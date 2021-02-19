Sugar Contemplates Winter
Posted on February 19, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
And winter, it seems, contemplates her back.
Hope you are safe and warm wherever you are today, folks.
— JS
Posted on February 19, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
And winter, it seems, contemplates her back.
Hope you are safe and warm wherever you are today, folks.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Thank you, John.
Best to everyone….
the last of our Seattle snow is melting. Residents typically think that snow should stay on the tops of mountains where it belongs.
A very good day to be inside.