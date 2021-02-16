The Tale of the Epic Journey of a Cat Who Wished to Venture Into the Great Snowy Unknown, As Told In a Photograph, This February 16, 2021

The pawprints go out and then they come right back in.

Or, as it is to become known in legend and myth: The Great Nope-ening of 2021. Or perhaps, The Cat Who Went All the Way to the Edge of the Porch and Lived to Tell the Tale. Only time will tell.

— JS

  2. Our cat El Gato grew up near South Padre Island Texas and spent most days outside. Live in Central Texas now and she saw her first snow yesterday. Only took a few steps in snow before turning around. Very unhappy cat because no backyard territory patrols for several days.

  7. Oh, the poor chilly toe-beans that made those prints! Give him or her a cuddle for me, and maybe turn on the fireplace and set out a soft cozy throw to snuggle into.

