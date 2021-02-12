New Books and ARCs 2/12/21
Posted on February 12, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Just in time for the Valentine’s weekend, here’s a stack of news books and ARCs to peruse. Which ones here speak to your heart? Share in the comments!
Posted on February 12, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Just in time for the Valentine’s weekend, here’s a stack of news books and ARCs to peruse. Which ones here speak to your heart? Share in the comments!
Could you tell us what the book above “Kingston and the Magician’s Lost and Found” is?
Machinehood by S.B. Divya is one I’m looking forward to. I second Russ’s question about the third book from the top there.
I was able to read an ARC of Machinehood — it was great!!! Thought-provoking and intriguing wordbuilding. Highly recommend.
I’ve got S.B. Divya’s “Machinehood” pre-ordered and all set to drop onto my Kindle on release day.
You should too! (At least the pre-ordering part.)
So I’m curious. What percentage of “science fiction and fantasy” novels would rate as hard science type fiction?
Judging by my county library’s “new books” list, it’d be a single digit percentage.
Sad.
I’ve really enjoyed the few episodes of Divya’s podcast that I’ve had time to listen to. I’m really interested to see what her writing is like.
Meanwhile, ‘My Heart is a Chainsaw’ sounds like something Swans or Nine Inch Nails would’ve composed. Never judge a book by its title, I’ve been told by master booksellers… but I judged Mo Hayder’s ‘Birdman’ by its title, and completely missed out on all the hype of what was, arguably, one of the best horror mystery suspense novels of that year.
Machinehood was quite fun, if you think you’d be interested in something like that, you will enjoy it.
I loved Stephen Graham Jones’ “The Only Good Indian” and I love the title “My Heart is a Chainsaw” — definitely looking forward to that one.
(I also want to know what that Subterranean Press book with no title on the spine is…)