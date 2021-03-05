A Short Wolf For Your Delight
Posted on March 5, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
My mother-in-law’s pups come over to the house on a regular basis to run around in our yard, and to poop on it, hopefully not exactly at the same time. Here, Roxy is running only. Just thought you might enjoy a pup-filled moment before going on with the rest of your day.
— JS
We need the slow-mo with “Chariots of Fire” playing.
A pup floofing in the breeze is always a good morning pickup.
That is a very fine small wolf! A lovely addition to the day.
Love your pic. On my phone you look like a saint in a medieval painting.
Glad you shared this moment instead of the other one.
A good afternoon mood-booster, too!
Thank you kindly!