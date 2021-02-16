The Tale of the Epic Journey of a Cat Who Wished to Venture Into the Great Snowy Unknown, As Told In a Photograph, This February 16, 2021

Or, as it is to become known in legend and myth: The Great Nope-ening of 2021. Or perhaps, The Cat Who Went All the Way to the Edge of the Porch and Lived to Tell the Tale. Only time will tell.

— JS