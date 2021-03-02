Krissy and Smudge Have a Moment
Posted on March 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Sometimes you boop the cat’s nose, sometimes the cat boops your nose.
That’s it, that’s the post. Enjoy the boopage.
— JS
It’s fun that we both use the term “boop” for what is done to the nose of another. Perhaps it springs from ancient ancestral memories.
Also, booping the kitty’s nose is more enjoyable for them now that it’s warming up and the static electricity isn’t so bad.
Boops are an important part of your day. For both involved.
Foot on mouth. That’s the story of every pet.
I keep expecting to see a photo of Krissy and Athena doing the “two women yelling at cat” meme with Smudge. I hope that meme hasn’t expired yet.
At least Smudge lets himself be picked up — a few of our cats sit on my lap, and that’s it!
Speaking of Tom the first commenter having fun:
It occurs to me that an indicator of “being fun” is whether a person can say,” beep,” “bop” and “boop” in everyday conversation, especially as a soundtrack to their actions.
God bless the uptight, while I especially savour nerds who can be both earnest and fun at the same time.