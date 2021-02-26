New Books and ARCs, 2/26/21
Posted on February 26, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
Another February is almost in the books — but not before we have time for another stack of new books and ARCs! What here is calling to you? Share in the comments.
Elizabeth Hand! Looks like it has a gorgeous cover, too.
What’s the book following Katherine Cowley? No title or author.
Speculative Los Angeles! Is it a collection of short stories–I see “edited by…”
Is the book following the Katherine Cowley book this one? https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08HLQL1B2?tag=hacboogrosit-20
Every time I see the New Books and ARCs post I find myself looking for a new book by Pat Cadigan, sigh. Synners and and Fools were amazing. One can dream…
Now I want a Speculative Ottawa-Gatineau…