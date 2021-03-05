A Short Wolf For Your Delight

Posted on March 5, 2021

Roxy the Shih Tzu is running along happily.

My mother-in-law’s pups come over to the house on a regular basis to run around in our yard, and to poop on it, hopefully not exactly at the same time. Here, Roxy is running only. Just thought you might enjoy a pup-filled moment before going on with the rest of your day.

— JS

