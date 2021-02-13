General Unstructured Thoughts On “Being Cancelled”
Because it’s been in the news recently, enough that even though I’ve been lost in my own world this last week — a good thing, if you want a book from me — the various stories of people being “cancelled” in the last several days came onto my radar. What follows are thoughts not particularly well-organized or following any real thread of thought, other than “so, here’s what I’m thinking about ‘cancellation’ today.” This is not the entirety of my thoughts, merely what I’m mulling on at the moment. Which could turn out to be terribly wrong! Yay, pre-emptive qualified statements! Let’s get into it, shall we?
1. Being ‘canceled’ basically means learning that you’re replaceable. And apparently this is new to a lot of white people! Especially those who currently claim the “conservative” label for themselves (more on that in a bit). But I think everyone else knew that fact all too well: it turns out if the people with the money decide you’re more trouble than you’re worth — for whatever reason, not all of them virtuous — then you can be gone in a snap and someone else can easily (easily!) take your place. This is particularly the case in creative fields, which have always been and likely will always be a buyer’s market. There is always a new actor, director, writer, musician or whatever — or an established one who needs a gig and who is not going to be a pain in the ass.
And this is especially the case now, in an era where the franchise is the star, not the actor or the director. Disney, of course, has this down to the proverbial science — its Marvel and Star Wars universes are so vast and popular that, for example, a troublesome actor in a secondary role is not worth the hassle. Out they go, their character to be replaced with another previously minor character from the vast store of minor characters in those universes. Actors are the most visible replaceable people, but directors, writers, etc., are equally swapple.
Which is not great for creative people! We like to say, and not inaccurately, that we are not swapple widgets: If you want a John Scalzi story, for example, the best person to give it to you is me, I promise you. But — who is the best person to give you a Star Wars story? Or a Marvel story? Well, see, that’s the thing; almost from the very beginning, and as a consequence of their business model, those universes were made by multiple voices. When you have many voices building a universe, there are rules to the universe everyone must follow (the canon, the story bible and the style guide), but otherwise individual voices can be taken in and out when necessary — “necessary” having a very broad meaning here. Only I can give you a John Scalzi story, but I am a cottage industry, a veritable roadside kiosk next to the belching factory that is Disney or any other studio. Disney needs storytellers, but it doesn’t need any one story teller, or actor, or whatever.
As, again, everyone but certain white folks knew already. These folks are learning that bit now, and apparently it’s really difficult for them. But that does conveniently bring us to the bit about ‘cancelling’ —
2. ‘Canceling’ is certain people discovering that capitalism doesn’t love them as much anymore. I don’t want to say that capitalism is value-neutral, because, whoooooo boy, it is not, buuuuuuut it is pretty much 100% percent accurate that capitalism will always, always, follow the money. And where is the money? Well, in America two decades into the 21st century, the large capitalist structures have decided that the money will be multicultural* and socially inclusive* and politically liberal*, and all those asterisks are there because it should be understood that the capitalist take on each of these concepts is heavily modified and strained through the “to the extent we can make money off this” filter, i.e., don’t expect capitalism to lead us to a multicultural American utopia, just expect it to be happy to rent-seek inclusively on the way there.
But because this is the (current) way the wind is blowing for capitalism, it’s now slightly harder out there for a “conservative.” Which feels wrong! Conservatism is the pet political theory of capitalism! Conservatism is designed to protect capitalism! The venn diagram of a conservative and a capitalist is a perfect circle!
And, well. It was, but then the Republicans had to go and elect Donald Trump, and now American Conservativism is definitively a corrupt fucked-up cult of personality, unmoored from any recognizable economic ethos beyond “pay to play.” Look, America has its problems, but from the strictly capitalist point of view it was the best country on the planet because it was politically stable, and capitalism works best when things are stable. It’s hard to rent seek in chaos!
But then January 6th happened, and American Conservatism, which had been tromping away from stability for quite some time, thank you very much, finally served notice that it’s no longer on capitalism’s side: it would rather mob in chaos than make money in stability. There was a tiny window in the aftermath where American Conservatism could have come back to capitalism’s side, but then it decided, nah, it would rather kiss the ring of the insurrectionist criminal that lost it the House, the Senate and the Presidency all in four years, oh, and, also, to be more anti semitic, racist and completely awash in conspiracy theories than it usually was. So, yeah, that’s a thing.
(Hashtag NotAllConservatives, etc, but come on, at this point people with an actual political/economic conservative worldview should be aware that their movement has come to its final grifter form and they’re currently without a home in American politics. And I am genuinely sorry for them, and also, they need to look at who they walked with all this time. For the people who are the “fascist cult” conservatives, of course, they did this shit to themselves, deal with it, my dudes.)
So now capitalism is doing what capitalism do, which is to shrug, say, “fine,” start working with the people who will let it function more or less to plan, and start punting the people who won’t. Again, this doesn’t mean that suddenly we live in a Delightful/Horrifying Multicultural Dream/Nightmare — hey! Most of the hands on the tiller of capitalism are still attached to white dudes, y’all! Check out the billionaires list! — but if that means a “conservative” loses a gig because they talked shit on social media, well, son, that’s the free market for you. Which is another thing —
3. “Being Cancelled” doesn’t mean you never work, it means you work in the minor leagues. “Cancelled” means you publish with Regenery or Skyhorse rather than with Macmillan or Simon and Schuster. “Cancelled” means you make a movie with (ugh) Ben Shapiro instead of Disney. “Cancelled” means Gab, or — heavens! — your own web site instead of Twitter. “Cancelled” means being a talking head on Newsmax and not CNN.
Is this so awful? Well, yeah, apparently, it kind of is — but again, this is not anything that anyone who isn’t a privileged white person didn’t already know about how capitalism works in America. Entire commercial and political ecosystems exist and have existed for decades, created by and for the people who have otherwise found themselves shut out of or simply ignored by the commercial mainstream — marginalized economies, in effect. The idea that American Conservatism would have its own side economy (or in its case, grift) is not exactly new; it too has existed for decades. What might be new is the idea that it will possibly no longer be a stepping stone into the mainstream — that it is its own terminal destination, and that those participating in it might now be locked out of a wider appeal.
Which from an economic point of view is probably fine! There are lots of people in the American Conservative grift economy who do quite well for themselves financially — the “marginalized” market here is still many many millions of people, after all. You can still make as much money as any one person can make, and be as “famous” as any one person could be, and still never climb out of the right-wing media trough. But ironically for ostensible capitalists, merely making money is not enough. They want to be thought-leaders, too, and they want their views given the cultural currency that only comes through, you now, hanging with Disney or CNN, as much as they sneer at those organizations when it’s convenient to do so. You won’t starve not working for Disney. But you don’t get what working with Disney brings.
Like access to Disney money, you might say, and you’re right — the sort of high-end production values that come with mainstream studios are something they won’t have anymore. Which, well, again, welcome to what everyone else goes through. Almost no one gets $200 million for a movie! Or even $20 million! If you go in with the expectation that you are owed that $200 million movie, where are you coming from, culturally speaking?
But that’s really the thing about “canceling,” isn’t it:
4. When you’re privileged, consequence feels like oppression. I am not the first to make that observation, even among white people. But boy, is it ever true! And also, look, I do actually get it — if you’ve gotten away with shit for literally years with little to no consequence, getting called out on it and being judged for it and being penalized because of it, in what appears to you a sudden fashion, feels unfair, in no small part because, well, you did get away with it for years, and no one told you to stop (or if they did, you were able to overlook it).
That thing where certain people are looking through their lives and actions and social media posts, wondering frantically what’s there to trip them up in this new age where suddenly their actions do have consequences? This is not an unfamiliar thought to me! I’ve said before that when people say “Oh, but Scalzi is one of the good ones” my reaction is well, shit, I sure hope that’s true. I have three decades of being an adult and being in the public eye, one way or another, through my writing. That’s a lot of time and many many opportunities to show my ass, and I’ve taken advantage of those opportunities in the past, I’m sad to say.
The thing is, if did turn out I’m not “one of the good guys,” and I face the consequences for that, I am no different than many other people over the years — and still, weirdly, more privileged than most, because facing consequences for what I did is manifestly different than the people who have faced consequences for calling out terrible things other people did, and did to them. Yes! Being “cancelled” for being a shitty human being is an inherently more privileged position than being deprived of work or status for acknowledging someone did a shitty thing to you! And that has happened! I mean, shit, it is happening, right now, elsewhere.
When I hear or read “I have been cancelled” I mostly translate that to “I am facing consequences for something I got away with before and I don’t like it.” When I hear or read “I will not be cancelled,” I mostly translate that to “I refuse to change my behavior, it’s the rest of the world that’s the problem, not me.” Which, you know, okay. You do you. Enjoy Newsmax.
5. The age of (unmediated) celebrity social media is (probably) coming to an end. At least for some people, and that’s not a horrible thing. If you don’t have social media, you make it more difficult to inadvertently show your ass on it, and on the flip side, if someone wants to drag you into the social media mudfling du jour, it’s more difficult for them to do so when you’re not there. Several is the time where I’ve seen someone say something like “Why isn’t Scalzi talking about this, his silence is telling” about a thing I had absolutely no clue about, was not qualified to speak of in any way, and had no interest in volunteering an opinion on.
Both of these is why more people with any appreciable level of celebrity that is independent of their actual social media are handing their socials to staff, and/or sticking to the most anodyne of pronouncements and participation, and/or pruning their socials of inconvenient past posts and/or leaving social media entirely. Which is fine! Not everyone is good at social media, and social media is not good for everyone. Even the people who are “good” at it see it turn on them for various reasons, some deserved and some not. At some point people who are not endlessly argumentative or heedless have to ask themselves if what they get out of social media is worth the potential downside. For lots and lots of celebrities (and even people who are not), the answer is no.
That’s a valid choice, and I think more people ought to consider it, for their own personal emotional well-being, and additionally, for the well-being of their careers. Especially if they are worried about being “cancelled.”
Also, one side thought that I have, which is that for all the harrumphing about conservatives being cancelled, one of the very prominent people being dragged on the social media carpet this week (the one whose name rhymes with Woss Jeadon) is notably (and some would say, notably performatively) liberal, so the phenomenon really isn’t just limited to conservatives; it’s that, anecdotally at least, conservatives seem more likely to think it’s about them being conservative in their politics than it is them doing or saying (and saying is doing, folks, it’s true) genuinely awful things.
Update, 4:02pm: Impeachment trial verdict just came down and while it confirms my thoughts re: “conservatives” here, as a general point of discussion it’s not really on topic to what we’re discussing here, so let’s not drag it into the thread unless it’s directly on point, thanks.
Great commentary. When can you take over NewsCorp. They are unable to save themselves and only adult supervision can save them and us.
Instead of defending the statement, they have to attack the business/person who has power over them. because the statement is indefensible
Bravo! Your fifth point really spoke to me. Myself, and several others I know across the political spectrum, looked at the heat:light ratio on social media this past year and decided to opt out. I miss the connection with the day to day lives of some people I knew. I really, really don’t miss hearing on a daily basis that I’m trash for not Liking and Sharing opinions x, y, and z.
Regarding #4, I believe that our former President is suffering keenly from this. He’s been allowed to lie, to shout and have his shouts take precedence over reason, and to bloviate and be taken as a pundit, that now he can’t believe that screaming “I was robbed!” won’t make it so.
I suspect he has told himself these things so many times that he believes them sincerely, and that a lie detector would reveal that he sincerely believes everything he says.
I’ve known a few people like that.
When I see celebrities keep doubling down to maintain currency among their fan base, without considering the larger picture, I think of audio talk show host Albert Birnbaum in Episode Four of The Human Division, A Voice in the Wilderness. Except that in reality they have a much softer landing.
I just want to leave this Youtube link here: “Cancel Culture Isn’t A Thing, You Snowflakes – Some More News”
Even though it is about a year and a half old, which in Internet time may as well be eternity in most cases, it’s still highly relevant to the above post.
i agree with 99% of this, spot on. the only quibble i’ll make is the labels “conservative” and “republican” being interchangeable (just like liberal and democrat). i don’t ascribe to any of those labels personally, but the republican party has been lip service to a huge chunk of conservative theory and methodology for a long time. they were usurped by first the tea party and now donald trump, who was never a conservative in any meaningful fashion. the republican party apparatchik believe in nothing but keeping themselves and their supporters in power.
now, fairly enough, much of that is true about the democrats too. they’re just less willing to publicly tromp all over the constitution to get there.
but, TL:DR, i don’t truly ascribe “conservative” to republicans any more. i just wish more actual conservatives (and some already have) would distance themselves from what the Rs have become and maybe that would help us step back off of the ledge the current R party has lead us to.
I’ll be interested in seeing if this changes the studios’ approach to casting, which often involves checking an actor’s social media accounts, not for content, but for followers. Studios want as many people as possible tuning in to their show or movie, and talent with an existing fan-base will often win over one without. (It’s a two-edged sword – Vin Diesel announcing to his massive social media followers that he was going to be included in the next Marvel movie forced Disn*y’s hand and led him to be cast as Groot. allegedly).
The GOP has been and continues to ‘cancel’ so many of its own. Mike Pence is hardly a voice of moderation but even he is not extreme enough. And they are STILL willfully oblivious to the changing demographics that will steamroller them in the long run. ‘Peckerwoods only need apply’ will be their epitaph.
re. Anne “in reality they have a much softer landing.”
For now. The mob was ready to lynch Mike Pence. They smell blood.
Thank you for this post, though to be honest I see things a little differently. Most importantly, I don’t think Gina Carano (or others like her) would see themselves as having “gotten away” with anything up until this point, just as you don’t see yourself as having “gotten away” with writing liberal blog posts.
The conservative argument (which is related to but distinct from the broader case against “cancel culture”) is that they aren’t saying anything that warrants punishment, or at the very least that they are being disproportionately punished for a) minor transgressions and b) tendentious misreadings. (Eg, hyperbolic comparisons to Nazi Germany are extremely common on the left, but no one gets cancelled until a conservative does it.) You can agree or disagree with that as you will, but I’m not sure how useful the “privilege” framework is in this context.
The average person who gets arrested for drunk driving has driven drunk eighty (80) times without being arrested.
This is why, instead of thinking “Oh, wow, my drinking has gotten me in deep shit and I might have hurt/killed someone, I better get some help,” they think one of these things:
“Totally unfair, that cop had a down on me.”
“It’s because I took that different route home.”
“That stupid breath test was wrong/broken.”
“They just needed another arrest for the statistics.”
IOW, anything but taking responsibility for one of the most high-risk behaviors in our culture.
Because they did it some large number of times before, and…. nothing happened. No one called them to account. They were not held responsible.
(And don’t even get me started on that “average” figure which at the most broad-stroke measure means that while some people DO get caught the first time they drive drunk, there are also people who have driven hundreds of times without consequences, which is scary as hell.)
It’s the exact same mindset for the people behaving like massively-entitled childish dicks and suddenly getting called to account:
“It’s not FAIR, that (insert Liberal/Antifa/BLM boogeyperson name here) had a down on me.”
“It’s because I (tweeted/wrote the op-ed/made the dumbass bigoted statement) in/at (insert publication/outlet/venue, i.e. “Olympic Committee Meeting” here).”
“The interpretation (they took it the wrong way/out of context/it didn’t mean what they said it meant) was flawed.”
“It’s just the lamestream Lie-beral media scalp-hunting again.”
::sigh:: Assholes be assholes. Bleach ’em all you want, they still emit a smelly digestive end product.
Laissez faire is a centuries old fairy tale that shitty people make the best decisions for all. That the decision of selfish pricks is whats best for society.
What we have been seeing over the course of centuries is that this bullshit is slowly but surely being rejected. But there are still shitty people and selfish pricks who are pissed because their behavior a generation ago, was worshipped. Trump brought back that worship for 4 years. And now the shitty assholes and pricks are really seeing what they’re missing out on. And it pisses them off.
We still have a ways to go to get rid of the bullshit fairy tale. And we will never get rid of shitty people. But the fight is worth it.
The Night of the Long Knives was a model of how these certain types who are screaming bloody murder over themselves being ‘cancelled’ — which hasn’t happened to them. But this is where the authoritarian movements go with it — it’s purge it’s elimination of any and all dissenting elements, and done via the most violent operations. Far cry from what’s happened in pop culture to the latest sorts who are crying ‘victimized’!
JS nails that sort of ‘cancelation’, as to what capitalism finds stabilizing and profitable — and only that far.
Very, very well-said!
I’m still a bit hesitant when it comes to cancelling, as it seems that the court of public opinion isn’t always correct. There will always be people who try to use canceling to hurt others that they don’t like. A pretty good example of this is former Super Smash Bros. Ultimate progamer Nairo, who was canceled for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor. However, it turned out that said minor had actually assaulted Nairo while he was asleep and blackmailed him into several payments. As such, Nairo lost his career as a streamer and progamer due to no fault of his own. So, I think canceling is not a tool that should be used often, and although it is warranted in most cases (especially when anyone can view the reason for cancelling, e.g. politicians using their platform to spread harmful disinformation), we do need to be more careful when using it. Perhaps a better solution could be making it easier to sue people and companies for libel, and cancelling would then be unneeded. I am aware that in most cases, cancelling is a rightful response to hateful/prejudiced things, however, it does need to be used more carefully.
John, I’ve got one bone to pick with your analysis.
In my opinion, Trump is a symptom, though obviously a fairly major one, of what’s wrong with privileged conservatism these days. If the senate had voted differently, or if in the future the NY justice system puts him in jail, and everybody forgets about him somehow, the underlying problem would still remain.
Which is a culture of anti-expert, anti-facts even, thought. Many people genuinely believe Trump won this election. Many people believe vaccines don’t work. Many people believe Obama is a kenyan. Many people believe the earth is flat.
They’re wrong, and you could link them to sources you and I would consider reliable all day. But they’d keep questioning the sources.
The lack of a agreed-up source of facts is just making communaction between liberals and the alt-right impossible. This fact-free world we currently live in is the main problem.
Dear Aaron,
Expected to get (deservedly) roasted. This is a mild foreshadowing. I shall keep it polite.
Some facts (in the US) are beyond dispute:
One third of women are sexually assaulted while they are minors. The majority of women are sexually assaulted at some time in their life. We are not talking about quibbles over the meaning of “consent,” but acts that any sane human being would consider assault.
90% of the women publicly reporting a sexually assault are telling the truth. 90% of the sexual assaults are never publicly reported. The primary reason for that is that the women expect they will not be believed.**
(When I say “beyond dispute,” these facts have been confirmed — within statistical variation — over so many studies over so many decades that I can’t even count. Anyone who asserts they are untrue is engaging in a level of delusionary denial of such magnitude that it can only be described as Trumpian in scope.)
And, yet, you think the social problem we should be concerned about is the one in ten.
This is not a court of criminal law — “beyond a reasonable doubt” doesn’t apply. It’s not even a court of civil law, where “probable cause” is sufficient… and we are way beyond “probable.”
The overwhelming social problem is not the one man who is harmed because — well, whaddaya know! — some humans lie and some humans are criminals. The overwhelming problem is the other nine men who get away with the assaults scot-free. The overwhelming problem is the nine out of ten women who have to live with the damage done to them, who never get anything resembling a fair shake let alone justice.
I feel obliged to inform you that you are part of the problem, not part of the solution.
(**Footnote: Yes, yes, yes, it happens to men, too. Who are believed even less. That doesn’t even qualify as a “whatabout.” It’s a confirmation.)
pax, Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
Yeah, seriously! If you put something on the public Internet, you might get pushback from anyone else on there – that’s how it goes! If you put something particularly off-base on public view, especially if you’re using your real name and/or you’re a high-profile human, then you might get a lot of pushback from a lot of people also on there. Anytime someone tries to call that ‘cancel culture’, it sounds like a spoiled child saying ‘stop telling me I can’t be mean to people’.
Dear Ctein,
I was expecting to be roasted, multiple times :). Both Nairo and the minor were male, sorry for not clearing that earlier. The minor (CaptainZack) also had a history of seducing other adults. Perhaps you should read Nairo’s statement, at https://mobile.twitter.com/NairoMK/status/1321483799402860546? I never meant that canceling was incorrect in most situations (I think I made that clear at the end of my first post?), but that canceling is not an especially reliable tool. So, perhaps you misunderstood me? I didn’t intend to say that we should focus on the 1/10 cases, but canceling is too erratic (punishments can vary) to be used on a regular basis. I can’t see any world where only solving 9/10 cases is acceptable. Instead, it should be easier to sue others in all cases (especially libel). Then, a fair punishment can be given by the judiciary system.
Also, I didn’t think that you used much world salad.
My response to anyone whining about being canceled or cancel culture in general is and always will be cry me a fucking river.
All that is is a tantrum because the canceled feel entitled to the benefits associated with being relatively decent people, even, and especially, when they are as far from decent as they can get.
Folks in marginalized groups get canceled just for being born into their bodies, so I’m not shedding too many tears when a bigot/sexual predator/shitty politician/insurrectionist/seditionist/Nazi gets punted into the social, political or professional wilderness.
Relevance, professional opportunities, acceptance and other goodies afforded to non-canceled folks are not promised.
They’re privileges, not rights.
My advice to anti-woke, anti-cancel culture peeps is to read the room, put your hands up and receive that your right to exist/enjoy free speech isn’t being violated when you’re dismissed on mass for harming or offending large swaths of people.
No one owes you a job, platform, position of power or tolerance.
Isn’t this what they claim when POC and other marginalized groups complain about systemic racism and all that comes from it?
And I just love that the career bigots on the right are “canceling” their own for daring to vote to hold Trump accountable for putting out a hit on congress and his VP, wiping his ass with the constitution and trying to murder the republic because he didn’t get his way.
It’s especially rich coming from the ones who believe that misogynists, sexual predators and other flavors of objectively shitty humans shouldn’t be canceled.
Critics of wokeness and cancel culture are, more often than not, trying to preserve a society wherein certain folks are untouchable and others are collateral damage in the struggle to maintain unearned privilege.
Good evening, and well wishes to the Scalzi Compound…
Entering the Film/TV industry at 33, single mother of two, my goals were to pay the rent and feed the kids. Fame was not an option. Hollywood didn’t need more of anything, but it desperately needed better of everything. So, I worked at that. Still working at that…
I come from a time when women were taught to be quiet, despite the rise of “women’s power.” I always knew about the hazards of speaking out in public. And, I’ve always understood that “social media” is a public place…
All to say, nicely done. Every word, right on the money. Thank you for articulating your thoughts so eloquently…
Savor the sunsets. Feed the cats. Love the family. Write awesome books…
Dear Aaron,
Heh, the disclaimer in the sig is because Dragon Dictate makes lots of mistakes, and if I don’t catch them all it can be confusing to people.
I care nothing about Nairo. If they are a close personal friend of yours, I’m sorry for what you’re dealing with, but I’ve never heard of them before and to me they are just a random name on the Internet. I can pull up a dozen or hundred names of women who I also don’t know who’ve been sexually assaulted. So what?
This is not a matter of “solving” cases. These are not criminal matters and there is nothing to be solved. We know who the victim is, we know who the assailant is.
If you really can’t see any world where “only solving 9/10” is acceptable, you are not living in the real world.
And, really, you want to loosen up the laws for suing people, especially libel? Oh yes, that is certainly going to help all the victims of sexual assault, isn’t it?!
The courts are already overworked, court cases are expensive and take a very long time to come to fruition, and that it means any woman (or man) who claims they been sexually assaulted risks being raked over the coals in court. And you think this is a good idea???
Again, you are not living in the real world.
You’re on the wrong side of this problem and what you’re proposing assists the assailants, not their victims.
I think we’ve both made our positions eminently clear. Shall we move on and leave the space for other commenters?
(A very good rule for Internet conversations is that if one thinks one’s point needs to be clarified or expanded upon a third time, it almost never does nor will it serve one well.)
— pax, Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
“hyperbolic comparisons to Nazi Germany are extremely common on the left, but no one gets cancelled until a conservative does it.”
Spoken like someone who, in all likelihood, wouldn’t wind up on the wrong end of a republican or conservative policy.
Water being wet and all that.
More to the point, the right aren’t victims here.
They never were.
When your talking points are inherently classist, white supremacist, xenophobic, social Darwinist, islamophobic and misogynist, you aren’t the victim when you get called onto the carpet and made to face consequences for articulating them in public.
If republicans and conservatives don’t want to be criticized every time they open their mouths, they ought to drop the objectively terrible shit that oozes out of them.
You don’t get to wine about intolerance when trying to ram intolerance down other folks’ throats.
Dear Ctein,
Okay, I’m wrong here. Canceling is a necessary tool. I just didn’t believe that it was a good solution beforehand, thanks :). Nairo was purely an example, he is not a person that I know personally. Thanks for spending the time to enlighten me.
Thanks, Aaron
Cancelling is the word people use who have never had to contemplate that they could get fired for their cruelty.
I actually am a fan of “cancelling” in the context of horrible people and the public square – no need to same their name.
On one hand, I prefer open speech because it helps me determine who the asshats are, so I can avoid them.
OTOH, too much of what people are willing to say on social media is just plain harmful.
I suspect the lawyers are currently revising lucrative contracts boilerplate with language which will nipnsome of these embarrassing developments in the bud. Retroactive termination is still too much taint for the likes of Disney.
Aaron Licht: I never meant that canceling was incorrect in most situations (I think I made that clear at the end of my first post?), but that canceling is not an especially reliable tool. So, perhaps you misunderstood me? I didn’t intend to say that we should focus on the 1/10 cases, but canceling is too erratic (punishments can vary) to be used on a regular basis. I can’t see any world where only solving 9/10 cases is acceptable. Instead, it should be easier to sue others in all cases (especially libel). Then, a fair punishment can be given by the judiciary system.
I think maybe you need to stop and think a minute about what “canceling” is. For one, it isn’t a formal tool–legal or otherwise. It really isn’t analogous to lawsuit or judicial proceedings; it’s readers or fans saying “I don’t like this person any more, and I can’t enjoy their work. So I won’t pay money for it.” Fans can change their minds later and revive a career, but “canceling” is also an employer saying “Nope. We don’t want to deal with this mess, and you, employee, are at the heart of this mess, so good bye.” If it turns out they are wrong, they can re-hire the person. Later. Maybe. Is canceling sometimes unfair? Sure. Being fired is frequently unfair, or even illogical. Is it more unfair than any other reason individuals have lost jobs? I don’t quite see how. As Mr. Scalzi says, at its heart, “canceling” means that a person suddenly discovers that they are replaceable, which is damaging to the ego but . . . shouldn’t exactly be a surprise to most working folks.
Saying, “don’t cancel, don’t boycott, don’t fire until we are all POSITIVE and agree that it’s deserved” is an attractive idea, but A) Who is to say what is deserved except the people paying money for the work? they might be having a purely emotional response, which is (by definition) not rational, and B) most major corporations simply aren’t going to bother waiting; they want the problem gone, and fast, so they can get back to the business of making money (okay, and art) as quickly and cleanly and with as little bad pr as possible. That’s “canceling,” and it’s no more unfair than any other reason people lose jobs and in my opinion it’s generally (9 times out of 10, as Ctein posits) frequently more fair than many.
tl;dr–It’s going to happen. The only power we have over it, as consumers, is deciding what we believe is worth “canceling” someone over. If that person’s employer agrees with us . . . well, that’s nice, I guess, but it really isn’t in our control.
Sarah Marie –
I didn’t say I agreed with the conservative argument (frankly I’m not interested in getting into that discussion in this space; it wouldn’t be productive), only that I don’t think that point #4 is a useful framework to understand the debate over “cancel culture” specifically as it relate to conservatives in left-leaning cultural institutions (which is to say most cultural institutions).