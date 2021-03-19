Hey, Guess Who Just Finished Writing a Novel?
Posted on March 19, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
SPOILER: It was me.
I’m very happy, both with the novel, and that it’s done.
More details soon.
Note that when I say “more details soon” it means “I have no details to give right now,” so if you ask me questions about it I won’t have anything to tell you yet. Patience! Answers soon!
Congrats! Can’t wait to read it.
Congratulations! I can’t wait until it is available to the world! Timing?
Congrats!
So how do you celebrate finishing a novel? And do you jump right into the next one or do stories or something else as a break?
Great news! I feel sure that I will read it eventually.
John is known for his breaks, nay, he is notorious for his breaks, whereupon he moves to the kitchen and dreams up soi-disant ‘burritos’ to inflict on the faithful. Bologna, mac & cheese and ketchup are the least of the abominations that await we wretches.
(This is why he moved to a state where they serve chili over macaroni. To fit in! No peasants with torches and pitchforks, no Tejano rightists picketing, just sad self-pleasuring. With cottage cheese…)
(Sorry John, I stand four square with Wil on this, and if he decides to stage an intervention, I have cab fare.)
Awesome news!! And if I’m not mistaken, most of that novel writing was in the last 2.5 months!