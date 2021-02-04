And Now, One Minute of Snow Falling in Slow Motion
Posted on February 4, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
Because it’s pretty, that’s why.
— JS
When I was a kid growing up in northern California, it looked like that often, without the slow-mo. It just gracefully fell that way. And was so quiet too!
The best thing about that snow is that it is not here!
Although we used to get some snow in January most years, but it has been quite a while without it. We had days in the 70’s instead.
When does it become time to replow the driveway?
niiice, thanks JS.
signed, sunshine state R us
Aww… love my City, but that’s gorgeous and a thing we don’t see.
I need this on, like, a 10 hour loop
Snow…for all the folks who love it.
As for me….I detest such abnormal aberrations of nature.
Why, yes, I WAS born and raised in Arizona…
Looks like my place. We got close to two feet on the forth.
That would be the fourth of the month and not to sally forth.
Thank You, that was lovely. I think we’re supposed to get some of that this weekend.
Lovely, just lovely. I’d like to live in a place where there’s that much snow. Where is this, anyway?
