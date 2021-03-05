I Was Going To Title This “Mlem Monday” But Then I Remembered It’s Friday

Sugar wants you to know she is offering up the highest quality of mlem’s, just for you! So you should feel special. And give her catnip.

In other non-mlem related news, I was going to write about Fruits Basket today and talk about how incredible and amazing it is, but then it pissed me off right before the season two finale, so now I’m too miffed to talk about how great it is. I hope Sugar makes up for the lack of me gushing over an anime like a weeb.

Anyways, I hope you all have a great start to your weekend (so does Sugar, she just can’t tell you)!

-AMS

