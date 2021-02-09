Learn More About Me: My Favorite Animal

Today I’m back with another edition of “Learn More About Me”. This riveting series of posts is just meant to get all you lovely readers more familiar with me: the person you’re reading! I’ve already posted about my favorite movie, anime, and song, so today I decided to do my favorite animal.

Just like my favorite movie and color, this favorite of mine has been lifelong and unchanging, and by this point I doubt I will ever determine a new favorite. Anyways, without further ado, my favorite animal is a tiger!

Why is the tiger my favorite? I think there’s a couple different factors that contribute to that. One, I was born in the year of the tiger! Two, big cats are my favorite type of animal in existence (I know, I should’ve saved it for another “favorites” post, but that probably would’ve been too weirdly specific), and since tigers are the biggest and baddest TRUE kings of the jungle, they’re my favorite big cat.

I mean just look at them! Majestic.

Name one thing that could kill you that’s cuter than that. You can’t! They’re just so fluffy and adorable… and deadly!

I love the fact that tigers like water, even though cats are known for hating it. They’re unique, just like their stripes. I mean just look at this funky dude having a swim:

Look at those BEANS. They’re so big! This post is really just me fawning over how cute tigers are. Despite them being my favorite, I never had a single tiger plushie as a kid, or really anything tiger-related.

Also, Aladdin was/is one of my favorite Disney movies, and Rajah is by far my favorite Disney animal companion! He was so sweet and supportive to Jasmine, and just look at his face!

[Attempt to insert image of Rajah but get nerfed by Disney for copyright]

So, yeah, tigers have always been a personal favorite of mine. And no, I haven’t seen Tiger King. Let me know what your favorite animal is in the comments, or let me know if you’re a tiger in the Chinese Zodiac, too! Or if you have any suggestions what I should do next for a “favorites” post, that’s appreciated, too.

Have a great day!

-AMS