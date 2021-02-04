And Now, One Minute of Snow Falling in Slow Motion

Posted on February 4, 2021

Because it’s pretty, that’s why.

— JS

12 Comments on “And Now, One Minute of Snow Falling in Slow Motion”

  1. When I was a kid growing up in northern California, it looked like that often, without the slow-mo. It just gracefully fell that way. And was so quiet too!

  2. The best thing about that snow is that it is not here!

    Although we used to get some snow in January most years, but it has been quite a while without it. We had days in the 70’s instead.

  7. Snow…for all the folks who love it.

    As for me….I detest such abnormal aberrations of nature.

    Why, yes, I WAS born and raised in Arizona…

  10. Thank You, that was lovely. I think we’re supposed to get some of that this weekend.

