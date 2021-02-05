A Bucolic Moment

It’s been an eventful week here at the Scalzi Compound, mostly for good reasons, although some reasons were unexpected, and others deeply annoying. Be that as it may, I’ve been getting work done, and I’m happy with it, and because of that I’m mostly able to tune out the world to focus on my own knitting. More accurately, I’m not tuning the world out entirely, but I’m caring less about it because the world I’m working in is more interesting to me at the moment. Sorry, world.

It’s been cold and snowy here, and next week is going to be miserably cold: single digit highs, negative digits lows. But there is some beauty in it, of course, as this picture of my Amish neighbors heading down the street shows. If not for the reflective bits on the buggy, and my plastic mailbox, this picture could have been taken anytime in the last hundred years. It’s a reminder life does go on, and can be lovely no matter what. It’s good to be reminded of that.

— JS