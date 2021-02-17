The Only Acceptable Reason For it Currently Being -4 Degrees Outside
That is it. That’s all. And still, I took the picture by hanging myself out a window, not by going outside. I’m willing to go only so far for art and natural beauty.
Be safe out there, kids. Most places in the US, it’s cold.
Beautiful picture.
FYI it appears Elon Musk must be a Scalzi fan. I read that the drone recovery ship used for the most recent Florida Space X flight is named
“You Know I Still Love You”.
Its what i call “brisk” outside.
Susan:
No, he’s an Iain Banks fan, just like I am.
John, that’s a lovely picture.
May I use it as a Zoom background from time to time?
Here in Iowa we’ve had below-zero temps every night for almost two weeks. Next week’s forecast says highs in the 30s. Time to break out the swimsuits?
Friends and relatives in Texas are really suffering, because they don’t have power. For them, this is really exceptional weather. Here in Iowa it gets below zero F every winter so our power plants are designed for such temperatures.
Note to non-US readers: -4F is -20C.
We’re getting hit with winter slop tomorrow in the DC area…suspect that the folks in Texas would be delighted to get winter slop instead of what they’re getting now…at least it would be warm enough for their power infrastructure to work!
Your beautiful picture beckons me to grab my cross country skis and cut a new trail. This is my favorite time of the year, only if there is snow. I have had a glorious two week period to be out across fields and through wooded trails. Perhaps the first five minutes is a little chilly, but after that I am warm as toast.
I am now looking forward to yet more snow.