Meet Charlie

Charlie is a six-month old Shar Pei mix who was surrendered by her previous owners because she got too large for their apartment. The good news is: We have lots of room! And we like large dogs, although Charlie is currently medium-sized at best. She is very well behaved with other dogs (from what we have seen of her interactions with other dogs at the shelter we got her from), and so far her relations with the Scalzi Cats has been politeness in the face of their unabashed loathing. We assume that will change in time. She’s a sweet dog. Krissy has been wanting to get a new dog for a while, and well, now we have one. Expect more Charliness in your online life from now on.