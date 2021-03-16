I Got Shot, Part One
Hey, would you look at this, this is me getting my first shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine today. You should know that the shot itself was painless — literally, if I hadn’t been taking a selfie of the moment I was stabbed I’m not sure I would have been convinced I had gotten the shot — and so far there are no real side effects for me. I understand that with the first shot, it’s the next day you feel it, and that it’s the second shot where you really feel the side effects, if in fact you feel it at all. I’ll let you know in both cases, but in both cases, side effects are better than the actual effect of battling COVID.
For those wondering, I got the shot at Wilson Health in Sidney, which is in the county north of me, mostly because they had appointments available when everything closer to me was all booked up. The process was efficiently and competently run and Krissy and I were signed in, shot up, and sent out in just about an hour. The only real complaint I had was not about Wilson Health, but that nearly every dude waiting to get a shot had his nose sticking out of his mask. On one hand, they’re getting a vaccine, so it could be worse, but on the other hand, for fuck’s sake, dudes, put your nose in your mask.
I live in a region where there is “vaccine hesitancy,” because this is a Republican-dominated area, and the Republicans spent the last year trying to pretend COVID wasn’t that big of a deal, that it would magically go away, you don’t need masks, so on and so forth. I was heartened to see so many people getting vaccinated today, but there need to be more, and for the people who have “hesitancy” about it, I would remind them that the COVID virus genuinely does not care what your politics are or what your favorite talk show host has to say about vaccines, or whatever ridiculous thing you read on Facebook about microchips in the shot or whatever. It just wants to infect you, and then possibly kill you. Get the damn shot. It’s smart for you, and it helps protect literally everybody else you might come across. And as someone in line actually said today to someone else, “Better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.” That’s one hundred percent correct.
In any event: One shot down, one shot to go. And I now have a concrete timeline for a return to something resembling normalcy for me and my family. That’s worth a tiny, painless stab in the arm for sure.
— JS
Pro tip: take some Tylenol now, because the next day gets a bit rough. And ice your shoulder now- it doesn’t hurt when you get jabbed, but it gets mighty sore a few hours later.
I’ve been double-jabbed with Moderna, and I’m grateful for it.
Congratulations. I’ve had both Pfizer shots, no complaints (I blame my noticeable morning aches and pains on my age, not the vaccine.
I’m wishing for a “Cover Your Damn Nose” T-shirt, myself.
Great news! My husband received Shot #1 today as well. Extremely crowded but, nothing was worse than navigating the convention center parking lot. Looking forward to my turn, and my parents’ for that matter.
Congratulations!
At our place, it wasn’t just noses of people waiting for vaccines– there was this one national guardsman at the entrance who kept taking his mask off to talk to people. I’m like, dude. DUDE. (But I didn’t actually say anything because I was scared and there were lots and lots of people there who should have been telling him to keep his mask on, like the other national guard members he was talking to, the people in charge of scheduling who kept conferring with him, the Red Cross people, etc.)
As of last week, even though we expanded who could get the shot, they stopped having any waitlist at all because not enough people who are eligible are getting the vaccine. If you’re eligible you just sign up for the next day. I hope they drop eligibility down to 40 soon so my DH can get it. (He’s been thinking about volunteering since my students who have done so have gotten extra vaccine at the end of the day, but… all those noses!)
Welcome to the semi-vaccinated! One down, three to go, one more to go, then two more to go!
I had the Moderna shot at work. A little arm soreness from the first one, but had whole body aches the day after the second. I’ve also had COVID in between the shots. Still worth getting the vaccine.
Congratulations.
I got my first Pfizer shot last Saturday and no problems.
My arm was sore but only like I ran into something and I was not tired, more like lethargic on Sunday.
My 88 year old father had no problems with either shot so I wasn’t really expecting any.
Here in San Francisco, it was pretty well run. In and out quickly.
We just need to get vaccines for everyone who wants them.
Hooray! And happy vaccination!
May there truly be a light at the end of this tunnel.
I’m anxiously awaiting the day I am eligible to sign up.
Congratulations. We had our Moderna shots a week and a half ago. Some joint and muscle pain, but not terrible.
The new needles, small and very sharp, are amazing. I could barely feel the stab.
Coincidentally, I also got the first shot today (Pfizer). They told me to wave my arm around a lot to prevent soreness, so I’ve been emulating a chicken on and off throughout the afternoon. Now we just have to wait for my husband to become eligible.
Congrats! Got my first Pfizer shot Thursday. No trouble at all, just a tiny bit of soreness at the injection site that went away after a couple of days. Not even worth mentioning (compared to dying, right?) but I still know people who think this is a politically-motivated issue. rolls eyes Since I already know people who’ve died from this plague, I’m completely baffled by the “politics” of not dying, but that’s just me.
I recommend that you NOT take any antipyretics (most common painkillers are antipyretics, including acetaminophen, according to the label). There is preliminary evidence that moderating symptoms of vaccination also blunts the immune response, as measured by number of antibodies. Just ride it out.
Grace
Getting dose one of a Pfizer vaccine tomorrow.
I did a pre-registration at the Florida vaccine site on Saturday, got a call yesterday to set up a time.
Surprised the crap out of me, the news has been showing so many people having a hard time getting an appointment, maybe we do have a chance with this Covidly beast.
I’m scheduled for my first shot tomorrow, and my wife gets her first shot on Sunday.
I’m looking forward to being able to visit my 89-year-old mother (who got her second shot yesterday) next month–it’s been 13 months since we’ve seen her in person.
I became eligible yesterday and was able to get an appointment for tomorrow morning. Really looking forward to starting to get back to normal.
Still waiting for the vaccine, but I see my neurologist Friday (I have MS) so hopefully soon. Good for you and Krissy to get the vaccine. Hopefully that light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train!
The wife and I just got our first dose today… The clinic at the neighborhood elementary had 20 extra doses to give at their last 30 minutes and the wife saw the post online, so we literally rushed over. So excited to join the semi vaccinated ranks. Especially since I still have business critical travel coming up over the next 2 months, some more protection beyond masks and distance is very welcome.
Congrats! I get my second Pfizer shot tomorrow. The first one wasn’t bad at all, just an aching arm. Looking forward to getting back to relative normalcy.
Being an old, decrepit fart I got my shots a while ago. I’m delighted to see younger, not-so-decrepit farts getting vaccinated. I got the Moderna vaccine: a little arm soreness for both shots. Not bad. I count myself lucky. My wife was sore all over after her second shot. Best to you and Krissy! Rock on!
Got my first one (Pfizer) yesterday. I’m in Arizona, and people I know have been able to find shots, though they may have to search around. I used the drive-thru clinic at the state fairgrounds, which doesn’t seem to be publicized as much as the other drive-thru sites.
Just a little soreness at the injection site and no other side HAIL BILL GATES effects.
The CDC is running a survey site at http://www.cdc.gov/vsafe that is collecting information on how it went, for anyone that wants to participate.
Congratulations! I’m very jealous. Up here in Canada we’re still only at the stage of vaccinating those who are 80+. Us middle-aged folks will have to wait until summer.
Got my first Moderna shot last Friday – my shoulder was sore when I lifted my arm for 24 hours. It was like a Marx Brothers skit. “Doctor, Doctor, it hurts when I move my arm like this.” “Then don’t move your arm like that!” Interesting how the side effects are so very different for everyone. My colleague who got her shot the same day (also Moderna) reported a 24 hour wave of exhaustion. I don’t think my life will change too much, as I’ve been going to work all along, but it will be lovely to go out to breakfast with my best friend again!
I am glad that you and Krissy got your first doses! Sad though not surprised to hear about all the noses hanging out, though; that is very much A Thing in some regions.
I saw a piece in the WaPo today that there may be some benefit from the vaccine for the so-called “long-haulers,” folks whose Covid symptoms won’t quit for months. I know someone for whom that might be relevant, so I am hoping they get the vaccine.
My spouse is 65 with pre-existing conditions, so he was able to get his first shot last week. He’ll get his second at the end of the month, and should be as protected as he’ll get by the middle of April.
I’m 64 and my PCP estimates it’ll still be at least two months before there’s enough supply in our area for me to get to the front of the line. I’m hoping hard that I can dodge the nose-hanger-outers until I can acquire at least some degree of immunity.
To all who can get the shot – please do so! If you’re not shedding Covid, that will help those of us whose turn for the vaccine is still months away to dodge the virus until we can join you in being protected.
That’s awesome. Glad all is well. It looks like everyone in here either had the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. If you’re curious about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine I was vaccinated yesterday and have absolutely no side effects to report. My arm isn’t really even very sore.
The science teacher in me needs to point out that you shouldn’t take the experience of one person and extend that to how other people would experience side effects from this vaccine. Just because I didn’t feel any side effects doesn’t mean others won’t.
I got the Pfizer vaccine about 6 weeks ago. First shot, I had mild arm pain. With the second shot, I did the one-armed chicken dance a few times and had zero side effects.
Fine since then too. Glad you got your shot, though not surprised. You’re a sensible guy.
Congratulations! I’m looking forward to my “all clear” date in a month, like it’s a second birthday. Which I guess it kinda is, or a “hopefully not gonna die of this!” day.
I got my first Pfizer shot one week ago today. Second is in two weeks. Like John, I didn’t even feel the needle.
The muscle was a little sore for the next couple days, and only if you actually pushed on it, but otherwise everything is OK.
That said, contrary to other commenters, I was specifically advised by the practitioner NOT to ice the site, as this reduces the effectiveness of the shot. mRNA is more fragile than dead virus parts, and more likely to get destroyed before it can be transcribed the lower the temperature of your arm.
@Grace Annam,
Could you please provide a reputable source for your claim about the antipyretics? Seems like a pretty significant issue to have been ignored by all of the major health news information sources.
My arm didn’t hurt until the next day. And it has felt like I had a good bruise for a couple of days. Totally worth it.
Consider yourself semi-vaccinated! Me too until April 1st.
Texas has opened up vaccinations to all adults over 50, and one of my co-workers was on Slack offering to help with scheduling appointments. With his help we got my wife to an HEB grocery store and injected with the Moderna. (I get my second Moderna this coming Friday.)
We got our first shot (Pfizer) last Saturday. In and out in an hour – and that included 30 minutes of observation time for a reaction (double the norm) because of my wife’s history of allergies. Never left our car, which was not a factor for us, but would be a big benefit for a couple of friends who have significant mobility issues.
Absolutely zero negative effects for me. My wife was tired for about a day, but that is not unusual for her with a flu shot or any other preventive medication.
I was also impressed by the double-checking done to prevent errors, and the attention to little details like traffic routing to minimize the possibility of collisions. To quote the old Siskel and Ebert verdict, “Two thumbs up!”
Tom –
Got the Pfizer a few weeks ago. Next two days felt like I had a mild hangover with slight body aches. Nagging headache and fatigue. Next shot soon, can’t wait!
I’m jealous, up here in Canada it will be months before we will get the vaccine, being as we are only 58. We take my father in law for his first shot tomorrow he’s 84, but even then they are delaying the second shot until 4 months.
I got my Pfizer shot today also. Arm is a little sore, but not as bad as I recall my last Tetnus shot being.
I didn’t notice my first Pfizer jab either, and as someone who really doesn’t like needles, I was surprised. I got mine in the morning, and by dinnertime, I told my wife it felt like a 7-year-old had punched me in the arm (nothing like a tetanus shot). The next day, it felt like maybe it was a 12yo that punched my arm, but by the day after that I didn’t feel anything from it. Got my second jab coming up next week. I understand the day after for that one packs a bit more of a punch.
I was in the Phase 1 trial for that vaccine. (Still am, actually; it lasts two years.) Got my two doses in July 2020.
My husband just got his first dose two weeks ago. He should be beyond the “two weeks after his second dose” just in time for our 33rd anniversary. Might actually go sit in a restaurant to eat for the first time since March 2020!!
Good for you. I’m glad to see more and more people vaccinated.
My first shot was easy. I was recommend to do some gentle massage around the injection site. Something I do after a regular flu shot. By evening I had almost zero pain in the arm.
I quite like the term used above. Semi-vaccinated