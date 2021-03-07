Two Tweet Threads About Copyright
Background: Writer Matthew Yglesias, who should have known better but I guess needed the clicks, offered up the opinion that the term of copyright should be shortened to 30 years (currently in the US it’s Life+70 years). This naturally outraged other writers, because copyrights let them make money. This caused a writer by the name of Tim Lee to wonder why people were annoyed by Yglesias’ thought exercise, since he thought 30 years was more than enough time for people to benefit from their books (NB: Lee has not written a book himself), and anyway, as he said in a follow up tweet: “Nobody writes a book so that the royalties will support them in retirement decades later. They’re mostly thinking about the money they’ll make in the next few years.”
First Twitter Thread about Copyright, from yesterday:
The fuck we don't, pal
I write books as a fucking business, thank you very much, and part of my business is the long tail — creating a body of work that is saleable for many years. It's one reason I have that long contract with Tor: All my novels at one house, motivated to keep it *all* in print.
MOREOVER, a backlist I control means the ability to sell older novels as new in foreign markets and into other media formats years after the were originally published. Those additional publications/adaptations feed into backlist sales of the original work, and thus, royalties.
It is true that no one knows how well a book will sell in the long run — but then no one knows how well they will sell in the short run, either. Authors should have the opportunity to benefit from their work whenever (and if ever) it generates income, certainly in their life.
If you were to ask me the ideal copyright length for individuals: Life+25 (or 75 years, whichever is longer). This way I can profit from my work, and so can my spouse if I die before her. My grandkids can work for a living. Corporations: 75 years.
I get annoyed when people who clearly don't know my business opine about my fucking business, why I do it, and how I do it. I'm an "artist" but I tend to my career and I have built a business for a long haul. Which, yes, includes royalties as a potential long-term income stream.
After this was was the usual back and forth by people who don’t seem to know much about copyright and/or have a pet idea they think is actually useful (but usually isn’t) and/or wanted to go a-trollin’. Dealing with all of these prompted a second thread about copyright, which I posted today:
1. So, as a follow-up to yesterday’s thread and comments about copyrights and lengths thereof, some additional thoughts about the practical and theoretical issues revolving copyrights, their length and copyrightable intellectual property in general. Ready? Here we go:
2. To begin, the pipe dream of a 30-year-term of copyright really is just that, a pipe dream. 179 countries including the US are signatories to the Berne Convention, a treaty tightly wound into the World Trade Organization. Here’s the actual text:
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Convention_for_the_Protection_of_Literary_and_Artistic_Works
3. Basically, the Berne Convention and its terms are the “floor” for copyrights; you can’t offer less protection than it offers and be a signatory. A copyright term of 30 years-and-out is, uhh, *less.* It is not seriously going to be considered any time soon. So, it’s Life+50, folks.
4. Now, and of course, you may rail, if your heart desires, about the injustice of this particular term of copyright; I myself would trim it back a bit to life+25. But unless you convince 179 national signatories to amend a highly standardized and *functional enough* treaty, meh.
5. Beyond that very practical issue, there’s the matter that you need to make a compelling moral, ethical AND economic argument to copyright holders that they should accede to your revised-but-certainly-less-than-current copyright term. Spoiler: Good luck with that!
6. The moral/ethical case is ironically the easiest to make: think of the public good! And indeed the public domain is a vital good, which should be celebrated and protected — no copyright should run forever. It should be tied to the benefit of the creator, then to the public.
7. Where you run into trouble is arguing to a creator that *their* copyright should be *less* than the term of their life (plus a little bit for family). It’s difficult enough to make money as a creator; arguing that tap should be stoppered in old age, is, well. *Unconvincing.*
8. Likewise, limiting that term limits a creator’s ability to earn from their work in less effable ways. If there’s a 30-year term of copyright and my work is at year 25, selling a movie/tv option is likely harder, not only because production takes a long time (trust me)…
9. …but also because after a certain point, it would make sense to just wait out the copyright and exclude the originator entirely. A too-short copyright term has an even *shorter* economic shelf-life than the term, basically. Why on earth would creators agree to that?
10. (Not to mention that if creators *do* want to offer their creations in a substantively freer fashion to the public before their copyright term expires, they already have options via Creative Commons and estate planning; for those folks, it’s a somewhat solved problem.)
11. But wait, you say, copyright terms used to be shorter! Yes! They were! And at one time they didn’t exist at all! But that’s not *now.* And *now* is what you have to work with. And *now,* it would be you who has to make a compelling argument to lower those term lengths.
12. Let me come at it from another direction: You want things in the public domain quicker. Okay! But what do I get for agreeing to this, that *replaces* my ability to control and benefit from my creations? Are you offering UBI? Universal health care? A robust safety net?
13. If the answer to the above questions is “no,” then fuck you, pal, I got no reason to play your silly game. I live in the US of fucking A, where we have shitty wages, shitty health care and a truly shitty safety net. My creations are how I eat, pay bills, and care for family.
14. “But you can just write other things!” Sure. OR, I can write other things AND still control the things I’ve written before. “But society benefits from public domain!” Sure! AND they’ll benefit even more if I can live comfortably to create more things to go into PD later.
15. Want to make a robustly moral AND economic argument for shorter copyright terms? You MUST start with building a society that does not punish creators for having those shorter terms. Until and unless you do, your words won’t convince creators whose lives depend on copyrights.
16. In sum: Practically, copyright terms are settled (and slightly too long), but even if they weren’t, we have not (in the US at least) created a society where shorter copyright terms make sense for many creators. Let’s create that society! I’d be happy to revisit this then.
17. Thanks for your attention. And now, as usual, a cat picture to close out the thread. Here’s Zeus, all casual.
Ahh yes: “This is how I think so obviously everyone else does too”, probably my least favourite viewpoint. And yes, until it is possible for writers to live by writing copyright is their best chance of getting to that point I think. As you said, it’s not a perfect system but making it worse won’t help.
Amen! And who are we to argue with the father of the gods, however casual he looks?
Some things about the threads have really bugged me.
1) You addressed this in your post, but repeating for the people in the back.
Someone in one of the tweet threads floated the idea that copyright should be pegged to the life of the author, and once the author is no more, the book goes into the public domain. This seems hideously unfair to the families of the authors who die young. We can argue about the length, but I think some provision should exist so authors can leave something to their families.
2) Suppose an author wants to leave royalties to an institution, e.g. J. M. Barrie’s gift to Great Ormond Street Hospital. In cases like that, I’d be perfectly happy seeing a separate provision in the copyright law, saying it’s okay for anyone to publish the book, as long as they give a cut of proceeds or make a donation to the designated charity.
3) Courtney Milan posted some good thoughts about the problem with copyright and orphaned works. Maybe we could solve two problems at once going forward by having authors designate a recipient like Great Ormond Street Hospital, where royalties could go if the author was born N-many years ago and no other copyright owner can be determined.
I’m happy to be corrected if these ideas are stupid in a different way than the earlier stupidities.
Amen.
I once was hired to make illustrations for chapter headings for a Middle School SciFi book by my publisher. She wanted to pay me $10 and no copyright earnings. Lets not get too far into this no longer existing publisher.
I gave her the standard answer of all illustrators: it took me my entire life up to this moment to develop the skill you are buying. A whole life is not cheap, thank you. Yes, I make it look simple. That’s the magic isn’t it?
Copyright royalties in my view are for more than the work you see, the months or years it took to write/ create/ illustrate. It is the whole life, education, effort of the artist.
Damn straight we should be able to feed and clothe our families and provide for them if we should shuffle off the mortal coil before them. The same spouse that helped support my education deserves the royalties.
Want content to fiddle with? Make some.
Damn right.
I just attended an online conference for the centenary of a romance novelist called Georgette Heyer, who died in 1974. She spent over 50 years writing for money, not just because she liked it, but also because she was supporting, at various times, her widowed mother, her husband and child, and her brother and other family members, as well as herself. Writing was her business, and her family’s control of the copyrights after her death also allowed the family to control the use of her works.
Say what you like about the draconian restrictions imposed by the estates/families of writers such as Samuel Beckett and Martin Luther King Jr, but they should have the right to control the use of the work, particularly in the case of King, who was murdered before the age of 40 and whose works are already twisted by bad-faith actors.
I think you might have feelings about this issue.
Also known as “The Alex Lindsay Viewpoint“. One of the many things that make him so insufferable as a podcast guest or host….
The anti-copyright crowd always remind me of Ayn Rand followers — as well as the folks who make a living off The Lost Bag Swindle — in that they all seem to share a feeling that their fellow humans are prey fit for the taking.
The long duration of copyrights has negative effects in technical publishing, where (with rare exceptions) there is no long tail. (I’ll give you Knuth’s The Art of Computer Programming as a technical work that DOES endure.) Things like technical manuals and software for old computers remain legally restricted despite the fact that there is little or no commercial value for that content. But there are hobbyists who would enjoy working with it and are held back by copyright.
I think here is a strong case for shorter copyrights for technical writing. The devil is on the details: how do you determine which works deserve the longer duration and which do not? Fiction vs non-fiction is one line, but some non-fiction has a long shelf life.
One possible way to address it would be to bring back copyright re-registration, at least for non-fiction works. Require papers to be filed at the ten or fifteen year mark, along with a modest fee. The owners of most of the kinds of works I’m talking about wouldn’t bother.
In reference to your comments a writing as your business…
My daughter makes her living designing and crafting custom jewelry. I’ve told her that what most impresses me is the business skills she has developed; I always knew she had natural artistic talent, and that plus her (very expensive) education gave her the chops for the product. But the business skills don’t come natural.
Her response was that she knows many people who are much more capable than she is at the jewelry side, but who never developed decent business skills and could never make a go of living off of their talent.
I’d expect that writing, like all other creative endeavors, requires as much business acumen as it does creative ability if you’re going to make a decent living at it.
Even assuming, for the sake of argument, that the US could withdraw from the Berne Convention (and thank gods nobody thought of doing that last year) and could set all its own rules… let’s say the copyright was set to 30 years if the work was “inactive,” as someone I will not name hypothesized. I don’t believe that the clawback provisions would survive, because once you start tinkering with something like that, sharks gather, and writers are rarely sharks. So the publisher claims they have “active” inventory (probably digital), so they graciously renew the copyright on the author’s behalf (in trad publishing they filed it to begin with, usually)–does anyone seriously think they’ll allow a provision to let the author claim their rights back a mere five years later stand? I don’t. Writers would lose all the way around.
When I was in library school I used to get into flaming rows with my one of my professors about the problem of orphaned works and the library’s habit of just assuming the copyright owner couldn’t be found, so they had the right to treat such works as public domain. Hell the no, say I.
Thank God for Berne, also say I.
Question for people who judge that copyrights should last decades: I’d be interested to know how you feel about patents lasting a much shorter period of time (20 years, depending).
(I am not offering an opinion about the appropriate length of copyrights.)
Just to add a bit more ammo to your arguments, Neil Gaiman has two of his works currently being serialized which would not be making him any money if copyright expired just 30 years after publication. Both Good Omens and Sandman where first released over 30 years ago. I’m sure the studios behind both series are making tons and tons of money and it would be horrifically unfair to Neil to deny him of any compensation.
And that’s Neil f-ing Gaiman we’re talking about here. These works have been praised since they were released. He has been praised for all this time as well. His fans have been waiting for these series for years and years, and yet it took over 30 years for a studio to come in and make them. If the studios knew 30 years was all they needed to wait, they’d just always wait. That would be detrimental to the fans, not beneficial. Sure, they’d be able to make legal copies of U$10 books, but I’m sure most would rather pay U$10 for a book if that meant having it filmed decades sooner.
I think copyrights should be shortened quite a bit; something like life+25y or 75y, whichever is shorter. But:
Agree about this being unlikely, considering there Berne convention, and
I do live in a country with universal healthcare, pensions, free education (so eg kids to authors dying young will be able to go to the university etc, which makes things much much easier.
I always wonder about the motivation of the short-term copyright crowd.
Unless it is an absolutely fantastic work, it isn’t going to be published unless there is a profit to be made.
If a person is lucky, it might be picked up by Project Gutenberg and Google Books.
Note that Project Gutenberg states they have “over 60,000 titles. Google estimates that there are approximately 130 million books in the world (https://mashable.com/2010/08/05/number-of-books-in-the-world/). My guess is that most of them are beyond their copyright and are in the public domain. If being in the public domain is so valuable, where are all of those books?
I agree that life should be the starting point, and something beyond is pretty much required (next of kin) – and again agree and like 25 years.
I also think that for both patents and copyrights, people should always retain at least 5% – that they cannot be made to sell or transfer 100%, and to prevent unwanted “side-effects”, the 5% share is never bequeathed or otherwise transferred, but is accrued in some fund for starving writers/inventors or such.
Silly thoughts I know, but one can dream.
The public domain is a pretty great thing! It lets people build on things that are part of our shared cultural heritage. Authors making money is also a great thing! I don’t want to take away royalty checks that an elderly author is relying on to keep herself housed in her old age.
I’d like to find a better balance between allowing creators to make money for reasonably long periods of time, and allowing things to fall into the public domain quicker when they’re out of print and not making anyone any money anymore.
Right now, there’s a ton of work out there that is still covered by copyright but not being marketed to anyone anymore. In many cases it’s hard to even find out who owns the copyright to ask them for permission to use the work. Maybe this problem will fade in time as more works are distributed digitally from the beginning, which pretty much nullifies the cost of keeping an older work “in print.”
Setting aside the practical difficulty of renegotiating the Berne Convention, I’m not sure what the optimal balance even would be. Maybe some sort of requirement to keep registering your copyright periodically? If you can’t be bothered to fill out a form every decade or two to keep your copyright, maybe it’s a sign you’re not too concerned about losing revenue over it?
This might come with some sort of escalating fee structure: no charge to protect a work for the first decade or two, but the copyright renewal cost would increase each decade after that. Not too expensive during the typical lifetime of an author, but if you get to the century mark and want to keep protecting something that a long-dead ancestor made, only that very rare work that’s still selling lots of copies will make the fee seem worthwhile.
@Ben V:
I think the motive is purely profit, the desire to make money off someone else’s efforts.
For an example: about once a month, somebody posts a bunch of Doc Savage novels as available upon Amazon Kindle, usually with either copied original cover art or block letter cover art. Now, Doc is still held in both copyright and trademark and has until quite recently, still been in print. So he is in no sense a publishing orphan.
Their business plan is: copy these novels for nothing — it was digitized by a pirate firm called Black Mask a few years ago — copy them, post them, and take whatever money comes in as 100% profit. Maybe you sell only a handful of copies. But multiply that times the number you put online and multiply that by the dozen or score or hundred other authors whose works you are pirating, and you could be looking at a thousand dollars or more (or less) a week.
Pretty good money for selling something that doesn’t belong to you.
I have a few points I would like to
1) the copyright system is starting to be horribly abused in ways that it was never intended. I am watching the Oracle Vs Google lawsuit with dread. the concept that a API could be copyrighted seems like a stretch.
2) The terms of copyrights should be bound to the works when they are created. E.G the terms granted to Sherlock Holmes were retroactively extend 3 times after the works were created. The estate of Arthur Conan Doyle is still suing over them 90 years after his death.
Mark Twain wrote ironically on this subject, see https://americanliterature.com/author/mark-twain/short-story/petition-concerning-copyright
In his “Petition Concerning Copyright” he suggested that if it was fair that copyright passed into the public domain aft 42 years (as the term then was) then real estate should do likewise. In short he favored a perpetual copyright, writing:
“The charming absurdity of restricting property-rights in books to forty-two years sticks prominently out in the fact that hardly any man’s books ever live forty-two years, or even the half of it; and so, for the sake of getting a shabby advantage of the heirs of about one Scott or Burns or Milton in a hundred years, the lawmakers of the “Great” Republic are content to leave that poor little pilfering edict upon the statute-books. It is like an emperor lying in wait to rob a Phenix’s nest, and waiting the necessary century to get the chance.”
Now this neglects the public good that the public domain offers, and I don’t favor a perpetual copyright. But it is worth considering as a counterbalance to those who advocate for a very short copyright term.
I do think that the pre-Berne system (in the US) of offering a fixed term after publication to all work (which was 95 years under US law just before the Life+70 term went into effect) was better. It meant that one only had to determine the year of publication to know if a work was protected, and that the problems of determining if the rights-holder was still alive would not apply. (This problem is often significantly harder for photographs than it is for written works.) It would also avoid the unfairness that an older writer’s work has less commercial value, because the copyright term is shorter, than the similar work of a younger writer, and that the family of a writer who dies prematurely are deprived not only of the writer’s potential future work (and of his or her living presence) but of the otherwise expected term of earnings. A flat 100 year term would offer a reasonable level of protection, it seems to me. In many cases this would offer more than a Life+70 term. I believe that an earlier version of the Berne conventio0n offered member countries the option of a flat term provided that it was at least 50 years long.
There is also the issue of orphan works, and of commercially unavailable works. I would favor charging a small tax, say $10 per year, on works first published more than 50 years ago. If the tax was unpaid for 5 straight years, say, the work would enter the public domain. This would deal with out of print works — if the authors or publishers thought they had any significant commercial value, they would pay the tax. and keep them protected. The tax form would also provide contact info for the copyright holder or an agent, to be disclosed in the Copyright Office records, thus obviating much of the orphan works issue.
I see the point that Shirley Dulcey makes about technical works, but it would require a change to Berne, which seems unlikely.
Shirley Dulcey beat me to it on technical documents, but even beyond that, probably 99% of everything copyrighted stops earning money within ten years of publication. Accordingly, having a simple and cheap (like $1) reregistration process every twenty years or so would have the benefit of preserving copyrights for creators who believe their work has future earning potential while releasing everything else into the public domain.
But, like the rest of it, this would require a revision of Berne, which is improbable.
I would note that the TRIPS agreement requires that WTO members have a minimum copyright term of 50 years. So changing to a 30 year copyright term would require the US leaving the WTO as well as leaving the Berne Convention.
Not going to comment directly on how long copyrights should be, but address some of your arguments more generally.
We don’t decide public policy by asking the people it most directly impacts, we ask all of society. So unless you want to argue some group of like interests constitutes a majority of society, we don’t need their agreement. Though as a practical matter this means any changes would only apply to new works.
There are a lot of policies where the debate is actively harmed by assuming the status quo is reasonable. The defense budget, police, taxes, minimum wage, health care, etc. People argue against transformational change that is needed because it would be too much change, but that just leaves us in a broken system.
I have three thoughts on this:. First for those who think 30 years is enough time for a work to make money, why is Disney (allegedly) screwing over Alan Dean Foster over Splinter of the Mind’s Eye?
Second, why are we even having a debate over individual copyright? I mean for my adult life, the poster child for copyright abuse has been a large corporation I need not name. It’s the corporate copyright that should be a concern, not individual.
Third, what individual was being targeted by this?
Corporations limited to 75 years for their copyrights?! Not if the Mouse and Warners have anything to say about it…
Huh, well, I actually learned something new about American copyright law today, which is that it’s even longer than I thought it was in some instances.
Specifically, John said this: “currently in the US [copyright is] Life+70 years.” And I thought, “Hey, I don’t think that’s right. It’s 95 years from date of pub, or life+70 years for unpublished works.” The reason I thought this is that I am, in fact, an academic who is currently working on a decades-long project to critically edit the works of a famous philosopher who died in the 1940s. In that sense, I had better have the copyright law down, or I could be in some serious trouble!
But as it turns out, John is right, it’s just that the length he quotes only applies to works created “on or after January 1, 1978.” Ah, well, that explains why I thought I knew different. My guy died in the 1940s, so the new law isn’t relevant in my case.
Returning to the main discussion, though, I’d like to think we can all agree that (1) authors need to be adequately compensated for their work, which includes robust copyright laws and lengths, and (2) the public domain is a good thing, too. If everyone agrees on both those things, then it ultimately just becomes about wrangling some arbitrary numbers, with much based on where your interests lie.
I know that as an academic, I’d definitely like to see some of these terms shortened a touch, because it makes it easier to do the work I’m doing (in which we have the full support of the subject’s grandson… but not Macmillan!).
I could also claim (truthfully!) that I publish books as well, and hence also have an interest in keeping copyright terms longer, but since they’re academic books for a fairly narrow audience that sell only in the hundreds, that would be a pretty disingenuous argument. I don’t make a living–directly, at least–on book sales, though universities are more likely to hire me if I publish more.
I do think that the idea that a copyright could expire before the author is… weird? And kind of upsetting? It just doesn’t seem right that other people should be able to directly profit off your work while you’re still breathing, not to mention publish derivative works.
But I think it’s also true that it’s unfair to tie copyright only to the author’s life, for cases when the author either dies young, or simply creates something late in life.
On the other hand, with the current ridiculous lengths we’ve got on copyrights now, there are cases where great-children of artists (or big corporations) are still collecting royalties–which was never the aim of copyright, to directly support the fourth generation of someone’s family.
I suppose if I had to propose what I see as copyright lengths that balance the imperative of adequate creator compensation with the good of public domain, it might be something like: 50 years OR life of the author+10 years, whichever is longer.
In this case, someone who dies ten years after creating a thing still has forty years of copyright that will help support their spouse and/or other family. And in the case of a creator who makes something early in life and lives a long time–say work created at age 25, dies at 85–they could end up getting 60+10 years of copyright. Or even longer. Personally, this seems reasonable to me. But reasonable people may disagree.
I will mention, as an aside, that I’m not sure I understand why copyright and patent terms are such different lengths. My father is an electronic engineer who designed an extremely successful glassbreak sensor (e.g. for home security systems). Guess how long a patent term is at max? Twenty years from date of filing. It’s a far cry from 120 years or life+70 for copyright.
Thinking about it, I can see an advantage of Life + X copyrights. If, say, Our Host dies from a bad burrito tomorrow, all of his works enter the public domain together X years later. This means, for instance, future creatives and their lawyers don’t have to deal with fighting over whether or not a VR-sim adaption of Old Man’s War inappropriately uses content from The End of All Things if that one is still under copyright for a few more years.
Corporate copyright ownership is broken. And almost none of what John writes above applies to corporate owned copyrights.
As a creator, I agree with you
Who wants to see a Scalzi v Doctorow cage match?
“Require papers to be filed at the ten or fifteen year mark, along with a modest fee.”
“…the 5% share is never bequeathed or otherwise transferred, but is accrued in some fund for starving writers/inventors or such.”
“This might come with some sort of escalating fee structure:”
“I would favor charging a small tax, say $10 per year, on works first published more than 50 years ago.”
“Accordingly, having a simple and cheap (like $1) reregistration process every twenty years or so…”
It’s worth noting, I think, that when people want to take rights away from authors to benefit the public, it’s often suggested that the authors be the ones to pay for it, rather than the public.
But one of the things these modest fees do is they put a burden on poorer writers, who may not have the money to protect their back catalogue regularly, while large companies like Disney could have a full-time department paying what to them is pocket change to reflexively hang onto everything.
And lest you think, “Aw, what’s $10 a year?” or “What’s a dollar?” — think about short fiction, columns and other such output, and how many freelance writers have many, many, many works they’d have to protect or lose. Think about spending that time and paying that $10/year or dollar per item on WHATEVER, if John wants to protect his work over time.
The people who can’t afford that time and money are often going to be the people who most need to hang onto their rights.
And think about the bureaucracy it would take to run that registry, handling I-don’t-know-how-many thousands of registrations per year and maintaining them, and the cost to the public — because while those fees may be a burden on poor creators, they’re not going to be enough, especially since you’re going to want to track the stuff that didn’t get paid for either, so you can know if it’s available.
Even that 5% that goes to the fund for the indigent is 5% that the creator might like to have their family get, but we’re presuming to take it away from them out of the goodness of our hearts, even though that money’s already being taxed normally.
I would say let’s not dump extra work and extra costs on creators — JK Rowling can afford to staff it all out and won’t miss the money, but on the other hand, if Rowling lost all her copyrights tomorrow she’s still set for life. She’s not the kind of writer who needs that potential trickle of income from long-tail copyrights.
There are doubtless other ways to handle orphan works or out-of-date tech manuals than to take rights away from all authors (unless they can pony up). Design something that works for those situations, rather than burdening every author just to get at a subset of works.
“I’m not sure I understand why copyright and patent terms are such different lengths. My father is an electronic engineer who designed an extremely successful glassbreak sensor (e.g. for home security systems). Guess how long a patent term is at max? Twenty years from date of filing. It’s a far cry from 120 years or life+70 for copyright.”
Because patents and copyrights cover different kinds of things.
On the one hand, patents are often more crucial — if we had to wait 120 years for penicillin to go into the public domain, that hampers researchers and harms the public much more than if we had to wait that long for James Bond. The public domain needs that stuff sooner.
If you patent a process that allows solar radiation to be collected and stored by a chip, then anyone who wants to do that has to license the process from you, even if they came up with it independently. You’ve got a monopoly on the whole thing.
But if you write a book about hobbits on a quest to dunk some dangerous mystic bling in lava, well, people can’t reprint your book or make a movie out of it without securing permission. But they can still write a book about halflings out to feed some dangerous mystic bling to the ice gnoles — what’s protected by copyright is that particular story, not the underlying plot structure. Tolkien gets a monopoly on his particular specific expression of those ideas, not on piece of science that can be used a zillion different ways.
I’m sure there are other reasons, but those two illustrate the basic idea, I hope.
I am in favor of shortening the copyright term, I don’t know what number I’d pick, maybe 75 years or life of the author, which ever is longer sounds about right.
Travis:
“We don’t decide public policy by asking the people it most directly impacts, we ask all of society.”
This is, well, an interesting theory of looking at how public policy gets made here in the United States at the moment.
To remind everyone, this is almost entirely a moot point because of the Berne Convention.
That said: If you could reduce copyright terms without running afoul of Berne (which you can’t), if you can’t convince creators to go along with it (and you largely won’t; see above for why), you’re going to have a very very very hard time getting any limits to copyright passed in Congress. Not only will you be up against individual creators, you will also be up against all of their guilds and unions, as well as the associated industries that rely on copyright, as well as some rather large corporations with huge libraries of copyrighted material, each with very well funded political action committees. Not to mention that creative people have, strangely enough, quite a lot of sway in the field of public opinion. Then there are the legions of IP and entertainment lawyers, who would challenge the constitutionality of the change. Basically, given how politics works in the US, any attempt to substantially reduce copyright protections would get crushed before it even gets going.
This is what I mean by you need to convince creative folk.
I’m one of those folks in favor of a registry and renewal system, for various reasons. It makes it easier to identify and contact rightsholders if they have to make themselves known now and again. It makes things that authors don’t care about retaining copyright to go into the public domain that much faster. (There are different kinds of creators and motivations, and in particular those who make their living by selling their creations have different motivations than those who create primarily for other reasons. There are lots of important creators in both categories.) Also, as the US renewal system used to work, renewal provided an opportunity for authors and their families to take back rights they had signed away previously to others.
As our host points out, though, the Berne Convention prohibits requiring renewals or other formalities during the copyright terms it prescribes. And to be fair, the folks who came up with Berne had reasons not to like formalities. Historically, there were various ways under the old US copyright system that you could lose your copyright by mistake, sometimes as soon as you published, if you didn’t observe the formalities correctly. And the formalities that the US required just gave you copyright here– imagine having to figure out how to also satisfy formalities in all the other countries in the world, each of which might have its own subtly different rules.
However, many countries, the US included, now have copyright terms that run longer, sometimes a lot longer, than what Berne calls for. If scaling back terms to the Berne minimums isn’t viable now, it is still possible to try a registration/renewal system for those extra years, without contravening Berne. It could make a number of copyrights a little shorter, and for proponents of registration and renewal systems, it could be an opportunity to demonstrate whether such systems could be implemented more fairly and efficiently on a global level now than they were the first time around.
“I don’t know what number I’d pick, maybe 75 years or life of the author, which ever is longer sounds about right.”
One of the basic reasons for life-plus is that if copyright terminates with an author’s death, you’re taking away their family’s income the moment they lose someone theoretically close to them. It’s mean. Giving authors some time to provide for their family after their death, as pensions usually do, helps to make that loss less devastating.
Another reason that I keep thinking about, but maybe it’s just me, is that if, say, Harry Potter was going to go PD just as soon as Rowling dies, then you know there’d be people who would want to “free Harry!” from her control by poisoning her digestive biscuits. Not to mention movie studios who (a) don’t want to pay millions for the rights, (b) don’t want to have her telling them what they can and can’t do and (c) don’t like that Warners got there first, anyway.
If Rowling’s death wouldn’t free Harry for another ten or twenty years, then there’s much less inducement to murder.
Ok, I agree, life + 25 years sounds reasonable, though the lowest it would go is life+50. And the current life+75 is kind of ridiculous.
The main problem is copyright held by corporations, They should probably be limited even more. Maybe on transfer of a copyright, or for works for hire, whether to a corporation or not, it should be capped at 50 years from the transfer date. Copyright abuses aren’t being perpetrated by creators, but by corporations looking to wring every penny possible from works of long dead authors. You could say this would limit the creator’s possible income, but corporations aren’t paying a premium assuming they will still be making money over 50 years in the future. Corporations are actually much more concerned with the short term. By the time 50 years passes, most of those running a corporation are long gone from that corporation.
On orphaned works, which are a big part of the concern of those arguing for copyright reduction, maybe something should be done, since it can be far too expensive to research and try to find the holder, and of course you can’t prove a negative here. Someone could spend years and thousands of dollars and not find a holder, and so include the work in an anthology or other work, only to be sued by an heir who was impossible to find. So maybe as a minimum start with a voluntary registry so holders can list their, or their agent’s contact info, so they can be compensated. If such a registry became widely used, searching the registry might become sufficient to allow republishing without years of research.
75 or life, whichever is longer, is usually going to mean longer than life. In the rare case that the author wrote something at say age 20, and lives at least to 95 years old, there can’t be more than a handful of cases where the title is still relevant, much less profitably publishable, especially if the case is that they didn’t write more works as their life went on.
Life or 75 is almost always going to be life plus some years.
Life plus 75 which is what we have now is kind of ridiculous, with the only benefit being to corporations.
I’m old enough that I could easily have had children, and even grandchildren. My ancestors who died around 1946 (75 years ago) were my great grandparents and great-great grandparents. They were born as far back as the civil war, and their works could have been locked up for as many as 6 generations of their descendants under current law. More if more ancestors were born when their parents were younger.
I am not going to argue about Copyright length. It has been argued well already. I just want to say that Project Gutenberg aside, it is in my interest for copyrights to do what they were designed for – to encourage new work. I re-read frequently, always have (wore out three paperback copies of The Lord of the Rings before I gave up, and bought hardcover) Still, I read more books that are new, at least to me. I really like reading new work. And if long copyrights encourage you to keep writing new work, I am all for them.
Again, none of this applies to Corporate Copyrights. The corporations are not the creators (although employees may be) so they cannot be encouraged by copyrights. I tend to think that long copyrights for corporations are wholly evil. And how do you tell when a corporation dies anyway?
“And how do you tell when a corporation dies anyway?”
Corporate-held copyrights (while too long, I agree) are not measured from the death of the corporation.
@kurtbusiek
Oh, sure, I accept that basic premise. But there are also plenty of patents applied to things that aren’t penicillin (to put it mildly). And it’s also just interesting, speaking from a pure creator compensation perspective, that someone who creates something like a glassbreak sensor is limited to less than 20% of the exclusivity term given to artists/writers/”creatives.” I don’t think the world would have gone to hell if my dad’s glassbreak patent had lasted for 40 years instead of 20.
Does this mean that all patents should be longer? Not necessarily, clearly. Maybe there should be a distinction between those inventions that are crucial to the public good and those that aren’t? I dunno.
Some patents are undeniably stupid and/or overbroad. E.g., as a big gamer, I found Namco’s patent of mini-games during loading screens annoying:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2015/12/loading-screen-game-patent-finally-expires
So there are clearly patents for “innovations” that actually just take advantage or pre-existing ideas for profit and lock them up for no good reason. There are some truly heinous patents out there.
But for a genuine invention that is a true innovation, but not also crucial to the public good in the way that penicillin is? I think those inventors can reasonably look at 120/life+70 and go, “Huh, I seem to be getting a little screwed here.” Or the converse: “Boy, those folks over there are getting a bit too much!”
In the end the length of term numbers are all pretty arbitrary. But I tend to think that most reasonable would agree that 120/life+70 is probably too long. That’s not to say it will ever actually be shortened–because once you grant people a thing, they are unlikely to then allow you to curtail it–but it probably should be.
In no particular order:
Copyright (and patent) are both compromises in one sense, and Churchillian at that: “Exclusive intellectual property rights are the worst way of supporting the advance of the useful arts and sciences, except all of the others that have been tried in human history.” Go ahead, minimalists — claim otherwise… but be prepared to back up your examples of “better systems” by looking at what those systems suppressed at least as much as what they produced. Oh, you think there should be private patronage by the idle rich as the only means of supporting artists, and that would work because the Renaissance proves it? Start by looking at the regional distinctions in what works have survived/resulted in progress, and ask yourself whether it’s really true that all sculptors were born, lived, and died in Italy during the Renaissance… or, conversely, that no great music was composed in the greatest power in Europe during the Renaissance (Spain)… or, more to the point, that the parties with enough money to be reliable long-term patrons weren’t racist/sexist/etc. bigots. Or if it’s supposed to be direct government subsidy, let’s consider the prison terms imposed at various times on Shostakovich, Gorbanevskaya, and others (and those are just the ones we know about).
Travis is right that we do, or are at least supposed to, consider the broad needs of society in making policy. But that’s not what we do. And in particular, the actual creators seldom have a seat at the table when establishing policy about the arts; at best transferees of the actual creators get a seat. We hear from Disney about the immense value of Moana and not from the composer of one of the iconic songs; hmm, didn’t he have something to do with some recent Broadway production, too? And that’s even before considering that there was (by inference) a nondisparagement clause in the contract between Disney and what’s-his-name anyway.
Seeming tangent: The reason that patent terms are so much short is that patent covers an entire idea and all of its derivatives, but copyright covers only specific expression. This is an explicit bargain in European law going back to the early 1500s; I could bore you for days with specifics. Then, too, patent is shorter because it’s strict liability — it doesn’t matter whether the infringer knew about the patent — but copyright requires, well, copying to infringe (“independent creation” is a defense; it’s tough to prove, but happens all the time, as some of the big music cases recently have struggled over). These are all policy tradeoffs.
(So is the measurement by the life of the author, and if you think that the first try of “life of the author plus nothing” didn’t give publishers incentive to have some authors murdered, let me point you to a number of entries in the All England Reports…)
The bottom line is that starving artists don’t paint eternally respected still-lifes of daisies. They push up daisies, and thereafter don’t do anything. And in that sense, Our Host is understating the problem, because art is even crappier under all of the alternatives to expecting IP creators to successfully exploit their limited monopolies than most people are willing to contemplate.
“Maybe there should be a distinction between those inventions that are crucial to the public good and those that aren’t? I dunno.”
Sadly, if corporations didn’t get to declare which was which, their lobbyists would influence the government choices, which would be less about the public good and more about letting the corporations make the most money.
And patent would still be about monopolizing a process or design, while copyright was about a specific work, not a worldwide use of a trope or twist…
“It’s worth noting, I think, that when people want to take rights away from authors to benefit the public, it’s often suggested that the authors be the ones to pay for it, rather than the public.”
Well…yes.
Prior to copyright law the public had the right to copy new works from the get-go. The public gave up these rights to creators, for a limited amount of time, in order to create better incentives to create new work for the public to enjoy. That’s the reason for copyright. Give creators an opportunity to profit from their work beyond the first printing, and more good work gets created for the rest of us to enjoy. It’s a win-win for the creators and the public alike.
This trade-off has its limits though. What books are being written today that would not be written if copyright expired after only 50 years? Past a certain point, extending the copyright term really doesn’t change the incentive structure for the creator. They would have created the thing regardless of any extra time added to the copyright. Beyond this point (and I think we’re well beyond it, for the record), it’s not a win-win anymore. The creator wins and the public loses. The public is already paying for these long copyright terms. Why should they have to pay more to reform it?
If your grandfather wrote something 75 years ago and you want to keep control over it, you should at least need to declare that as your intention from time to time so that the public can use all the work where the descendants don’t actually care anymore. If you can give the public some money in exchange for that continued control, all the better.
And in the case of works owned by corporations and their shareholders instead of creators and their families, I’m 100% okay with cutting off the money way sooner. Corporations are themselves something that the public created to serve the public benefit. We should be very skeptical about laws that allow them to profit at the public’s expense.
“Prior to copyright law the public had the right to copy new works from the get-go.”
We haven’t been prior to copyright law for a long time. Prior to abolition, people owned other people. That doesn’t make it the place to start a negotiation about the way stuff is today.
I think copyright should be shorter. (It won’t be.) But I think trying to get there by burdening poor authors and making them lose their rights before wealthy authors do is a crap idea.
Different field, same problem: everyone thinks that they know more about doing the job that I got a PhD to learn how to do and have done with a fair degree of success for over a quarter of a century.
I feel your pain on that score.
And I continue to be amazed by the argument that, because someone has a skill for creation, they somehow deserve less remuneration for their efforts that anyone else. Perhaps you’re to gain sustenance from the aethers?
Eric, prior to copyright law, the public didn’t have the ability to copy creative works.
Further, priviligio extends back to about a decade after Gutenberg, and one really, really, really didn’t want to unlawfully copy a work covered by (for example) the English 1566 Statute… because alleged unlawful copying was a Star Chamber proceeding. Literally, as in “beheaded at the Tower of London after conviction.” No, there weren’t (a lot) of civil suits; it was the government cracking down instead, which makes it look to those who haven’t studied the history of copyright like there wasn’t a “copying right.” Locke thought it important enough that he ghostwrote many of the speeches before Parliament that led to nonrenewal of the 1566 Act shortly after the Glorious Revolution, and fifteen years later to the first “modern” copyright act in 1610-that-we-now-call-1609-thanks-to-calendar-reform. One of Locke’s reasons for doing so was his disdain for government control of the right to copy.
So I’m afraid your premise is incorrect.