrast. Our new neighbors just moved in from a southern state and haven’t gotten all stocked up on the machinery needed for a Midwestern winter, so Spouse ran our snow-blower over their driveway after doing ours, because that’s what neighbors do in our neighborhood.
We moved into this house a couple of decades ago, on the snowiest day of the winter (of course). The old gentleman who lived across the street saw us struggling through snow drifts lugging our furniture from the U-Haul into the house. He promptly got out his mini-plow, chugged across the street, and quickly and efficiently cleared our driveway for us. Wouldn’t take a penny in payment, either, though he enjoyed the baked goods we dropped off at his doorstep every few weeks thereafter. He died a few years later, sadly, but we pay his graciousness forward whenever we can.
Didn’t snow here, but your neighbor made my day! :)