Showcasing My Collection: Stickers, Volume One

Welcome, everyone, to this sticker-tastic post! Today I will be showing y’all a little bit of something I recently started collecting, that being stickers (if you hadn’t already guessed by the title and the previous sentence)!

I started collecting stickers about three months ago. Since then, I have obtained over 170 stickers! I have a specific notebook I have dedicated as my sticker book, and I just put them all in there. Not all willy nilly of course, each page has a specific layout and each sticker is carefully arranged for peak viewing appreciation.

I mentioned not too long ago that I bought a bunch of stickers for my collection in this Small Business Saturday post, so I will not be showing off those ones in particular. But don’t worry there’s still plenty more I’m going to show to you today.

I went into multiple rooms in my house to try to get the best lighting, but how good of a job I did remains to be seen. Which is why I will be including links to where you can purchase these stickers for yourself, so you can see the photos the artists put up that probably look a smidge better than mine.

Without further ado, let’s look at some stickers! (Side note, each page of the notebook has a pink pineapple in the corner, it is not a sticker!)

All the stickers on this page are from a sticker sheet by Jou, an artist I found on Twitter. They’re all things that look like animals but aren’t actually! I think it’s such a funky concept. It really makes me think about how many things I see everyday that look like an animal but isn’t actually. This sticker sheet is currently unavailable but should be coming back soon, and here is where you can buy it!

This starry set is by Nynne, another artist I found on Twitter! Her shop is currently closed, so alas, these stickers are unavailable at this time. This was not the only set I bought from her, though, and I plan on showcasing the other page at a later date.

Which one of them is your favorite? I’m a big fan of the mantaray, but the whale shark is also charming.

(Ignore my thumb in the corner)

Finally, my newest addition to my collection: this set of alchemy vials by Sophiralou! How did I find them? You guessed it, Twitter. Thankfully, this set is actually available to purchase, and you can buy it here!

Which one of them is your favorite? Or least favorite? I’m quite fond of the one in the bottom right, or the skull one close to the top. As for least favorite, I’d have to say the jar of magma on the right side, or the yellow heart at the top. But honestly all of them are magical and unique.

I was hesitant to start collecting stickers because I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with them. I couldn’t possibly place so many on my laptop, and I don’t have a Hydroflask to stick a bunch to like all the cool kids do.

I didn’t want to commit to permanently placing something on another object. What if I had to get rid of the object I placed all the stickers on? What if the stickers got faded or messed up as a result of being on said object?

It was too stressful! So I finally decided to just keep them all in a notebook where I could just open it up and look at them whenever I felt like. It keeps them in good condition, and I don’t have to worry about them getting thrown out with whatever I would’ve placed them on, like a laptop or water bottle.

I really love stickers now, and they bring me joy to collect. Thanks for indulging me by taking a look at some of them, I appreciate it! I hope you have a great day!

-AMS