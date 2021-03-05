An Early March 2021 Status Check on Scalzi
Posted on March 5, 2021 by John Scalzi
As I’m deep in the throes of novel writing at the moment, I’ve been pretty scarce here and on other social media, so I thought I’d give you a quick update on me, you know, just in case you were worried or anything. So:
I’m fine! After a long long period in which novel writing was indistinguishable from pulling teeth, I am pretty much zooming along happily now, and (knocks on wood) expect to be done with the current novel by the end of the month. Hooray!
Also hooray: Aside from (or actually, in no small part due to) the novel writing going along congenially, I am generally in a pretty decent state of mind these days. Things that help with this: New president, vaccine distribution and application going well, spring revving up. Being immersed in novel writing and all the worldbuilding it requires also means I have less time to keep up with the outside world, and honestly less interest in doing so. Bluntly, the world I’m creating in my head for this book is so much cooler than this one. I suspect this also contributes to my generally happier demeanor.
(That said, when I do check in with the world, it’s somewhere more congenial to me now than it was even a couple of months ago. Not perfect, and of course people on social media are still very mad at and with each other. This does motivate me not to spend all that much time there at the moment. I’m feeling good about feeling better, and don’t really want to be brought down, especially as it might have an impact on my writing speed right now.)
Anything I’m less than happy about? Well, I’m sad that I’m not currently in Florida, waiting to set sail on the 2021 edition of the JoCo Cruise, which would have left port tomorrow, were it not for this whole pandemic thing. I miss the friends I get to see there, and just generally being away from the whole world for a week whilst on the seas. On one hand, as I’m waaaaaay behind on my novel, it would not have been great to basically take a week off from it to be in the Caribbean. But on the other hand I have a more than vague suspicion that had there not been a pandemic, I would not have been this late on the novel. We will never know. I just know that there’s no cruise this year, and I’m bummed at that.
Other than that, I’m feeling a little impatient. Impatient to finish this novel (in a good way — I’m enjoying writing it but I want to be done so that, among other things, you all can read it too), but mostly impatient to get a vaccine shot, and for everyone else to get theirs too, so we can again do things like, you know, see people and go places. All that’s coming, and that’s great! But it’s not here yet, and that’s unnnnnnnngh whhhhyyyyyyyy. Again, this is much better than some possible alternatives we might have had, if certain things in the recent past had gone differently. But when you see the light at the end of the tunnel, you want to get to the end of the tunnel, you know?
Anyway. I’m going to be sticking to mostly working on the novel until it’s done, so that means for three or four more weeks, I’ll be mostly not here, and mostly posting cat/sunset/family pics when I am. Fortunately Athena has done a pretty great job in stepping up with posts, and it’s been fun watching how those are making their way out in the world. We make a pretty good team and I’m glad she’s here, and will be happy to have her stay as long as she wants to keep at it.
So that’s the current state of Scalzi. How are you?
— JS
Glad you’re in a good mind space and also able to semi-ignore the wider real world. I’m getting more writing done and it feels good after that long drought. Less happy about the general state of things and lots of near term personal crap. But it’s good to know people are finding better head spaces, it makes me hopeful for my own.
My retail job has reduced my hours to nearly nothing, so I’ve decided to launch a freelance writing business, after years of dithering.
Not to be selfish about it (but okay I’m being selfish about it) I’m glad I don’t have yet one more year to be envious of you getting to go on a JoCo Cruise. Note that I get horribly seasick, even on the smoothest of oceans in a huge ship with good stabilization, so if I were to go then I’d regret it. But what does logic have to do with anything?
And, oh hey, I’m glad your writing is going well. That’s selfish of me, too, because I wanna read a new Scalzi book right now!
Keep the books coming. I got my second Pfizer shot on Wednesday, so the future looks less gray here in Houston despite the incessant stupidities of state government. Burning a whole year while my 70th is sneaking up in May doesn’t sit well, but it beats the alternative. I’d like to say I spent the time improving myself or accomplishing great things, but feel like getting through is sufficient achievement.
Athena has earned her following. Everyone stay well, get vaccinated as soon as you can.
I’m devoting my time to reading, and since I’m awaiting your next book, I’m very pleased to hear the writing is going well.
My own tiny wolf is thirteen now, and has chronic kidney disease. I’m becoming an expert at administering subq fluids, and pilling her. For myself, I carefully limit exposure to news, keeping the doses small and not too frequent.
Did I mention im waiting for your next book? I did? Good.
The only thing I’m bummed about right now is that at 64 I’m one year to young to get vaccinated at this point. It’s been a long time since I wished I was older.
I got my first hair cut in 1 1/2 years (now having been vaccinated). Feel so much more like myself.
I am delighted that you are in so much better a frame of mind these days! Really glad you’re enjoying the writing process so much, too – there is much to be said for enjoying the manner in which you make a living.
I am well, thank you very much for asking. Been a busy work-week and I am glad the weekend is here at last to get away from the spreadsheets. Hope your weekend is a grand one – give the fur-kids a chin-scritch for me, ok?
Glad to hear you’re making progress. I’m on track to finish all of your books by the time you finish the new one. Athena has been a wonderful addition. Her posts have been making wonderful progress in me staying young-minded, although I have to do a fair amount of online digging to keep up with her – I’ve found I’ve missed a lot of the world of youth as I have ossified.
I’m glad to hear that you’re doing well and making progress with the novel. You were mighty frustrated when you were suffering from COVID brain.
I’m doing okay. Making progress on some household stuff; work going reasonably well; also bored and restless and wishing we were all vaccinated.
Eh, I’m ok. Going to the office 5 days a week. AA meetings via zoom daily. Looking forward to getting vaccinated someday so that I can get a haircut, go out to my favorite pizza place, and take my aunt out to dinner somewhere nice.
SO happy for you!!!
I got my first vaccine shot today and got all choked up about it. Seems like a true turning point.
I am gathering that this may be a whole new novel? Not the sequel to one of your other verses? If you haven’t announced that and don’t intend to — forgive me.
Worldbuilding is indeed fun. Best of luck with the writing.
I guess this means that the “brain fog” has disappeared. Excellent news!
Getting my 1st Vaccine shot tomorrow, hope all goes well with it.
Greatly enjoy your political posts- Canadian here and it’s nice to see that not everyone in the states are a complete nutbar.
Hoping the world goes back to “normal” soon and a Canadian book tour happens, would love for my daughter Zoe (who’s name may or may not be a direct influence from one of your books) can get a signed copy Zoe’s Tale.