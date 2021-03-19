New Books and ARCs, 3/19/21
March 19, 2021 John Scalzi
Spring is almost here, and what better time to peruse a fine stack of new books and ARCs. What here is something you are looking forward to taking into a new season? Share your thoughts in the comments.
I’ve been excited about Andy Weir’s latest since I (quite recently) found out about it.
I’ll be interested to read, if you write about it, what you think of FREEHOLD: RESISTANCE. I haven’t read it, but did read at least one of the earlier books in the series.
Cold Days by Jim Butcher. The Dresden Files is a consistently good series, and Subterranean makes fabulous books.
Yeah, I can’t stop reading those Dresden Files books either and some stuff is going down since the last couple, I’ll be picking that one up. Curious about the Andy Weir and I hope it’s more like The Martian and less like Artemis.
I’ve already per-ordered the new Andy Weir novel.
Andy Weir–I liked both The Martian and Artemis because they were so different–and I’ve only read the first Dresden Files book but I loved it and want to read more, so yeah.
And City of Good Death is a great name! Lots of great names in this bunch, to be fair.
That’s a reprint of old Dresden, alas.
Freehold: Resistance will have to wait for the library. MZW is on the very short list of writers whose work I enjoy but whose personal characteristics I find so abhorrent that I refuse to give them money. Vexing.
I really have to catch up with the Dresden Files! Also, a new Andy Weir‽ Sign me up!
@chukg: I was lucky enough to read Project Hail Mary as an ARC a month or so ago, and whilst I personally didn’t think it was as good as The Martian, it’s very definitely better than Artemis.
Are you telling me that all I have to do is become a famous sci-fi writer and I can get ARCs of Andy Weir’s stuff? Sign me up!
Loved The Martian. Also, seriously impressed that Liaden Universe is still going!
@Ben U; I know someone who manages a bookstore, which is a much easier way!