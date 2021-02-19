Sugar Contemplates Winter

Posted on February 19, 2021

Sugar looking out into the snow

And winter, it seems, contemplates her back.

Hope you are safe and warm wherever you are today, folks.

— JS

3 Comments on “Sugar Contemplates Winter”

  2. the last of our Seattle snow is melting. Residents typically think that snow should stay on the tops of mountains where it belongs.

