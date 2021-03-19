New Books and ARCs, 3/19/21

Spring is almost here, and what better time to peruse a fine stack of new books and ARCs. What here is something you are looking forward to taking into a new season? Share your thoughts in the comments.

— JS

  1. I’ve been excited about Andy Weir’s latest since I (quite recently) found out about it.

    I’ll be interested to read, if you write about it, what you think of FREEHOLD: RESISTANCE. I haven’t read it, but did read at least one of the earlier books in the series.

  2. Cold Days by Jim Butcher. The Dresden Files is a consistently good series, and Subterranean makes fabulous books.

  3. Yeah, I can’t stop reading those Dresden Files books either and some stuff is going down since the last couple, I’ll be picking that one up. Curious about the Andy Weir and I hope it’s more like The Martian and less like Artemis.

  5. Andy Weir–I liked both The Martian and Artemis because they were so different–and I’ve only read the first Dresden Files book but I loved it and want to read more, so yeah.

    And City of Good Death is a great name! Lots of great names in this bunch, to be fair.

  6. That’s a reprint of old Dresden, alas.

    Freehold: Resistance will have to wait for the library. MZW is on the very short list of writers whose work I enjoy but whose personal characteristics I find so abhorrent that I refuse to give them money. Vexing.

  7. I really have to catch up with the Dresden Files! Also, a new Andy Weir‽ Sign me up!

  8. Curious about the Andy Weir and I hope it’s more like The Martian and less like Artemis.

    @chukg: I was lucky enough to read Project Hail Mary as an ARC a month or so ago, and whilst I personally didn’t think it was as good as The Martian, it’s very definitely better than Artemis.

  9. Are you telling me that all I have to do is become a famous sci-fi writer and I can get ARCs of Andy Weir’s stuff? Sign me up!

