Final Thoughts On WandaVision
This post was supposed to come out last Monday, but my brain said “nah,” but at least it’s here now!
If you missed my posts about the first six episodes, you can find them here, and here! Now that you’re all caught up, let’s dive right back in.
Here is your SPOILER WARNING, but this time, it’s not just for WandaVision, but also for Star Wars: Rogue One, and surprisingly, Toy Story 3.
EPISODE SEVEN
This episode is aptly named Breaking the Fourth Wall, since Wanda has decided to make her little sitcom one of those shows where the characters talk to whatever mysterious force is filming them. As a result, this episode happens to include the funniest line in the entire show:
“I actually did bite a kid once.”
Oh, Agnes, you’re so funny! And friendly! What a good neighbor, right? Right…
I do find the “breaking the fourth wall” thing really interesting though. As in, why make this one and only episode this way? I figure it’s because Wanda is depressed and wants someone to talk to, but has nobody, so just talks to the camera instead. She wants to feel less alone in this lonely town of her making.
Then comes along Monica, essentially the only person from outside of the Hex trying to help her instead of destroy her. Monica somehow managed to push her way through the boundary, giving her her very own super powers! She understands that Wanda needs a friend, someone to share her grief with, so it doesn’t keep manifesting in this way (this way being taking an entire town hostage to make a fantasy world).
And what does Monica tell her? “Don’t let him make you the villain.” Wanda replies, “Maybe I already am.”
This line from Wanda is essential to her character! She sees herself as a bad person. She knows that what she’s doing to this town, to the residents of Westview, is wrong. I’m sure that that’s part of the reason she’s so depressed, she so desperately wants to be good, but has done so much harm in the past, and is currently causing harm, that she can only see herself a villain.
Of course, that is until it’s revealed that Agnes is the real villain of the story. How convenient that mere minutes after Wanda’s conversation with Monica about her being a villain that it turned out to actually be Agnes, or rather, Agatha all along (yes that song is totally stuck in my head).
So, my thinking here was that Wanda was upset about their conversation, and didn’t want to be the villain of this story, so she made one. I mean, the residents of Westview can play any character Wanda tells them to, say anything she makes them say. Wouldn’t it make sense she’d make someone else the villain, so she doesn’t have to confront how bad she actually is?
I was confident in my thinking that Wanda just turned poor sweet Agnes into the villain, just to make herself feel better, but then my dad informed me that Agatha is actually Wanda’s villain in the comics. So my theory went out the window.
So then it made me wonder, why did Agnes go along with everything for so long? Why did she abide to the dress code of each era and play as the friendly neighbor? Why did she bother pretending like she was just another one of Wanda’s cast members?
EPISODE EIGHT
I saw someone online say that they hated episode eight because it was such a blatant info dump, all the exposition needed to catch someone up on the show. It’s basically the ultimate recap before the season finale.
Listen, it might have been annoying for some of you, but I needed that shit. I need info dumps and exposition, or else I’m not gonna understand jack shit. I really need stuff spelled out for me, so episode eight was a blessing for me.
I especially enjoyed the scene where Wanda and Vision were talking in the Avengers Complex. Just two misunderstood beings, alone in this world, sitting on a bed, watching a sitcom.
“What is grief, if not love persevering?”
Damn. Vision out here spitting words of wisdom. One of the many reasons I love him.
Another good part of the whole “flashback” scenes is that we learn that Wanda isn’t as “bad” as we thought she was. Director Hayward made us believe she’d gone off the hinges and broke into S.W.O.R.D. and stole Vision’s body. But now we get a clear perspective of what really happened, and I’m not shocked at all that Hayward was a lying douche from the beginning.
Not only did Wanda have to deal with the pain of losing Vision, but then to see the person you love most in the world being torn apart and dissected by a team of scientists? Talk about capital T trauma.
So, Wanda is left utterly alone, yet again, with not even a body to bury.
Despite this, she leaves the S.W.O.R.D. compound peacefully, without stealing Vision’s body or bringing him back to life like we’d imagined had happened.
It is only when this poor, suffering girl reaches the plot of land that was supposed to be their happy home, that she breaks, and takes the entire town with her.
So, now we know that what Wanda did was, at least at first, unintentional. And more than likely she had a break in her psyche and deluded herself into believing her own fantasy world.
She is a victim of her own creation.
EPISODE NINE
What is a Marvel movie/show without a fight scene? One that involves tons of special effects and flying, no less. Enter the season finale of WandaVision, with two witches fighting each other and two Visions fighting each other.
I was so intrigued by the Visions fighting. The fact that they can just punch through each other because they can make their bodies intangible was a super interesting mechanic to see in their fight scene. I’m not entirely sure why Vision 2.0 is white and blue now, but it is a cool look. And it makes it easy to keep track of which Vision is which during the fighting.
The only thing more awesome than the Visions fighting, is them discussing their own existences. The “Ship of Theseus” thought experiment was truly intriguing, and was a perfect analogy for the pickle the two Visions are in. Which is moreso the real Vision? Surely the one that is technically made up of the same body as the original Vision, right? But he acts nothing like the true Vision, so isn’t Wanda’s version of the Vision more accurate to the original?
It’s all very interesting stuff.
Let’s switch to the witches, now. Wanda managed to defeat Agatha by sneakily placing runes on the walls of her Hex, making Agatha’s magic useless. But this was a little confusing to me, because that applies to the entire town of Westview, right? The “given space” protected by the runes is the fantasy world, yet Agatha has runes in the basement of that house, so are those cancelled out by the runes that encompass a bigger area? If Agatha were to go back to that basement, could she use her magic in that small space because her runes are there? Maybe I’m just overthinking it.
Alright, now we get to the heart-wrenching conclusion. Wanda is finally dismantling the barrier that kept the town trapped, and she and Vision know that their time is coming to an end.
They head home, hand in hand, and tuck their children in to bed for a final goodnight. Wanda and Vision stand in the living room of their home and gaze into each other’s eyes as the red wall of doom approaches them.
The thing that really gets me, is characters that accept their death. Characters that can see their incoming demise, and fully embrace it.
You know that moment in Toy Story 3, where all the toys are headed straight for a giant pit of fire, and instead of fighting it, they all hold hands and close their eyes as they approach their end? Or how about in Star Wars: Rogue One, where Jyn and Cassian embrace each other on the beach as the explosion nears them?
THAT SHIT MAKES ME CRY EVERY FUCKING TIME.
So seeing Vision stare out the window at the approaching barrier, knowing that he’s about to vanish, breaks my whole heart. Not to mention the dialogue of that entire scene was incredible. Wanda explaining to Vision what he is, Vision telling Wanda all the things he has been before, and them reassuring each other that they’ll say hello again.
It reminded me of why I love Wanda and Vision as a pairing so damn much.
Even though we said goodbye to the Vision we’ve come to know and love throughout the show, the “original” Vision is still out there somewhere. Personally, I can’t wait to see him again.
So, after bidding farewell to her fabricated, yet very real family, Wanda goes back into town to talk to Monica. Once she reaches the main part of town, she’s met with the townsfolk she had imprisoned, and boy oh boy are they giving her some dirty looks.
Monica tries to help Wanda feel better by saying that they don’t know what she sacrificed for them, and she responds that it wouldn’t change how they see her. How could it? No amount of sympathy for her could ever overtake their feelings of terror and hatred towards her. She traumatized the absolute hell out of the residents of Westview, and to them, she’ll always be a villain.
Is she really a villain though? Is she a bad person, or just a person who made bad choices? Where’s the line between the two? If someone makes bad choices over and over again, when do they earn the title of “bad person?”
This final episode also opened up the door for sequels and spin-off series, and I’m excited to see what Marvel will put out next!
Did you like how WandaVision ended? Do you think Wanda is a villain? I want to hear your thoughts in the comments! And have a great day.
A decent, if very Marvel ending (lots of flying and pew-pew).
In terms of villainy, I place her between OG Thanos (whose head Thor lopped off) and nu-Thanos that OG Nebula summoned to our main Marvel timeline. OG Thanos did terrible things, but you can point to a greater cause than himself that he was serving selflessly. Wanda’s actions were entirely selfish and not in the service of ANY greater good. nu-Thanos just wanted to conquer another dimension, which is pretty selfish on his part. Of course, this is based on your standard of bad person or person making bad choices. :-)
Looking forward to Disney adopting “House of M” in a decade or so and revisiting this discussion.
It was a Very Bad Choice – does that make her a Very Bad Person, or someone who made a Very Bad Choice? There’s a difference between the two, and it all depends on what Wanda learned from this.
This interpretation of Agatha is A Very Bad Person, because all she learned from her own bad experiences is “GET MORE POWER!” This is not the only interpretation of Agatha, though – in others she’s Wanda’s and Pietro’s teacher and protector, more of an ambiguous figure than a strictly e-VIL! one.
OTOH, Katheryn Hahn getting her Wicked Witch of the West on, after gloriously camping it up through the earlier episodes, was too much fun not to watch.
Chris K
I really don’t believe OG Thanos’ rhetoric. Throughout Infinity War and the first act of Endgame, Thanos’ actions belie his claims.
Thanos doesn’t want to save anyone. He wants to prove that he was RIGHT, that if the people of Titan had just listened to him, he would have saved Titan. And he’ll butcher half the universe to do it.
The flaws with Thanos’ plan are obvious and much-discussed, with many asking why Thanos, presented with near-omnipotence by the Infinity Gauntlet, only ever considered “kill people, but FASTER.”
Because to even consider any other plan would mean that he was wrong. That his plan would not have saved Titan. And that his world-by-world campaign of culling since then has been a pointless slaughter rather than the salvation of worlds.
If Thanos’ original plan is not right, then he is a monster. So it has to be right. And once he is done, they’ll see. They’ll be (his words) GRATEFUL. When the Avengers come for Thanos after the Snap, he even expresses anger at their lack of gratitude.
And that is what motivates NU-Thanos. Having seen that even if he carries out his plan, people will not accept that he was right, will not be grateful like they should be, he resolves to destroy and remake the universe into a proper one – “a grateful universe.”
Thanos never wanted to save the universe. He wanted to be SEEN as its savior.
“Version of the Vision?” I’m thinking “Vessel with the Pestle.”
I enjoyed the whole series; it was like a lot of the Marvelverse — as a non-comics reader, I made do with surface impressions and enjoyed it. It was fun to hear the people who devoted time and could recall their younger selves rocking from the various surprises.
Fly and shoot is getting a bit tired for all the superheroes finales — if nothing else, it’s a bit harder to sell me on exertion via CGI that if they’re physically straining. But I’m happy I watched, and the friends struggling not to spoil it were a motivation to watch now instead of adding it to the queue.
My wife and I loved the series. We’re looking forward to watching it again to pickup things we missed the first time.
That will stay with me for the rest of my life.
That was the pinnacle of the whole Toy Story series for me. An astounding moment. And then to turn around with “The Claw!” to give you the laughing-through-tears moment was brilliant.
It’s not really accurate to say that comics!Agatha is “Wanda’s villain”. She started out as a governess for the Fantastic Four (taking care of son Franklin) and she’s generally been a goodie. She did give comics!Wanda some magical training. Her being evil here is a change, as is her being middle-aged instead of old. (Comics!Agatha has gray hair and wrinkles, the whole bit.)
Vision being white and emotionless is also taken from a comic book arc. His look in the comics was a bit more ivory than the blue-white here.
The Darkhold as an evil magic book is also a comics thing. We’ll have to see where this goes in the next Doctor Strange movie.
I can’t read these articles due to the spoilers, but I’ve saved the links. Once the copyrights expire (see https://whatever.scalzi.com/2021/03/07/two-tweet-threads-about-copyright/), then I will watch them on Hulu or something and read the articles. I’m really looking forward to it!
White Vision is also an artifact of the comics.
https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/wandavision-easter-eggs-white-vision-comics-origin
Agatha Harkness was originally the Fantastic Four’s babysitter, since who else are you going to trust your son with when you’re also the target of supevillains on a weekly basis? She’s thousands of years old and has her own agenda, but generally comes down on the side of the heroes. Until she does not.
Original Flavor Comics Wanda also went through her spell with reality-warping, when she created Billy and Tommy. There was Drama, because the kids would sometimes just vanish, until we find that it happens because occasionally Wanda would not be thinking about them, so they’d blink out of existence.
The funny part was when they decide to consult with, you know, an actual doctor and it’s Doctor Strange — the West Coast Avengers just blithely go on about ‘Wanda’s Chaos Magic’ and he promptly tells them there’s no such thing as ‘Chaos Magic’.
(This was all part of upping Wanda’s power level – back when she was ‘just’ the daughter of Magneto and a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, she had ‘hex bolts’ that would sometimes make things fall apart. Then that was upped to probability manipulation, so she was a ‘bad luck magnet’, and finally replaced with actual magic paired with some low-grade reality-warping I think. )
MCU Agatha was, I think, more curious than anything. And cautious. She didn’t so much ‘go along’ with things as insinuate herself into the narrative, but she might have also been swept along with it from time to time due to Wanda’s sheer power. It was a gamble for her, and it almost paid off.
Oh Wanda is definitely the villain, far more than Agatha or Hayward. She’d have been better off trying to get Pepper to let her use Tony’s old fantasy machine from, I think it was, Civil War if she wanted to play pretend family.
I don’t think anyone came out of the show covered in glory. Well, Jimmy Woo did. He is perfect. Hayward misappropriated government resources, so did Monica [“they’ll never know what you sacrificed”, gimme a break, please] though. And Hayward’s reasons were less self serving too, since they live in a world full of Ultrons and Thanoses, and having a weapon to combat them would be a good idea and something that someone should be working on. Even Darcy attempted vehicular homicide in the finale too.
The real villains though, the writers. Or at least whoever thought that yanking our chains with fake Peter/Pietro from the X-Men movies was a good idea. Ultimately the show was great in its build up, but fell apart in the last two episodes. It just didn’t stick the landing.
I thought WANDAVISION was an amazing piece of television, and indicative of what an incredible time for geek TV and movies we live in, with multiple MCU, STAR WARS, and STAR TREK shows to look forward to.
I still remember when the original STAR TREK ran first-run. That, TWILIGHT ZONE, and BATMAN were about it for quite a while as far as good genre material when I was growing up. No, I don’t really count LOST IN SPACE.
Or at least whoever thought that yanking our chains with fake Peter/Pietro from the X-Men movies was a good idea.
As a comics fan of six decade, I most certainly thought it was a GREAT idea. And shows some people are easily distracted, even though the show was telling you exactly what it was about.
And Hayward was an asshole, pure and simple. He could have, you know, asked?
I found your assessment of Breaking the Fourth Wall amusing. Given the evolution of sitcom structure the show was following I knew after the 90s style show would be the mockumentary style a la The Office, Modern Family etc. When you watch those shows do you not realize it’s supposed to be like a documentary/reality TV crew is filming them?