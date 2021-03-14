Happy Pi Day 2021
Posted on March 14, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Remember: Pizza is a pie.
— JS
Bless you!
For Thine is the ‘Roni, mozzarella, and crust forever, amen!
That circumference looks more like 3.15
(and it looks very tasty)
Pi R Good