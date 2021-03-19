Hey, Guess Who Just Finished Writing a Novel?

SPOILER: It was me.

I’m very happy, both with the novel, and that it’s done.

More details soon.

  1. Note that when I say “more details soon” it means “I have no details to give right now,” so if you ask me questions about it I won’t have anything to tell you yet. Patience! Answers soon!

  7. John is known for his breaks, nay, he is notorious for his breaks, whereupon he moves to the kitchen and dreams up soi-disant ‘burritos’ to inflict on the faithful. Bologna, mac & cheese and ketchup are the least of the abominations that await we wretches.

    (This is why he moved to a state where they serve chili over macaroni. To fit in! No peasants with torches and pitchforks, no Tejano rightists picketing, just sad self-pleasuring. With cottage cheese…)

  8. (Sorry John, I stand four square with Wil on this, and if he decides to stage an intervention, I have cab fare.)

  9. Awesome news!! And if I’m not mistaken, most of that novel writing was in the last 2.5 months!

