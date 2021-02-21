A Month of Biden
It’s been a month and a day since Joe Biden became president, and I think the greatest endorsement I can make of the man in that role is that for most of that time I haven’t thought much about him at all, and when I have, it’s mostly to go, “Oh, yeah, makes sense why he did that, carry on, then.” Much of his work to this point has been backfilling; namely, reversing a bunch of genuinely terrible Trump-era executive orders with executive orders of his own, firing a bunch of Trump flunkies and otherwise putting the brakes on four years of terrible governance. I don’t think it’s a surprise I find much of that action personally congenial.
Likewise, he’s pushed forward quickly on a national strategy for COVID-19 — again, big marks from me — and right now he seems to be doing all the right moves dealing with what’s going on in Texas. His scandals, such as they are, are limited to having to make a dickhead assistant press secretary resign, having his dog criticized for being old on Newsmax, and having Tucker Carlson, the White Supremacist Who Knows Which Fork To Use For Salad, suggest he and Jill are faking being into each other. His approval rating has been perfectly fine, consistently between 53 and 55 percent. People seem to like Biden as president well enough. You can almost forget he’s up there, doing his thing.
Which I think is entirely intentional. There is of course still yelling and screaming and knifework going on in Washington, but in the last month it’s been on the Hill, where they did the impeachment thing again, and Trump was acquitted for obvious crimes by cowardly fellow travelers again. Biden’s general response to that was to let Congress do Congress while he did what he did, which, frankly, worked to his advantage whilst he was clearing the decks of Trump-derived nonsense. Most of the performatively-foamy folks were occupied elsewhere most of the time.
With that said, a lot of the deck-clearing is now done and Biden will have to start moving his own initiatives forward, so the honeymoon phase (or, at least, the “It’s so nice not to have to worry about what damn fool thing the president is doing today” phase) may be coming to an end soon enough. What seems unlikely to change at this point is Biden and his team mostly plugging away at their plans and goals in an unflashy way. Inasmuch as I generally support those goals, but otherwise have tempered expectations for what they can do if the Senate doesn’t actually chuck the filibuster, and don’t have to worry about Biden being an incompetent ego-driven racist grifter, Biden’s crew efficiently doing what they do works well enough for me right now.
As always, I reserve the right to complain anyway. But for the moment, and one month in — Hey! The Biden era is nice enough so far.
This means he’s 4.2% of the way through the period where he’s guaranteed a nominal majority in Congress. No time to waste.
I am confident that, having been in there, and having seen what the House and Senate have become, he will make good strategic decisions. Confident. Yup.
1) Boring is good
B) Boring is comfortable
iii) Boring is (relatively) safe (considering the alternative)
next) Boring EVEN invokes … SCIENCE!
Four cheers for boring!
What I’m noticing is that my reaction to the title “A Month of Biden” was, “It’s already been a month?”. Which is a nice contrast to four years of “It’s only been a week?”.
Evidently there’s a large far right conservative conference next weekend (the kind that will start off with a moment of silence for Limbaugh and will have vendors pushing MAGA merch, people explaining how Trump is just waiting for March 4 when he’ll once again become the legitimate POTUS, etc) that’s become a major stop for Republican politicians for years now. Trump will be speaking. We can all then compare what we have to what we would have had.
So far, I’m getting pretty much exactly what I expected from Biden, and if it’s not exactly what I wanted, well:
A) It’s a lot better than the alternative.
B) There are reasons Biden wasn’t my primary choice.
C) He’s got 47 more months to do at least some of those things, so hey, he’s got plenty of time to exceed expectations. I don’t think he will, that’s why they’re called expectations after all, not desires, but he might surprise me. And it’s nice that with Biden I can have the feeling that a surprise might actually be a GOOD thing.
“Inasmuch as I generally support those goals, but otherwise have tempered expectations for what they can do if the Senate doesn’t actually chuck the filibuster,”
God yes. Also, the Extremely Online Leftists insisting that there is DEFINITELY a thing Biden can do to get everything he/they want implemented, but refusing to actually name that thing or cite any evidence that it exists, is making me want to institute Grimdark Schoolhouse Rock.
I think the man has a little too much faith in humanity–a common Democrat failing and a common failing in people his age, IME–but honestly what the hell can he do? Punch Manchin in the nuts? Somehow get WV to elect an actual Democrat? Send a CIA wetwork team after McConnell? I’m not opposed to any of the above, but I suspect there are some obstacles to them.
I can’t help feeling like someone who has recently been rescued from a terrifying situation but is still having nightmares and living in fear of being dragged back.
I’ve also had to work against automatic defensiveness when anyone criticizes this new administration.
I do think that some folks are expecting perfect after having lived through objectively terrible, hence the pushes for parted oceans, ponies and rainbows right out the gate and the instant pouncing on the slightest snag in his plans.
Still, it’s nice to see him and his team answer hard questions without outright lying to (well there is always going to be spin and CYA-style non-answering), insulting or dehumanizing people who dare to push for specifics on when, where and how the administration plans to deliver on his promises.
I also appreciate that he is beginning to recognize that his old relationships in the Senate are going to mean fuck-all in the age of sedicious obstructionism into which he is walking.
Here’s hoping the conservative democrats in the senate don’t further the QTrumplicans’ agenda by siding with devoted Trumpists on things like Covid relief and cabinet picks.
I hope even harder that his definition of unity continues to inform his approach to legislation.
Falling into the “get senate and house republicans to go along with this” trap that hobbled Obama’s administration again and again will not stand him in good stead; better to focus on what the public wants.
“Incompetent, ego-driven racist grifter” pretty much says it all.
And IMHO, “low-key” is not boring.
@Isabel C Kunkle: “Extremely Online Leftists insisting that there is DEFINITELY a thing Biden can do to get everything he/they want implemented, but refusing to actually name that thing or cite any evidence that it exists”
Be assured that the supreme irony of jonesing for an Autocracy Of Their Own is entirely lost on these dimwits.
If Biden does nothing more that countermand Trump’s Executive Orders, eat pretzels and drink beer for four years, it will be ‘good enough’.
Anything else he accomplishes will be pure gravy.