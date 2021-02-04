The Crimson Smudge

Posted on February 4, 2021    Posted by      5 Comments

Smudge, on a burgundy area rug.

It’s America’s most adorable crime fighter! If by “fighting crime” one means “trying to sneak bacon from the humans.” Any other sort of crime fighting, he’s pretty much a loss at. Fortunately, he’s cute. Which is enough.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “The Crimson Smudge”

  1. Awww — he’s an adorable crimefighter!

    And he’s protecting you from eating too much bacon. You should thank him by giving him some…..

  3. At least your Smudge stays on the floor when he wants bacon. The Smudgely in our house leaps up to the shoulders of whoever is eating bacon and tries to steal bites as the bacon is en route to the human’s mouth.

    Not entirely coincidentally, the Smudgely in our house is usually locked up in a different part of the house during meal preparation and consumption.

  4. What you are seeing there is The Crimson Smudge’s superpower: MIND CONTROL.

    He is beaming Mind Control Thoughts directly into your cerebral cortex:

    “I want to give Smudge the bacon.

    Smudge NEEDS the bacon.

    I will feel so wonderful if I give Smudge the bacon.

    DOOOOOOO IIIIIT!”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
February 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: