Here, Have A French Fry Ranking
The other day, I went to Culver’s with my friend, and there I saw it: The Crinkle Cut fry, the second worst kind of french fry in existence. This disgustingly-cut french fry gave me the grand idea to make a post ranking all the French fries. It’s not like I haven’t already had them ranked accordingly in my head for years, so why not share my list with all you lovely people?
I wanted to see if a post like this had been done before, which, it totally has. But in my research I found this image from Food Republic:
I figured this was a pretty good base to start with. I will essentially be re-ranking the potatoes that are shown here, and also removing some. Basically I’m just going to fix this list, because, look at how wrong it is!
First, let me tell you which ones I’m cutting from the ranking list entirely.
Tater tots and the potato tornado: Not french fries. Obviously.
Garlic fries, cheese fries, and chili cheese fries: Except for shakable seasonings (salt being the usual), you can’t add anything. This is a purist french fry ranking. If you add something completely different like chili, you’re not just judging the fries anymore. And you could just put the chili on top of any type of fry so the kind of fry doesn’t really matter anyway.
Chips, pommes soufflés, and Belgian fries: Chips are just another name for fries, I’ve never tried pommes soufflés (obviously I’m very uncultured), and I’ll just throw out the other European style while I’m at it.
Okay, now that you know what not to expect to see on the list, let’s get started!
1. Curly fries. The obvious choice. They’re unique, have a fun design, and are by far the crispiest and most well-seasoned type of fry.
2. Waffle fries. Again, fun shape and are almost always well seasoned and crispy. Their reliability to come through on the crispiness is less so than curly fries, so it gets second place.
3. Sweet potato fries. Like regular fries but better. Plus you can put like, cinnamon honey on these bad boys.
4. Regular/standard cut fries. Nothing wrong with ol’ reliable.
5. Shoestring fries. Pretty much never crispy and you have to eat like five of them to equal one regular fry, but not bad by any means. If you’re going to put cheese on top of any fry on this list, make it shoestring and eat it with a fork.
6. Steak fries. Too thicc. Can’t get properly crispy as a result. And steak fries are always the kind they give you at fancy restaurants. They think they’re so high and mighty. Steak fries just seem like they’d be snobby.
7. Smiley fries. Okay, I adore the shape of these and all the nostalgia behind them, but based on taste and texture alone they’re only seventh on this list. If you have some ketchup with them, though? They’re pretty great. Definitely didn’t deserve to be last on Food Republic’s list.
8. Cottage fries. Exactly like the smiley fries but without the smile. Boring. I do like the name, though.
9. Crinkle cut. They’re always either so soft that they break upon being handled or dipped in condiments, or they’re like, rock hard for some reason. Like specifically the stupid pointy ends are always hard. And always severely under-seasoned.
10. Potato wedges. Literally just a slice of a potato. Not even really a fry in my opinion, definitely the worst type of potato dish in existence. How they managed to be 13th out of 18 on Food Republic’s list is beyond me. They’re awful and mushy and flavorless and the skin is on them! Fuck potato wedges.
(Side note, there is a potato dish called home fries that I really like, but despite having fry in the name, I don’t really consider them fries at all since they’re just like, cubed potatoes so they did not make this list. But they are good.)
So, yeah, there’s the correct ranking of french fries. Feel free to be wrong in comments if you disagree with this list. And have a great day!
-AMS
The best fries are the ones my daughter makes. But sue me, I’m biased.
Poutine!
They are actually chips – chipped potatoes, and calling them anything else is some colonial perversion.
Until you have had chips served from an actual (in England) fish and chip shop, your pronunciations on “fries” as you call them are simply a ranking of poor quality imitations.
Curly fries are delicious but they are good for about 5 minutes after they have been removed from the deep fryer.
The best french fries are the battered type. They are crispy thanks to the delightful, light batter and good potato-y goodness inside.
All fries are improved by properly cooked. So many are served limp and sad!
I agree that real chips are not the same as regular fries and, when done right, are far superior. I respect your hatred for potato wedges without sharing it. Again, when done right, they are crisp and tasty, though not a favorite.
As for curly fries, nope. 90% of the time they are not hot enough to begin with, and even when they are, they don’t stay hot long enough unless you stuff them in your face within five minutes. Steak fries also need to be hot and crisp to be edible.
I sort of liked tater tots when I was a kid, but not since. I agree on home fries, which can be excellent but are not fries. And yes, I like sweet potato fries way more than just a plain sweet potato, which…mush.
I see Abrahm agrees with me on curly fries.
Like @MichaelT, I was also going to say you forgot about poutine, but since you’re a purist, nevermind.
My least favorite fry is the curly fry- I don’t like the seasoning.
I worked for McDonalds in the late 1980’s-early ’90’s. Lot of health concerns in the media at the time, which led to employees not salting the fries sufficiently. We actually had a training program to get people to salt the fries ‘enough.’ This was also around the time we switched from beef tallow to vegetable oil in the restaurants, but apparently the real issue for people saying ‘these fries are good’ was the salt.
Aussie chips with a sprinkle of chicken salt. Heaven.
I’ve tried most of those listed and they are so far short of real chips. Eaten chips in UK, New Zealand and Australia.
Chips are bigger and crispy when cooked properly.
Also close is Belgian frittes.
Please don’t dismiss the belgian fries out of hand like that.
The most important part of them is the double frying.
They are fried in beef tallow, at two different temperatures, specifically to optimise both tenderness and crispiness.
God I miss real belgian fries since moving away from northern France close to the belgian border… :)
Long story short : if you ever see them somewhere, give ’em a try and we will see if they get to go on the list !
Cheers !
I would definitely recommend trying the double-frying approach, even if you threw them out as excessively European. You can do it pretty readily in a good cast-iron skillet with a reasonable amount of oil, no deep-fryer required. Don’t know how it would go in an air fryer.
Otherwise you are Completely Correct, especially with curly fries on top. I’d give sweet potato the edge over waffle, but you can do nachos on waffle fries, which is just wonderful ridiculousness.
Vous porcs anglais! Les croustilles sont une mauvaise imitation de vraies pommes français frites. Nous sommes solidaires de nos amis américains contre votre tyrannie impériale britannique!
Until you have had chips served from an actual (in England) fish and chip shop, your pronunciations on “fries” as you call them are simply a ranking of poor quality imitations.
I have had chips many times from actual English fish and chip shops and I would place them middle of the pack. One of those things the British think they do better than anyone, when they really don’t (see also: tea)
As above, poutine! Picky with this, as all fries. Poutine in Bar Symon in PHL, to die for. Other, meh.
I’m basically not a fry fan. Yes unAmerican. AND I don’t like ketchup either! The only exception are McDonald’s fries, hot. Pretty much only eating them on my way home hot. Or real pomme frites. Which I’ve found taste just like really expensive McDonald’s.
Dominc sez: “They are actually chips – chipped potatoes, and calling them anything else is some colonial perversion.”
Mais non! Ce sont des FRITES, so they are fries. Pommes frites, the original fry from Belgium, perfected to a fine art so that you can buy them from the cart (a la carte) and eat them in their delicious crispy glory while walking the streets of Antwerp. The chips bit? Who knows where that came from, since they are obviously not chipped from anything.
What we call French Fries were actually created in Belgium. They later moved to England. So the index fry is the Belgian pommel frites.
When the plague ends, find your way over there and have the real thing. Try it with mayonnaise, the way god intended. Then look back at your list with a wry grin, and note that with age comes wisdom.
I generally agree with you that crinkle cut fries tend to be sub-par to the point of uneatable.
The exception (in our area at least) is the ones from Portillo’s. They’re astonishingly good.
I totally did not know Smiley Fries were A Thing.
I may never recover.
I happen to like crinkle fries, but only when I have a craving for ketchup.
While I would generally agree that Steak Fries, by themselves are too thick and generally are insufficiently crispy, they really shine with the right condiment or dipping sauce. For instance, Copper Blue in Milford Ohio serves them as an appetizer with dipping sauces of a home made, very thick ranch, jalapeno ketchup, and, IMO, the real star of the show, the best garlic aioli in the known universe. I would probably eat them until physically sick so long as the aioli holds out.
Definitely suggest you try Pommes Soufflés, they are quite the treat. The second frying is done in oil just below ignition temperature, and flash-boils some of the water to cause them to puff. A lot of effort, but worth the risk of burning down the house once in a while.
As mentioned above, the Food Republic list is obviously sus because it included “cheese fries” as a type of French fry and then didn’t mention poutine. So you’re already off to a better start.
I have had Belgian fries once, and chips a few times, but all those occasions were here in Indianapolis, so I can’t tell whether they were chips, “chips”, or something in between. Neither were particularly impressive to me, but to be fair, I strongly dislike mayonnaise, fries that are designed to be eaten with condiments (looking at you, steak fries) aren’t really on the list, and I don’t like vinegar on fries either.
The thing that helps to make waffle fries and curly fries tasty is having all that surface area … the same thing that makes properly-cooked tater tots delicious. Plus, you can really cheat and have stuffed tater tots. A bar around here used to serve cheesy jalapeño tater tots during happy hour and they were amazing, possibly the best bar food I’ve ever had. But toppings = not on the list.
Which is too bad, because garlic fries are also delicious, if they’re shoestring fries. (Shoestring fries are nice because the high ratio of surface area to volume means more places for seasoning.) You do have to eat them before you eat the rest of your meal, though, because burgers tend to overwhelm garlic on fries.
Potato wedges, and also the US version of chips (also usually found at places serving bar-type food) – smooth-cut cottage fries – tend to be meh mostly because they’re rarely cooked enough, and fries that aren’t crispy are basically just ordinary potatoes. When was the last time you were served butter and gravy with fries? Exactly.
Isn’t a waffle fry just a two dimensional crinkle cut?
I’m totally with Carol on this one: the best fries are to be found in Belgium. Just make sure to avoid the all-too-obvious tourist traps, as always. And now I’m really craving fries – it’s exactly one year since my last trip to Brussels (as per my tickets).
The thing that makes or breaks a good deep fried french fry is the frying medium.
Any animal fat is the BEST.
In order
#1 Shmaltz (Chicken/goose fat)
#2 Beef Fat (tallow)
#3 Lard (pork fat)
“Except for shakable seasonings (salt being the usual), you can’t add anything. ”
“Like regular fries but better. Plus you can put like, cinnamon honey on these bad boys.”
Ahem…This is almost like Fox News Trump/post-Trump. You can’t have it both ways.
Duck fat is supposed to be super tasty.
Shoestring fries are the best if done right. Steak fries are also really good but hard to get right.
Next up for discussion. What to dip your fries in?
Jack O:
Objection: Cinnamon honey is a condiment, like ketchup or (shudder) mayo. It’s post-preparation.
So, cheese and chili are pre-preparation?
No Pommes allumettes, seriously? Small as matches. You should try them.
And let’s point out again that the best place to eat french fries is North of France/Belgium. Une fois.
I don’t like “curly fries” as they usually aren’t crisp and have some kind of disgusting powdery spiced salt mixture on them.
My favorite local fry is at Steak Escape, where they double fry the potatoes. You can get them with cheese or chili on, but I don’t like that as they can’t be crispy with soupy toppings on them. I’m not crazy about ketchup out of the bottle,, but Steak Escape has malt vinegar, which I put a big dose into the ketchup for more tart flavor.
You left out potato latkes, too, which are shredded (with a grater by hand) potatoes fried crisp in an iron skillet in bacon fat. Sometimes I also grate an onion into the potatoes for the flavor.
This may be my favorite fried potato of all — Polish stype, and I learned how to make them from Ms Kranansky next door. Garlic also works with these. Some people add an egg, bread crumbs, flour… I find that just grated potatoes maybe with onion or garlic works just fine.
Don’t like Mayo on my fries either.
Hard agree with this list, 100%. My favorite curly fries are from Arby’s, dipped in their Horsey sauce, naturally.
Yeah, Belgian fries are the best.
Double fried.
In a cornetto.
With some salt, and a free choice of mayonnaise, cocktail sauce, ketchup, andalouse, pickles, béarnaise, samurai, aïoli,… :-)
If it’s not twice-fried, it’s not the best.
The only twice-fried choices on their list are Belgian fries and (sometimes) steak fries, which makes it an inadequate list.
Regular-cut, twice-fried are the best. Paper cones are irrelevant, but mayo is nice.
So say I, anyway.
kdb
Duck fat or goose fat make insanely good roast potatoes (put a roasting pan, melt in a hot oven, add potatoes, roast).
You’d need a lot to deep fry potatoes. But less if you sauté the potatoes. Serve with garlic and parsley. Look for “pommes de terre Sarladaises”: ridiculoulsy good. But not French fries/chips/frites.
JR in WV
Couldn’t resist! ;) Potato latkes in bacon grease? Lol. Wouldn’t go over very well at most Chanukkah dinners. Schmaltz, or any neutral oil.
But good addition to the list!!!
Crinkle-cut or not, culver’s are the best fast food fries I have ever eaten. Not every time, but often enough.
As much as I like some of the options here (especially waffle cut), I’d have a hard time calling anything a clear winner over a plain old standard cut fry that’s cooked properly. Curly fries I’d have to rank somewhere in the middle – not bad tasting but they’re usually soggier than I like.
The only think I know for certain is that shoestring fries are the absolute worst. If given the option I’d choose some other side instead.
Add my name to those who say that Belgian frites are the standard against which all other fries should be judged. I could live on moules-frites, if given the chance!
However, I am a fan of the crinkle cut fry because the crinkles are conducive to good condiment coverage. Whether your condiment of choice is plain ketchup or something fancier or more regional (hello, comeback sauce), crinkle cut fries are perfect dipping fries.
Waffle fries, however, are an abomination. I come from the land of Chick-Fil-A (which I don’t eat at for other reasons) and for some reason people rave over their waffle fries. I don’t get it. They’re usually unevenly cooked (too dry on the edges and mushy in t he middle) and get cold and mealy way too fast. They’re not even good for dipping because the condiment of choice drips between the waffle cuts and gets everywhere.
Give me a good old average standard french fry (a la McDonalds) any day
“‘Until you have had chips served from an actual (in England) fish and chip shop, your pronunciations on “fries” as you call them are simply a ranking of poor quality imitations.'”
“I have had chips many times from actual English fish and chip shops and I would place them middle of the pack. One of those things the British think they do better than anyone, when they really don’t (see also: tea)”
As an ex-pat American living in Yorkshire for over a decade, I concur wholeheartedly with David. I still can’t discern the difference between a steak fry and a chip, and one of the best chip shops in the country is down the street from me (they are good). What I can tell you is that double frying any kind of fried potato is essential (triple frying seems pointless to me, however). Lower heat first fry to cook, higher heat second fry to crisp. Then salt the shit out of those bad boys when they come out (or as my father says, “when they’re vulnerable.”).
Otherwise, any of those slathered with chili, garlic, cheese, or poutined is fine in my book. And I like the idea of nacho-ing waffle fries…
Generally agree, including honey-cinnamon on sweet potato fries. Yum. On the other hand, I was pretty amazed that Red Robin actually has steak fries that I like, and they’ll give you as many as you want (it’s one of their signature things). No idea how they do it, since most steak fries are awful IMO.
There are three elements to french fries: the fry medium (oil, fat, etc.), the seasonings, and the shape (allowing for more/less coating with seasonings).
If what you really want is that soft potato goodness, lightly fried straight-cut options like In-n-Out fries will give you that. Steak fries can also work here, but they require more work.
On the other hand, if you crave that paprika-pepper-crunchy-coating, then the curly/waffle/crinkle cut gives you more surface area for those flavors to accumulate.
My only real wish for fries is that they’re at least warm – past a certain temperature I just don’t care for them. (Interestingly, tater tots hold up better here, although they too are better hot/warm.)
Yay! An impassioned conversation about something that we all care about but in the end doesn’t really matter!
Personally, I like a straight cut fry, and I find the ones that have been cooked twice (either fried twice, or par-cooked and frozen before being shipped to the fryer) to be the best because you get a good crispy outside and fluffy inside. I also find these tend to hold up better when no longer super-hot.
As someone who prefers a crispy fry, I agree that crinkle-cut fries are the worst (but also the most likely to be served baked rather than actually fried, which really doesn’t help their case).
I dislike steak fries so much that when I go to Red Robin (in the Before-Times) I would get the steamed broccoli instead of the fries, because the broccoli was a better vehicle for ranch. (Sorry Jeff Darcy, more fries for you!)
I’m not sure I’ve ever had plain curly fries; they’ve always got some seasoning on them I never like.
Reflecting on the whole spectrum of fries, I realize that the ones I like best are the ones most similar to McDonald’s fries, probably because those were the only fries I had as a kid, and they were a very rare, special treat. (Yay the fat-free ’90’s.)
Now if someone could just manage consistently crispy sweet potato fries…
My first trip to Brussels I saw lots of street vendors selling the cones of fries along with mayo to dip them in. Cool, I though, just like the hot chestnut vendors I used to see in Philly.
And then I saw an equally large number of street vendors selling cups ‘o snails. Yes, I thought to myself, we’re not in Kansas anymore.
Don’t be a snob about pomme frites, aka “Belgian Fries” — they are the Platonic Ideal of the French Fry. Double fried to get that extra-crispy outside with a soft inside, and eaten with aoli (ideally freshly-made, what Mayonnaise is supposed to be!) usually seasoned with garlic or some sort of spicy sauce like chipotle, and served piping hot, they are truly delicious.
Sorry. If you’re just going to throw out Belgian fries, you are not fit to judge fries. Nobody makes “French” fries like the Belgians!