Krissy, Femme Fatale

Posted on February 27, 2021

A picture of Krissy looking quite noirish.

Of course she’s going to ask you to do crimes! And you’re going to. Because you just can’t help yourself. She promises to write when you’re doing time in the stony lonesome, but you know better. And the hell of it is, you’d do it again in a heartbeat. You’re a sucker for a femme fatale.

(Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction. Krissy is neither explicitly nor by implication going to ask you to do crimes. Please do no crimes, but be aware that any crimes you decide to do, will be under your initiative. All members of the Scalzi family hereby renounces all form of crimes in any way, now and in the future, until the heat death of the universe. Kids, stay in school. And etc.)

9 Comments

  2. She wouldn’t have to say anything, merely lift an eyebrow, and you would take your gat and do whatever she wanted you to do.
    She would likely punk slap you if you even thought of doing something wrong.
    May you both have blessed and wonderful lives, and you, get back to writing, so we don’t have to start talking smack about you as if you were George R.R. Martin

  3. Welp. I’m off to do crimes.

    Crimes like cleaning the kitchen with my wife after dinner.

    And finishing a woodworking project.

    See ya!

  4. That’s what Fred MacMurray and Kirk Douglas said! I’ll bake you a cake with a file in it.

  8. Ummm—-I’ve a remedy, titled The Maltese Falcon. Really, I’m just here to help. 😈

