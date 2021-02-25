The (LGBT) Numbers Are In
Polling company Gallup reports that the number of Americans identifying as LGBT is up to an all-time high, at 5.6%, and that this identification is especially high amongst the younger generations. Most surprisingly to a lot of people, I think, has been the rise in the number of (declared) bisexuals, which you can see from the numbers above has shot up considerably in recent generations. Likewise the number of (declared) trans folk is way up in younger generations than it is in previous generations. But in every case, the number of folks who are out in each generation is growing.
This will no doubt freak out some extremely conservative “family values” folks — the recruiting is working! — but I think the reason for the rise is pretty obvious: The number of LGBT people across all generations is almost certainly constant, what’s changed is the level of open social acceptance that comes with being LGBT. There’s a huge inflection point in identifying as LGBT that starts with Millennials, who are the demographic group who came of age when same-sex marriage started becoming legal in the US; Gen Z is the first group becoming adults in an era where it is completely legal.
Millennials and Gen Z are also the demographic groups who regularly see positive and varied LGBT representation in common culture, with, I think, trans representation being especially changed in recent years. As a Gen X person, nearly all my pop culture trans people were people with something to hide, played for comedy or disgust. Millennials and Gen Z get to see trans people in a far wider range of roles and situations, and sympathetically. And that matters. When you see yourself, you can be yourself.
Not that we live now live in a perfect world for LGBT folks, of course, particularly for trans folks. Transphobia is the new conservative hotness these days; having lost all the other culture wars, this is where they’ve decided to plant their flag. As someone who knows and cares for trans folk, it’s exasperating (to use the mildest possible term for it) to see the conservative outrage machine revving up on them. But that’s American conservatism for you, isn’t it. The American conservative prayer is Jesus Christ, let me have someone punch down on. Trans people are who they’re punching down on today.
Also, seeing the increase in the number of people identifying as bisexual, the thought I immediately had was I bet that’s driven by women. Anecdotally, the number of women I personally know who identify as bisexual is far higher than the number of men who do so. The Gallup poll seems to bear out that anecdotal observation of mine: “Women are more likely to identify as bisexual — 4.3% do, with 1.3% identifying as lesbian and 1.3% as something else. Among men, 2.5% identify as gay, 1.8% as bisexual and 0.6% as something else.” I personally don’t suspect women are actually more bisexual than men; I think men think they lose “man points” for coming out as bisexual. Patriarchy! It’s a hell of a drug.
(Also, not appearing in this poll: Non-binary, genderfluid and ace folks, who, again anecdotally, I see far more openly represented in Millennials and Gen Z than I do in older generations. I’d be curious to see the numbers there and how they interact with the other components of the queer spectrum, in terms of identity.)
We have more work to do before everyone feels free to be who they are. But it’s still nice to see more people feeling they can be so. If you feel more able to be who you are today, then I’m happy for you. And if you don’t well, I hope I can be part of making the world be a place where you feel you can.
I agree that the reality is probably very stable over the years and it is just the removal of stigma that sees the public numbers rise. Plus, removal of stigma should also raise mental health levels for members of society no longer worried about showing their true selves. Good for everyone.
The idea that the leaders in reporting being transexual being women is interesting. Woman-on-woman porn has been more acceptable to regular male consumers of porn than man-on-man porn. (And conservative states sell a lot of porn) The idea that women consume porn is also a novelty.
Except that the line between romance and porn novels has been disappearing enough that we want clues in reviews about how explicit the novels are. (I tend to skip over explicit sex scenes)
I’m curious though about how much trans and bi romance there is now.
What I expect will take the longest will be romance novels that mix genres. The other person’s type of sex doesn’t interest me when I’m looking for romance, if it’s not explicit, my buddy might pick a partner at the dance of the gender I’m not interested in, and we accept that we both get lucky.
Thank you for this post. As a manly man that mostly hits on the cis-het side of the scale, most men don’t want to admit that they might have feelings in that way for other men, even when we do.
I applaud those that are coming out as who they are, and hope that more do so. Even if we
are in our later years, I think that there would be a lot more sanity in the world if we
could all just say, “This is who I am, and I’d appreciate it if you could accept me for that”
Thanks for your encouragement and decency.
Jay
“Millennials and Gen Z are also the demographic groups who regularly see positive and varied LGBT representation in common culture, with, I think, trans representation being especially changed in recent years. As a Gen X person, nearly all my pop culture trans people were people with something to hide, played for comedy or disgust. Millennials and Gen Z get to see trans people in a far wider range of roles and situations, and sympathetically. And that matters. When you see yourself, you can be yourself.“
Exactly.
This is also why diversity in hiring practices is so important. It is not just checking a box. It is invigorating your company culture with diverse ideas and experiences. Especially if you are a media or entertainment company, your end product will be more impactful to new audiences be more true to reality. You will have more people able to see themselves in your game/book/film/show.
What worries me most about this Anti-Trans conservative machine is that it has some truly huge and popular proponents behind it (like the hideous JKR). Folks like JKR have such a large voice, I worry that people will listen and believe her lies.
Reality television has to have helped. When you see same sex couples on House Hunters or similar shows debating whether or not the kitchen is the right lay-out or if they can live with the dated bathroom tile gays start looking a lot less scary.
I am a little curious as to how long the boring normalcy of being LGBTQ will take to trickle down to the playground level. What sort of insults will 7-year-olds resort to hurling when calling a fellow student gay or queer becomes meaningless?