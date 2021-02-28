Return of the River
Posted on February 28, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
A week ago we had several inches of snow on the ground, the product of a winter storm, and now, thanks to higher temperatures and rain, it’s all gone. But it has to go somewhere. Fortunately for us it didn’t go into our basement; our land is such that in times of heavy rain and/or snowmelt, a stream forms in our yard that channels the excess toward a nearby creek. I jokingly call it the Scalzi River, and today marks its first appearance of 2021, as it channels away all the excess water.
The current 10-day forecast suggests we’re unlikely to see the yard covered up again anytime soon, although March is mercurial around here, so I’ve learned never to say never. With that said, if this is mostly the end of the snow for the year, I won’t mind. One heavy snowfall a year is enough; enough to enjoy what winter can do, but not sure much winter has to be truly endured. Seems like the right amount to me.
— JS
Here in Sterling, we have a pond that forms in our back yard similarly–except it has nowhere to go. We call it Lake C.
No lake or river here. The back yard turns into a bog through most of spring though. It looks like grass, but you’ll sink a foot down, quick-grass
Looks like it’s time to get the fishing gear out…
Much of our snow has melted in recent days as well, though today is cold and cloudy so there’s not much melting going on at the moment. Still, the damp corners in our basement confirm that the thaw is underway, albeit in gradual form.
You are so right about the mercurial nature of March (bad pun there, by the way – please accept my compliments). A few years ago, we got 8 inches of snow on April 19, which happened to be a week and a half before our daughter’s wedding day. She was mightily annoyed, though fortunately it melted by the day itself.
Be sure to post photos of any fish you catch in that river.
Since it doesn’t stick round and only flows during the rainy season, maybe “Scalzi Arroyo” would be a better name.