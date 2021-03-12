Time To Rant About Time Travel
Posted on March 12, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 48 Comments
Welcome to today’s post, where I’m going to yell about time travel in movies and shows and you’re going to like it! Or, if you don’t, that’s okay, too. We can have different opinions on time travel. But my opinion is that it sucks. I despise time travel. It’s confusing, almost never makes sense, and is used way too much in movies lately.
So I’m going to be talking about a few movies in the Marvel and DC Universes that use time travel and multi-verses, so here is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING for Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Agent Carter, and Justice League: Dark Apokolips War.
My main beef with time travel is in relation to Avengers: Endgame. If you love Endgame, I’m sorry, but I think it’s a terrible movie that contained a lot of bad decisions, and even more bad writing. To have 22 movies come before Endgame, and make the only one that deals with multiverses or time travel at all be Dr. Strange (excluding Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse), and then suddenly be like “oh, you know what we should do, time travel”, it seems nonsensical and like they came up with it at the last minute because they didn’t know what else to do. I’m not saying that’s true, maybe they did know all along what they were going to do, but I’m just saying as a viewer, it came off as an out-of-nowhere thing.
I can understand the part where the Avengers go into specific moments of the past to retrieve the Infinity Stones, and then later return them to their exact time and place, as if they had never been taken at all. That part is simple enough, they’re just borrowing them.
The part where it starts to become ridiculous for me is when 2014 Thanos and Nebula travel to the future. Wouldn’t that mean that Thanos wasn’t around in the years following 2014, so Infinity War could’ve never happened in the first place because he skipped that part of time completely? If that isn’t enough for you, what about when 2014 Nebula dies, but future Nebula continues to exist? Everyone knows that if you time travel and past you dies, you cease to exist and you fade away!
So already we are deep into the path of things not making a lick of sense, but to add to that, they made Captain America go back in time and STAY THERE. I can’t tell you how upsetting this was to me. When I first saw that scene, I was upset mainly because seeing Old Man Rogers made me sad, but I was also confused, because if he went back then that meant he never came out of the ice in 2012 and became part of the Avengers.
Not only that, but he married Peggy. And you’re supposed to be happy for them. Certainly I used to hope and dream that Peggy and him could be together, but that changed when I watched Agent Carter last week. Agent Carter ends with her and Agent Daniel Sousa being together. And for all two seasons of Agent Carter, I was rooting for them. I was so happy when they were finally together. They obviously loved and cared about each other so much.
If we are to assume that Daniel Sousa is the man that Peggy Carter is talking about in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when she talks about her husband and her family, then Steve essentially prevented their life together from ever happening. Peggy had children, a whole family, totally erased because Steve decided to be selfish and go back to be with Peggy.
And sure, Peggy was probably plenty happy with Steve, and I’m sure they had a good life together. But you don’t just get to make that choice for her. Yet another superhero movie that lacks consent. Who knows if Peggy would have even wanted to trade the life she lived for Steve? Steve should’ve left Peggy in the past, and not stayed there with her.
One more thing about this that makes it seem like Marvel didn’t know what the hell they were doing is that they had Steve and Peggy’s great niece, Sharon, be kind of interested in each other and even kiss. Like, if they knew all along that this is how it would turn out, why did they bother doing that weird shit?
These were all the questions I had before doing some research and learning about how Marvel’s time travel is based on a branching theory, which means that every time they change something in the past, it makes a new timeline branch off of the original. To me, this seems like a cheap way out of there being any real consequences to dicking around in the past. Marvel gets to keep its perfect little timeline while simultaneously exploring a bunch of different options, like if Steve Rogers had lived in his original time period with Peggy.
To me, that’s some bullshit. A viewer shouldn’t have to do extensive research and watch a bunch of explanation videos to understand something. Not everyone is a huge fan that will spend the effort and time learning about what the creators’ intentions were. Not to mention everything about it just screams cop out.
So, Marvel totally failed at using time travel, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at DC.
Over the past couple months, I’ve been watching a lot of animated DC movies on HBO Max. I’ve never been big into DC, and only really ever seen the Zach Snyder DC movies. So when I started watching the animated ones, I was totally blown away by how cool DC is. They have some pretty interesting animated movies, and a whole timeline of their own much like the MCU, just animated instead!
DC has its own problems with time travel and multiverses, though, just like Marvel. Mainly because DC likes to use Flash as their source of time travel. If you’ve ever seen the CW’s Flash, you know how well it goes when Barry Allen changes the past. Confusing as shit.
The animated films are no different, they use Flash to create “Flashpoints” and change the timeline. This happens at the end of the bigger storyline, in Justice League: Dark Apokolips War. In this movie, Dark Seid totally fucks the Justice League up, kills a bunch of our beloved heroes, and takes over the Earth. After they defeat Dark Seid over two years later, the Earth is about to explode and kill all the survivors and there’s no stopping it, so Flash goes and creates a new Flashpoint, resetting the entire timeline. This paves the way for the newest DC animated movie that reintroduces Superman all over again in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.
Again, doesn’t this all seem like a huge cop out to avoid dealing with consequences? They’re making time travel the solution to all of the world’s problems. Just start over. Wipe the slate clean. Sure, that’s one way of dealing with things, but it just seems like lazy writing to me.
The moral of the story here is that no one should ever use time travel. It’s dumb and overused and I’m sick of it because it never makes sense. Even when given the explanation of “oh it’s a branching thing” or “it’s a multiverse thing”, it’s still confusing! I still hate it! Y’all didn’t have to make superhero movies so confusing!
Do you think Marvel and DC are right in using time travel? Do you think Endgame was a good and satisfying movie (it’s the fourth worst movie I’ve ever seen)? Do you like the animated DC movies more than the live action (I sure do)? Let me know in the comments, and have a great, time-travel free day!
-AMS
Don’t look to superheroes for sense. Learned that a long long time ago.
These are good takes, and I say that even as somebody who LIKES time travel.
The whole Peggy/Sousa thing got EVEN MORE complicated.
In Agents of SHIELD, we re-meet Sousa in 1955, and it’s revealed that he and Peggy broke up prior to that (maybe when Steve returned? Who knows, they never say). And then he’s supposedly a victim of an assassination. But then he’s saved by time-traveling SHIELD agents and now he’s still alive in the modern day, traveling into space and in a relationship with Daisy/Quake.
And then Marvel basically de-canonized all of AOS and is only picking and choosing little bits of the stories told in the AOS/Agent Carter universe.
And it irritates me because AOS was really good, and so was Agent Carter, and I really liked all the characters.
Grabs popcorn and sits back to watch the “discussion”
In my book Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (the first one) was the only good time travel movie. “Remember the key!”
It was the most logical and internally consistent one, and the movie’s production values and seriousness best matched the theme of time travel as a genre.
Hot Tub Time Machine was also pretty good.
I was so peeved over the “Scarlet Witch has to kill Vision” thing in A:IW that I didn’t have much left for Endgame, but yeah, the time travel bugged me a lot. For me it was mostly focused on Gamora and Nebula – I’m not a Cap’n fan – but all of it was full of handwavium in a way that made me SO mad. And I’m usually ok with handwavium!
Welcome to the world of comic books. Nobody popular ever stays dead; nobody’s origin story is ever set in stone, as they are constantly being retconned (which I absolutely HATE for the reasons you hate the gobbledygook time travel). And yes, as far as the comics go, DC has historically been worse at this than Marvel. Superman, Supergirl/Power Girl, Flash (the Barry Allen version), Green Lantern (the Hal Jordan version), all of them have died at one point or another, sometimes multiple times. All have come back. It’s a mess, and it reached a point years ago for me where it just didn’t seem like there was any point trying to keep up–especially with the price of comics going through the roof. Even in the movies, it seems like ideas that are important to one movie (Wonder Woman shows up in Batman v. Superman and neither character has any idea who she is, because she’s stayed hidden for the past century) get tossed in the sequel (Wonder Woman saves the entire world, in full costume, in 1984, decades before she supposedly re-emerges from hiding to help form the Justice League).
It sounds as if what you’re really saying is that time travel sucks in movies based on comic books. That may be true–I haven’t seen any of the movies you mentioned, because they’re not my cup of tea–but generalizing from comic-book superheroes to “no one should ever use time travel” seems like a stretch.
I’m betting your dad could recommend some well-written SF books and stories that use time travel, and not just as a way to cheat when the screenplay writers run out of ideas. As for movies, there are certainly some good ones that use time travel–it’s just that it’s not happening in the comicverse. Here’s an IMDb list:
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls058641508/
Totally agree with your takes on time travel in both Marvel and DC.
But how do you feel about it in features like Back to the Future, 12 Monkeys, Looper, and Dark?
The 12 Monkeys tv show is the best of those, I feel, and digs deep into all the time travel tropes (paradoxes, prophecies, alternate lines, loops, etc). They even manage to grow their characters in a way that makes you sad to leave them after 4 seasons. So much heartache and so many laughs and moments of awesome. Much recommended!
I like the Christopher L Bennet dealt with it in his Star Trek:Department of Temporal Investigations books.
You’ll have to read the books to get it all but to give you a flavor: The Borg assimilate a T-Rex.
Excellent take. I had not thought about time travel this way before.
As to animated DC > live action DC, ABSOLUTELY!
Could not agree more about Endgame and time travel in general. Time travel has become the modern Deus ex Machina in an almost literal sense. “Hey, we’ve got ourselves so far down the rat-hole of bad writing we are now stuck for a solution…. Time machine! Yay!”
My nephew does a “Time travel movie of the day” thing every February where he critiques some film that has time travel in it, and it is pretty funny. But one thing it has taught me is that good time travel films are really hard to do, and most of the good ones are weird art-house productions.
Original Terminator was great. Looper was really good. “A Brief History of Time Travel” was intelligent, but a bit of an amateur production. “Final Countdown” was terrible, but being an old aircraft carrier veteran, I love it anyway.
If “going back in time and undoing all the stupid writing we did” is the solution to your film, you have a bad film.
I’m with pkcamp. You had me at time travel then lost me at comic books.
Dang. This was good Athena. Can you do Tenet next? I feel that that’s a similar cop out too. Also disappointing how little Tenet was actually used.
Andy Baird:
Actually I think generally speaking she’s correct — time travel is not often done well. She’s using the DC/Marvel examples because these are the worlds she chooses to focus on, but many of the issues of time travel (particularly the issue of consent) apply to other time-travel scenarios as well. Don’t confuse limiting examples for brevity to mean the issues are confined only to the examples.
I personally use time travel in Redshirts but (spoiler) it should be noted that characters are going from a “fictional” universe to a “real” one, so whether it actually counts as time travel is a metaphysical exercise left to the reader, and also in any event, the trope-y nature of time travel in television shows is confronted head on in the text.
“To me, that’s some bullshit. A viewer shouldn’t have to do extensive research and watch a bunch of explanation videos to understand something. Not everyone is a huge fan that will spend the effort and time learning about what the creators’ intentions were. Not to mention everything about it just screams cop out.”
Except that’s how Marvel (almost) ALWAYS has done time travel, even before anyone thought there would be movies decades later. I mean, you can’t throw a rock and miss an X-Men issue that doesn’t have some plot or character from some alternative dystopian future. (It’s actually tricky to pin down who actually originated in the 616 universe these days!)
The problem with a stricter set of time-travel rules (a la Christopher Nolan) is that odds are pretty good that nothing would (logically) exist to watch, because all it takes is ONE time-traveling villain, grief-stricken hero (likely Wanda Maximoff or Lucas Bishop), or mis-stepping fool (Hank Pym) to go back far enough to screw up things so that none of your favorite stories end up happening.
I’m not to going to address DC’s metaphysics (I only watch the CW shows and observe their orrery of multiverses expanding and contracting from the sidelines, but I do agree with you that Cap and Sharon Carter do deserve quite a bit of side-eye these days, in the same way we look at Luke and Leia in a post-“Return of the Jedi” world.
Now I’m curious about your thoughts on time travel in other sci-fi things like Star Trek or Back to the Future.
I don’t think the branching theory of time travel is a copout because it neatly deals with the paradox problems of time travel and is consistent with the laws of physics. Movies like Looper that try to have the past affect the future which then affect the present are arguably more confusing.
But it sounds like you might enjoy closed time loop stories like the one depicted in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in which nothing is altered because the characters are just doing what has already been done.
I enjoy time travel stories but I agree that they’re mostly nonsensical and inconsistent so I can understand why you don’t like them. I guess I enjoy them on more of an emotional level than a logical one. Who wouldn’t want to change a past decision or visit a different time?
Rule of thumb: Time travel never makes sense.
OTOH, I love time travel movies.
Hulk had already reversed Infinity War with his snap, so “older” Thanos becomes irrelevant.
I’ve got nothing for Nebula.
Marty McFly changes how his parents start dating, interact, and their entire lives. They still marry and have three children, but there’s 0% chance of them conceiving the same three children on the same days. Marty returns, if at all, to a world where he does not exist.
The audience leaves disappointed. Michael J. Fox doesn’t get a bunch of lucrative Pepsi endorsements.
To be fair, creating a problem by using time travel and then trying to solve it by using time travel again is a pretty accurate description of how we attempt problem solving.
Not saying that it’s necessarily a good approach …
I enjoy movies that have time travel in them, but I’m often disappointed because they often don’t do their research or use it in an interesting way but instead use it as a gimmick or a crutch. There are exceptions to this and when it is done well, they can make the movie profound.
One nitpicky thing. Darkseid is one word (as shown).
Athena, I can summarize my view as: I really dislike lazy, half-assed storytelling.
And using time travel/branching multiverses (TT/BM) as a “get out of being consistent with what’s already happened in your storyverse” card is one of the worst and most offputting forms of lazy, half-assed storytelling.
That said, I have on occasion been seduced by good storytellers and even some fanfic that leaves a storyline consistent, and then posits a kind of “alternate history” version enabled by a TT/BM Macguffin.
However, in those cases, it was very much a case of “okay, we did it consistently and correctly, but we’ve always kinda wondered what would have happened if at Pivotal Plot Point X, this character had made the OTHER choice.”
And that can be fun.
But simply using it as a pseudo-nerdy-retconning tool from sheer laziness or cupidity (because more people will come if the trailer shows THIS seemingly-impossible-based-on-what’s-already-happened thing happening!)?
Nah. I’m with you.
And this is why I don’t like most comic books and why I’m not a huge fan of anything much after the first Avengers (except for Black Panther, which stood well on its own, and I did enjoy WandaVision despite its many issues). There’s no consistency, no canon. It’s always changing and branching and you need a freaking Wiki to figure out who anyone is and why they’re doing it and the movies just don’t stand on their own. I don’t want to have to have read 6,000 comic books to know what’s going on and why.
Also – another thought – I think you’re too hard on the film writers in the “Infinity War” / “Endgame” case, given that rewriting the past is a key resolution of the “Infinity Gauntlet” source story. I don’t know if you can adapt that story (which Marvel had been leading up to over a decade) and decide that you’re taking time travel off the table.
Now, the film heroes did a lot more timey-wimey stuff, compared to the comics, but the outcome is the same. I’d argue that the film story ended up being a better story than its source, since there are interesting consequences of its time travel that we’ve only started to unwind in the latest Spider-Man film and in WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau. In the original story, the universe gets reset and half the population of the universe is none the wiser. In this sense, the dramatic possibilities that the five year blip introduced are superior to the next month’s issues after “The Infinity Gauntlet #6”.
Also, if you want to make these rants a series, I would LOVE to hear your take on clones. :-)
David Tennant era Doctor Who episode “Blink”. Multiple closed loops that tie together wonderfully.
I felt that Avengers: Endgame did a pretty good job establishing its “branching timelines” rules of time travel, and (very important) following those rules. It was clear the first time I watched it, but YMMV.
I do mostly hate time travel because the stories rarely follow the rules that they establish, and that rule-breaking is most egregiously used to RESOLVE the conflict in a Deus Ex Machina.
How many time travel stories have we seen where when all seems lost, and time travel won’t help because “time travel can’t do X,” and then suddenly it CAN because mumblemumble and the Day Is Saved!
And in how many follow up stories could X never be done again to resolve the plot because Shut Up That’s Why, but in the last moment some NEW rulebreaking Saves The Day this time?
One of the basic rules of fantastical fiction is that once you establish your rules, you have to follow them. You MIGHT break them to initiate a story, but should never, ever do so to resolve a story.
They addressed Endgame’s time travel in-film though – when Hulk was talking to Ancient One and when they were saying how you can’t change your past. So according to the rules in the film, time-travel causes alternate branches of reality to exist. So when Thanos+Nebula travelled to the film’s “present” they were also leaving their reality and entering a new one – what doesn’t make sense to me is why Thanos would do that unless he didn’t understand what was happening. He’s leaving his own reality Thanos-free to go inflict Thanos on a reality that already defeated him once.
Likewise for Steve/Peggy – Steve returned to an alternate reality created by the time-travel in the first place, altered it further, then went back to his original reality after Peggy died. I don’t really see how anyone’s consent was violated – in that timeline Sousa was not entitled to Peggy’s affection. Every act you take today leads to an infinite number of futures being denied – I don’t think you blame yourself for all the kids you haven’t had yet not being born – just think of how many of them or their descendents didn’t have a chance to grow up to be famous scientists or sci-fi writers!
I liked Endgame and strongly disagree with your assessment :) But seriously though – what I didn’t like about the time-travel is that it makes everything pointless. Lost something? steal it from a parallel universe! Miss someone? go to a parallel world where they aren’t dead! Also with the time stone AND the quantum realm they have ways to de-age people and reverse damage, yet they still let Tony die. But letting these sorts of gaps go is how you enjoy superhero films. Otherwise you get hung up on how Ant Man is heavy enough to smash the bathroom floor but light enough to run on a record needle. Or how Hank Pym’s tank keychain is light enough to carry but is a real tank.
I love time travel movies, they’re one of my favorite genres.
I’ve never seen any of the movies listed in this post :).
This was written about Star Trek, but is still relevant https://tomsmith.bandcamp.com/track/time-plot
I think time travel stories require the same degree of world building as other science fiction and can be done poorly or well. I loved Connie Willis’s Doomsday Book. What I liked the most about it was the juxtaposition of world views – the modern scientific view of the plague and the religious view of the world…
Endgame and the Iron Man Dies plot problem:
My biggest problem in Avengers Endgame is how they handled the multi-verse and it’s use for time travel. Doctor Strange is a genius who has experience with the multi-verse, but seemed to forget that in a multi-verse of infinite scenarios, all scenarios are equally, and infinitely possible. That is to say that when Doctor Strange was using the Time stone to search for a ‘success’ scenario to defeat Thanos, he should have been able to find one in which none of the Avengers had to die.
Strange should’ve just told Stark that out of the 14+ million scenarios he looked through, only one was good enough for this plot hole.
I believe the Doctor said it best…
“People assume that time is a strict progression of cause to effect. But actually from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint it’s more like a big ball of wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey… stuff.”
I largely ignored the Marvel movies because they’re just not really my bag. I think I watched about five of them before I decided that I had no need to see any more.
But while I’m sure, reading your description, that time travel was done badly in these cases, it can be done quite enjoyably (it doesn’t always make much sense when you poke at it, but can be a good device nonetheless). Hell, it’s the whole premise for Terminator 2, which remains one of the best popcorn action flicks of all time, IMO.
But even more than T2, when I think of time travel I think of Star Trek, being a big trekkie. Trek has both good time travel and bad time travel. Since the case for “bad” has been made already, let me mention two TNG episodes I liked that use time travel.
The first is “Cause and Effect,” otherwise known as the “TNG groundhog day episode” in which the crew keeps re-living the day before their ship gets blown up. Now, how much sense the whole thing actually makes is debatable, particularly since the whole conceit only works based on the idea that everyone only half-remembers stuff from the previous cycles. But it’s fun sci-fi drama, watching them guess and second-guess themselves about how to avoid the coming disaster. Did we try this already? Or not? Are we just psyching ourselves out?
The other TNG episode that immediately leapt to my mind in the context of effective time travel was the series finale, in which there was a past, present, and future Enterprise all interacting indirectly around some sort of weird time inversion phenomenon thing that supposedly ended (or was going to end? Verb tenses and time travel, I’ll tell you…) the development of life of earth before it began.
Again, how much sense does this really make if all versions of the Enterprise and its crew didn’t immediately just disappear? But I’m willing to ignore the obvious contradictions because it’s another case that makes for really effective drama. Series finales are hard because they have a lot of viewer desires to satisfy: we want to be able to look back and see where the show has been (acknowledge the past), and get a sense of closure, of where characters ultimately might end up (i.e., the future), while also ideally feeling like the characters continue to exist and have adventures and live their lives, even though we won’t be watching them anymore (i.e., continue on in the present). The great thing about the TNG finale is that they managed to achieve all of this by simply “cheating” and using time travel. We got to see Picard’s first days on the ship, along with characters on it who had since departed or died. We got to see decades in the future, and where all our favorite characters might ultimately end up. And yet the final shot of the show remained in the present timeline, with Picard finally consenting to play poker with his officers for the first time, giving us a sense that they all continued to grow and change and have adventures off-screen.
Could they have done all that without time travel? Well, sure, they could have just written something that involved flashbacks and flash-forwards without the actual time travel part. But as it turned out, it ended up being a really effective device to end the series.
So there’s my defense of time travel. Maybe it doesn’t always make a lot of sense if you spend any amount of time poking at it, but done well, it can make for compelling drama.
These are indeed the Mark Gruenwald Memorial Rules of Time Travel, and the reason for them is to keep time travel from messing with the value of the franchise too much. Set in place decades before Disney bought Marvel. And because of those timelines that branch off…those are themselves Major Consequences right there. In fact, there’s an implication back in Marvel Two-In-One # 50 that such timelines were already there all along, already divergent in ways great and small. You can never go back to the past of your own universe. And if you manage that anyway, that’s a symptom of serious damage to the multiverse…but I’ve already nerded out too much.
Counterpoint: When You Reach Me, by Rebecca Stead.
Granted, that’s a novel, not a move, but it’s still time travel with consequences. Or maybe it’s consequences with time travel.
Hard to tell, but a tight story either way.
Doctor Who does time travel PROPERLY. ‘Nuff said.
Try (if you haven’t) the Chronicles of St. Mary’s series by Jodi Taylor.
There was a show called “Timeless” a couple of years ago.
Plot was essentially “Bad guy steals time machine, good guys follow him around in the prototype time machine to fix the stuff he tries to change.”
They did it better than most. Every time they went to the past, when they came back, something was different, because of the butterfly effect. There were new people that didn’t exist before, others were wiped from existence, and the only people that remembered were the time travelers themselves.
The show was cancelled, but they were allowed to finish up the storyline rather than leave things hanging.
If you’re concerned about consequences and long-term/slow-burn storylines, superhero comics are not a great choice. Perhaps catalyzed by the CCA, perhaps just in a race to the bottom, there are almost no stories that break the expectation that everything will be restored to status quo by the end. Time travel and how it is managed in comics seems to me like a consequence of that, rather than an intrinsic issue with the concept.
I am 100% on your team regarding the laziness of Endgame and the way it borks up the entire timeline for Agent Carter and AOS. I have no opinions on DC, having never gotten into The Flash in spite of my children watching it. And now I am trying to think if there are any SF works that deal well with time travel? Every time it comes up, it seems to further confuse plot lines (Stargate SG-1 is another example).
Yeah, I really don’t think consent is the right word here.
Yes!
I was going to leave it at that because it so neatly encompasses my agreement with your blog piece. I am so done with time travel. I am actually pretty done with DC and Marvel movies and tv shows, too. They always get more and more bizarre as the seasons go on, with villains who seem like absurd caricatures and our plucky group of heroes involved in weirder and weirder plots, until finally I just throw up my hands and quit.
The only tv show it never happened with was Cloak and Dagger, which I enjoyed to the end (though I did have some issues with their 180 degree reversal into stereotype with Cloak’s character at one point). It only went for two seasons, though, so maybe it just didn’t have time to get weird.
I’m currently trying Superman and Lois, which is okay. Not great, but so far it’s watchable. We will see what happens.
Mostly movies are okay, though some of them I just don’t want to watch (like Endgame). I liked the two Wonder Woman movies, especially the first.
My favorite time-travel treatment in fiction is The Time-Travelers’ Wife by Audrey Nefenegger. I mean the book (or audiobook), not the (supposedly terrible) movie, which I haven’t seen.
Time travel as a solution to problems pretty much always sucks.
Stories that are about time travel (from All You Zombies to The Man Who Folded Himself) can be interesting because they don’t have the Deus Ex Machina element.
Whereas I really enjoy time travel! I’m particularly fond of closed loop / predestination storylines, and also time loops.
What I do want through is fixed rules within any given story, and for them to not be broken without a very good explanation! Even some of my favourite time travel stories get messed up this way (some mild spoilers to follow!). The first Terminator movie is the perfect example of a great predestination paradox; T2, as great an action movie as it is, completely ignores the rules of time travel as set up in the first movie. Likewise Harry Potter has a great closed loop in Prisoner of Azkaban, but then the time turners are destroyed in a later book apparently so that theres a reason that nobody tries to change the past?? Despite the fact that PoA indicates changing the past is impossible?
Avengers Endgame is actually a fairly good take on the multiverse/branch theory of time travel IMO, with one major exception – they didn’t explain how Capt America was appearing in the main timeline as an old man when he should be off in a branch universe.
Best use of time travel in a movie? Bill and Ted. I loved the moment in the first movie, where they’re under attack, and they say “Dude, we gotta remember to come back and leave your dad’s car keys here” and reach up to the desk and grab the keys. Most excellent!