Final Thoughts On WandaVision

This post was supposed to come out last Monday, but my brain said "nah," but at least it's here now!

Here is your SPOILER WARNING, but this time, it’s not just for WandaVision, but also for Star Wars: Rogue One, and surprisingly, Toy Story 3.

EPISODE SEVEN

This episode is aptly named Breaking the Fourth Wall, since Wanda has decided to make her little sitcom one of those shows where the characters talk to whatever mysterious force is filming them. As a result, this episode happens to include the funniest line in the entire show:

“I actually did bite a kid once.”

Oh, Agnes, you’re so funny! And friendly! What a good neighbor, right? Right…

I do find the “breaking the fourth wall” thing really interesting though. As in, why make this one and only episode this way? I figure it’s because Wanda is depressed and wants someone to talk to, but has nobody, so just talks to the camera instead. She wants to feel less alone in this lonely town of her making.

Then comes along Monica, essentially the only person from outside of the Hex trying to help her instead of destroy her. Monica somehow managed to push her way through the boundary, giving her her very own super powers! She understands that Wanda needs a friend, someone to share her grief with, so it doesn’t keep manifesting in this way (this way being taking an entire town hostage to make a fantasy world).

And what does Monica tell her? “Don’t let him make you the villain.” Wanda replies, “Maybe I already am.”

This line from Wanda is essential to her character! She sees herself as a bad person. She knows that what she’s doing to this town, to the residents of Westview, is wrong. I’m sure that that’s part of the reason she’s so depressed, she so desperately wants to be good, but has done so much harm in the past, and is currently causing harm, that she can only see herself a villain.

Of course, that is until it’s revealed that Agnes is the real villain of the story. How convenient that mere minutes after Wanda’s conversation with Monica about her being a villain that it turned out to actually be Agnes, or rather, Agatha all along (yes that song is totally stuck in my head).

So, my thinking here was that Wanda was upset about their conversation, and didn’t want to be the villain of this story, so she made one. I mean, the residents of Westview can play any character Wanda tells them to, say anything she makes them say. Wouldn’t it make sense she’d make someone else the villain, so she doesn’t have to confront how bad she actually is?

I was confident in my thinking that Wanda just turned poor sweet Agnes into the villain, just to make herself feel better, but then my dad informed me that Agatha is actually Wanda’s villain in the comics. So my theory went out the window.

So then it made me wonder, why did Agnes go along with everything for so long? Why did she abide to the dress code of each era and play as the friendly neighbor? Why did she bother pretending like she was just another one of Wanda’s cast members?

EPISODE EIGHT

I saw someone online say that they hated episode eight because it was such a blatant info dump, all the exposition needed to catch someone up on the show. It’s basically the ultimate recap before the season finale.

Listen, it might have been annoying for some of you, but I needed that shit. I need info dumps and exposition, or else I’m not gonna understand jack shit. I really need stuff spelled out for me, so episode eight was a blessing for me.

I especially enjoyed the scene where Wanda and Vision were talking in the Avengers Complex. Just two misunderstood beings, alone in this world, sitting on a bed, watching a sitcom.

“What is grief, if not love persevering?”

Damn. Vision out here spitting words of wisdom. One of the many reasons I love him.

Another good part of the whole “flashback” scenes is that we learn that Wanda isn’t as “bad” as we thought she was. Director Hayward made us believe she’d gone off the hinges and broke into S.W.O.R.D. and stole Vision’s body. But now we get a clear perspective of what really happened, and I’m not shocked at all that Hayward was a lying douche from the beginning.

Not only did Wanda have to deal with the pain of losing Vision, but then to see the person you love most in the world being torn apart and dissected by a team of scientists? Talk about capital T trauma.

So, Wanda is left utterly alone, yet again, with not even a body to bury.

Despite this, she leaves the S.W.O.R.D. compound peacefully, without stealing Vision’s body or bringing him back to life like we’d imagined had happened.

It is only when this poor, suffering girl reaches the plot of land that was supposed to be their happy home, that she breaks, and takes the entire town with her.

So, now we know that what Wanda did was, at least at first, unintentional. And more than likely she had a break in her psyche and deluded herself into believing her own fantasy world.

She is a victim of her own creation.

EPISODE NINE

What is a Marvel movie/show without a fight scene? One that involves tons of special effects and flying, no less. Enter the season finale of WandaVision, with two witches fighting each other and two Visions fighting each other.

I was so intrigued by the Visions fighting. The fact that they can just punch through each other because they can make their bodies intangible was a super interesting mechanic to see in their fight scene. I’m not entirely sure why Vision 2.0 is white and blue now, but it is a cool look. And it makes it easy to keep track of which Vision is which during the fighting.

The only thing more awesome than the Visions fighting, is them discussing their own existences. The “Ship of Theseus” thought experiment was truly intriguing, and was a perfect analogy for the pickle the two Visions are in. Which is moreso the real Vision? Surely the one that is technically made up of the same body as the original Vision, right? But he acts nothing like the true Vision, so isn’t Wanda’s version of the Vision more accurate to the original?

It’s all very interesting stuff.

Let’s switch to the witches, now. Wanda managed to defeat Agatha by sneakily placing runes on the walls of her Hex, making Agatha’s magic useless. But this was a little confusing to me, because that applies to the entire town of Westview, right? The “given space” protected by the runes is the fantasy world, yet Agatha has runes in the basement of that house, so are those cancelled out by the runes that encompass a bigger area? If Agatha were to go back to that basement, could she use her magic in that small space because her runes are there? Maybe I’m just overthinking it.

Alright, now we get to the heart-wrenching conclusion. Wanda is finally dismantling the barrier that kept the town trapped, and she and Vision know that their time is coming to an end.

They head home, hand in hand, and tuck their children in to bed for a final goodnight. Wanda and Vision stand in the living room of their home and gaze into each other’s eyes as the red wall of doom approaches them.

The thing that really gets me, is characters that accept their death. Characters that can see their incoming demise, and fully embrace it.

You know that moment in Toy Story 3, where all the toys are headed straight for a giant pit of fire, and instead of fighting it, they all hold hands and close their eyes as they approach their end? Or how about in Star Wars: Rogue One, where Jyn and Cassian embrace each other on the beach as the explosion nears them?

THAT SHIT MAKES ME CRY EVERY FUCKING TIME.

So seeing Vision stare out the window at the approaching barrier, knowing that he’s about to vanish, breaks my whole heart. Not to mention the dialogue of that entire scene was incredible. Wanda explaining to Vision what he is, Vision telling Wanda all the things he has been before, and them reassuring each other that they’ll say hello again.

It reminded me of why I love Wanda and Vision as a pairing so damn much.

Even though we said goodbye to the Vision we’ve come to know and love throughout the show, the “original” Vision is still out there somewhere. Personally, I can’t wait to see him again.

So, after bidding farewell to her fabricated, yet very real family, Wanda goes back into town to talk to Monica. Once she reaches the main part of town, she’s met with the townsfolk she had imprisoned, and boy oh boy are they giving her some dirty looks.

Monica tries to help Wanda feel better by saying that they don’t know what she sacrificed for them, and she responds that it wouldn’t change how they see her. How could it? No amount of sympathy for her could ever overtake their feelings of terror and hatred towards her. She traumatized the absolute hell out of the residents of Westview, and to them, she’ll always be a villain.

Is she really a villain though? Is she a bad person, or just a person who made bad choices? Where’s the line between the two? If someone makes bad choices over and over again, when do they earn the title of “bad person?”

This final episode also opened up the door for sequels and spin-off series, and I’m excited to see what Marvel will put out next!

