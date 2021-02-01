Oh, Hello, February

Clearly Sugar and Spice know how to greet a snowy new month.

Also, as an FYI, I have a novel-writing goal of at least three thousand words a day, every day, for February, so don’t expect huuuuuge things from me here this month. Mostly cat pictures and music recommendations, with an occasional smattering of Five Things pieces and maybe one or two full-size pieces when we get around to impeachment — but then again, maybe not! I’m also trying to watch less news this month because my head needs to be in space, not in Congress. Also, bluntly, now that we have a new president who is not a walking chaos engine, I don’t feel like I have to obsessively refresh the news. It’s nice!

Incidentally, if you’re doing the math in your head and going, hey, if you’re doing three thousand words a day every day for February, that’s kinda a whole novel, you’re correct — I’m doing a full rewrite of what I have so far. Why? Because while what I wrote previously is meh, as a piece of storytelling craft. I’ve been over a bit of why previous — but to recap: sickness, pandemic, insurrection, general inability to focus in 2020 because holy shit, look at the world — but also in a larger sense the why is immaterial. The fact is I’m not going to put out something I think is not up to snuff and be all sorry, this is my insurrection novel. You deserve better! Also, you know. I deserve better, too. So: Rewrite from the ground up.

(The good news for me is that the story doesn’t need to be redone. The story is solid, and exciting, and has aliens and lasers and explosions. Now I’m gonna make the writing keep pace with the story.)

The good news for you is that Whatever is no longer only a one-Scalzi shop: Athena is here and she’s going to writing a bunch of stuff this month. And we have Big Idea posts, etc. You won’t run out of things to read, promise.

— JS