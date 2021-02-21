A Vague But Official Pronouncement About a Thing
Posted on February 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
I know there is a thing! I know some of you want me to engage with the thing! I know this because you’ve sent me emails about the thing and I see the subject headers! I then delete the emails unread because I do not wish to engage with this thing! Engaging with this thing will not make me happy! I find myself looking at it and being glad it is not actually my problem!
So: Have fun with this thing without me! I’m not going to give it any serious thought or public engagement until I finish my current project at least, and possibly not even then! I know this will annoy/upset/disappoint some of you! That’s fine because I know where my focus should be right now! You are free to disagree!
You have now come to the end of this vague but official pronouncement about a thing! Thank you for your attention! Have a terrific day!
— JS
Although this is written about a specific event, it is vague enough that I can reuse the post whenever there is a public thing people want me to engage with that I do not want to get into! So I will keep the comments off to preserve its usability for later events! Thank you!