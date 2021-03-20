Meet Charlie
Posted on March 20, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 32 Comments
Charlie is a six-month old Shar Pei mix who was surrendered by her previous owners because she got too large for their apartment. The good news is: We have lots of room! And we like large dogs, although Charlie is currently medium-sized at best. She is very well behaved with other dogs (from what we have seen of her interactions with other dogs at the shelter we got her from), and so far her relations with the Scalzi Cats has been politeness in the face of their unabashed loathing. We assume that will change in time. She’s a sweet dog. Krissy has been wanting to get a new dog for a while, and well, now we have one. Expect more Charliness in your online life from now on.
Awesome news!!!
Congratulations!
Here for the Charlie updates! She’s gorgeous – almost like the Platonic ideal of a dog.
<3 for adopting, not shopping.
Aww. Welcome, Charlie. You look like a good dog!
Charlie is adorable! I hope her ears don’t unflop.
Congratulations on the new family, Charlie.
Take care of them & thank you for rescuing the ‘hoomans’.
PS Cats aren’t that bad…
Looks more like a Rottie than a Sharpei. Still cute, though! Congrats!
:-)
She’s a cutie! If only we’d been bright enough to adopt a little older when we got Zevon at 8 weeks (he’s on the cusp of 16 weeks). Turns out even when (or especially because) you’re empty nesters a young pup still learning boundaries can be exhausting AF.
Awesome! Welcome to your foreverhome, pupper!
Congratulations! She’s beautiful. Dogs are great.
I can see the SharPeiness in the tail and the rucked-up skin on her shoulders; I’m wondering if she will develop the face like an unmade bed as well (disclosure: I knew a full Shar Pei named Edgar. He had all of the qualities.) She is charming; rumply dog is rumply!
Fine looking dog! Thanks for adopting.
Every dog (and cat) deserves a forever home.
I love the super-curly tail!
She’s gorgeous!! Congratulations on your new addition. Cats will get over it. Medium sized dogs are good because you can pick them up if necessary. Enjoy!
What a handsome beast!
Many years of joy for all of you.
Congrats on the new family member!
Hi, Charlie! Oh, you’re gonna love the 5 acres to run around on.
Not sure what to tell you about the cats, other than “let them come to you.” One other tip: Try not to stick your nose up their rear. Or at least not too often.
The animals will adjust to each other. We have always had a zoo and the only issue we have ever had was decades ago when the miniature Dachshund was determined to show the Doberman who was the Alpha Male in the household.
The Doberman’s attitude was to treat the Dachshund exactly like the female dogs and the six cats – completely laid-back and friendly.
Tom
Beware of dogs with orange eyebrows! (Hellhound blood)
Fear not, the cats will have Charlie trained to understand the pecking order soon enough.
Oh, who’s a good dog?! Charlie is a good dog!!
And Charlie is a lucky dog, too, who has just gotten herself a cushy home with a family who’ll love her, and a whole bunch of strangers on the internet cooing over her as an added perq.
Congratulations on your newest family member, Clan Scalzi, and may she chew your shoes for many years to come!
Gah! Charlie is thoroughly adorable and gorgeous. I’m just a smidge jealous. At least the cats have each other to commiserate with as they endure the indignity of New Dog, heh.
Mazel Tov! Best wishes to you all. Charlie’s a lucky pup.
Congratulations Charlie, you won the pet lottery. You have a home where the people love you and the cats tolerate you.
Sharpeis are great. But keep them away from Sharpies or they might, I don’t know, start signing autographs.
(My family had a sharpei. Sad now. Miss them.)
Congratulations to Charlie for finding a forever home with a great family.
Thank you to the Humans for adopting rather than shopping.
Condolences to the Scamperbeasts for the disruption to your catriarchy. I’m sure you’ll clue him in on the proper order of things soon.
Time those cats learn dogs rule. (Send all contrary complaints to you’rewrong@dogsarethebest.com :-) )
Hi Charlie!! What an adorable face. Congrats on the new family addition!
A large dog…in a house full of Cats With Attitude (especially Smudge).
This can only go well….
Hooray for beautiful Charlie the Angel!
Sigh. I have to ask. How do you pronounce Charlie in the Scalzi household?
What a cute dog. Hope she doesn’t eat any furniture, or expensive boots, or an irreplaceable stereo remote, or a tablet. Yes, our new puppers ate all those things.
Stereo still played a CD, but no control from in bed was terrible. Many functions not available w/o that remote, ordered one replacement [The only one available on eBay or Amazon] dog ate the second one also too.
Tablet had shattered glass, then dog quit due to the terrible mouth feel. Dead.
Still love the dogs, young, energetic, big black dogs, they sneak into bed late at night to snuggle with us, which is usually OK if it isn’t raining hard outside.
Congratulations on the new puppy !!! Beautiful dog, will appreciate your household to no end! And thanks for the rescue!
I agree with whoever said it looks like there’s some Rottie in there. That’s okay. My current dog is half German Shepard, quarter pit bull, eighth Rottie, and eighth other. A lot of people are scared when they hear his pedigree but he is absolutely the sweetest dog I’ve ever met. As someone at my vet said for him the world consists of his friends and friends he hasn’t met yet. Wishing you many years of doggie goodness.
Congratulations on your new family member! May you have many happy years together.
I adopted a 3 year-old female from my local humane society in December. They identified her as a cattle dog mix, but I didn’t see any cattle dog in her. My vet did DNA testing: golden retriever, chihuahua, and miniature short-haired dachsund on one side, and pomeranian and rottweiler on the other. She is a true mixed breed! The test includes a health part where you learn if they have any potential for breed-specific health issues.