And Now, a Very Self-Referential QR Code

Google’s latest iteration of the Chrome browser now has a feature that creates QR codes for Web pages, so if for some reason it’s your idea of fun to navigate the Web via your phone camera, now you can do so. The above QR code will take you… here (or, more accurately, to the front page of Whatever). Is this useful? Meh, I guess maybe? Is it cool? Absolutely not, QR codes will never ever be cool, even if they, like this one, have a pixelated T-Rex in them. Is it vaguely neat in a deeply nerdy sort of way? Yeah, a little.

Also, now I feel obliged to post this one, perhaps as a warning against wanton QR code following.

— JS