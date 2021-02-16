The Tale of the Epic Journey of a Cat Who Wished to Venture Into the Great Snowy Unknown, As Told In a Photograph, This February 16, 2021
Posted on February 16, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Or, as it is to become known in legend and myth: The Great Nope-ening of 2021. Or perhaps, The Cat Who Went All the Way to the Edge of the Porch and Lived to Tell the Tale. Only time will tell.
— JS
Smudge?
Our cat El Gato grew up near South Padre Island Texas and spent most days outside. Live in Central Texas now and she saw her first snow yesterday. Only took a few steps in snow before turning around. Very unhappy cat because no backyard territory patrols for several days.
Enquiring minds want to know…
Which Cat?
The Cat Who Didn’t Walk Through Walls (of Snow)
Peerless tracking, sir!
Oh, the poor chilly toe-beans that made those prints! Give him or her a cuddle for me, and maybe turn on the fireplace and set out a soft cozy throw to snuggle into.