Charlie Update, 3/21/21
Posted on March 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 18 Comments
It’s been a full twenty-four hour since Charlie has been gotten, which is enough time for me to say that based on early observations, she is, indeed, a very good dog.
Yes, yes, all dogs are good dogs, I know, I know. But I mean that Charlie has shown herself to be a) quite intelligent, b) very even-tempered, c) socialized to an impressively significant degree, all of which we couldn’t necessarily hoped for right out of a box for any dog, much less a shelter dog whose previous home life and treatment were a mystery to us. But so far:
* She’s been great with the cats, who at this point want to avoid and/or murder her. Her response generally has been “Okay, you don’t like me, that’s cool, maybe you’ll come around later.”
* She hasn’t really looked at the standing bowls of cat food or the cat’s water bowl; she understands which bowls are hers and uses them exclusively. If this continues this will be the first dog we won’t have to yell at for eating the cat food.
* She has met and played with the neighbor dogs Buckley and Gus, and has also gotten along well with Roxy and Roscoe, my mother-in-law’s Shih Tzus. She’s personable and doesn’t seem to need to dominate other dogs.
* Is housetrained and lets us know when she needs to go out.
* Is calm when meeting people and looks to us to make sure they’re okay, and if we indicate they are, is good with them.
* Is able to bark, but doesn’t unless there is a reason, which is a thing I love so far.
* Is a snuggly loving cuddlepup.
On the flip side, she did have some immediate separation anxiety when Krissy left the house; Charlie went to the door she left from and started whining and pawing the door. We calmed her down and I took her for a walk to dissipate some of that nervous energy. Then Krissy came back, proving that she had not in fact abandoned Charlie, which was a happy moment for the dog. When Krissy left later in the evening, Charlie was rather less stressed about it. I suspect this is part of Charlie’s learning curve that this is her new home and we’re her new people, and that we will go, but we will come back. The sooner she learns this the better, because in usual times, we do of course leave the house and even travel.
Also she was disappointed to learn she’s not allowed up on furniture, but seems to be accepting that fact pretty well.
But that’s it for “negative” behavior, at least so far.
Charlie’s actually pretty remarkable degree of calmness and situational intelligence suggests to me that the story we received of the previous owners surrendering her because she got too big for the terms of their apartment lease might actually be true; this does not seem to be a dog who was neglected or hurt, and indeed seems to have been as least lightly trained. Our previous dog, Daisy, had neglect as part of her backstory and it was something we did have to work through a bit, especially at the beginning. So far, what we get from Charlie is pretty much, “Is this my new home? Is this my new squeaky pig? I love all of you!” Which, you know, is great.
As with our previous dogs, Charlie’s most immediate and obvious bond is with Krissy, who she happily follows all through the house and wants to be by most of the time. I mean, I get it; I feel the same way. But it’s amusing to me that, given that all three of us met Charlie at the same time and gave her equal amounts of love and attention, she imprinted on Krissy the quickest. She knew that Krissy was her human, just like the rest of the dogs knew. They always know. The irony is that she, like all the other dogs, will spend most of her time with me, because I’m the one who is always home. And that’s fine. She likes me! And is happy to be with me! But she clearly loves Krissy the most. Again, I totally get it.
As a family unit, we’ve had three dogs: Kodi, Daisy and now Charlie. All of these dogs have something in common, which was that they were someone else’s dog before they were ours. Kodi had been claimed by someone who had then changed their mind for whatever reason, so when we mentioned to a friend we were thinking about getting a dog, he said he knew of a puppy who needed a home. Daisy we got through a lab rescue organization. And Charlie, now, from a shelter. I’m not someone who feels it is an absolute moral imperative to get a shelter/rescue pup (there might be specific and reasonably ethical reasons to want a “purebreed” dog, mostly relating to allergies and temperament), but all things being equal, I do think it’s strongly preferable to do so when one can, and I do recommend doing it that way. We hadn’t gone wrong with secondhand dogs before this, and with Charlie, at least from the perspective of one day in, we seem to be going three-for-three.
With specific reference to the cats, Sugar and Spice at this point have mostly fled from Charlie, Smudge hisses but stands his ground, and Zeus a couple of times has gone out of his way to bat at the pup, being very vocal as he does so (Zeus is at this point in his life rarely vocal at all).
Of the four, it appears that Smudge is the one acclimating the quickest to Charlie, inasmuch as they can walk past each other without altercation, and Krissy tells me they even touched noses. This is a good sign and I’m optimistic that in a couple of weeks there will be a new pet equilibrium. As mentioned, Charlie does seem to be helping by being good-tempered.
think of the emotional strength and resiliency it takes for a dog, even from a not terrible home like it sounds like Charlie had, to endure weeks or months of unhappiness and alienation, followed by the chaos and fear of changing homes suddenly and without notice, and yet being so loving and accepting of new people.
dogs are amazing.
Looking forward to future updates on Charlie, from your family’s perspective, the cat’s perspective, and of course, Charlie’s.
Congratulations on your new family member.
Mutts are great.
And I love Zeus. My kind of cat. Takes no nonsense off of nobody.
Congratulations on the new pup! She is beautiful and it’s wonderful to hear she is so good tempered. Much happiness for y’all in the future.
But … are the cats allowed up on the furniture?
Gerry, being cats, its surprising that their humans are allowed on the furniture let along a dog.
As a side impact of the pandemic in my area so many pets have been adopted from shelters that very few dogs are available. People are paying four figures to adopt a mixed breed–i.e. normal dog–from a local shelter, and on-line scammers are relieving people of that level of cash for “legal fees and transportation” for shelter dogs.
Congratulations on the new family member! She’s a beauty.
But will Charlie bypass the tasty treats all dogs are want to eat at the cat box?
Jeffrey Otterman:
The cat boxes are in the basement and we’ve decided to let Charlie know that the basement is not an area for her. That also gives the cats somewhere to go when they are all dogged out.
It sounds like you won the pup lottery with Charlie! Of course, to be fair, she won the adoptive owner lottery, so it goes both ways.
I’m interested that Smudge is the first member of the clowder to sniff noses with Charlie. I recall Sugar being especially bonded with Daisy, so I’d have thought she at least might be willing to open negotiations with the new family member. I’m betting that Charlie’s calmness and sweet disposition will win her over, though Zeus will likely continue to assert his senior position by swatting and vocalizing.
Thanks for the update – it is grand fun to follow along vicariously!
Girlfriend is very smart and on her best behavior.
We get our new doggo tomorrow. We’re very excited; we’ve been dogless since November.
And thank you for adopting! I’m always psyched when “public figures” adopt, because that boosts the signal that shelter and rescue animals are good dogs (or cats). Too many people still buy pets, because they fear the potential baggage of rescues and surrendered pets.
Wonderful to hear that Charlie is settling in so well! I look forward to More Tales of the Pet Integration.
I’m impressed by Charlie not eating the cat food. Even our finicky eater helps himself to the cat food when we visit the shared family property. @jeffrey, one of my favorite stories to tell is the time my father decided to add a potbelly pig to the menagerie and the “recycling” circle established between the dog and pig and the other animals was something. For note I grew up in Oakland CA so it is a bit unusual to have dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, chickens, parrots, and a pig given free reign of the house.
You know John I love most of your posts but my favourites are probably the photos and the pets so a combination of the two is great. Also, being a former cat person who is now a dog person I’m interested to see how the two work things out. Our Border Collie herded our cat and snuggled with her and the cat was totally fine with that but the Lab mix wasn’t too fond of the cat and the feeling was mutual.
A big shout-out for mixed breed rescue dogs! Always the best. There’s a pet store in our nabe which sells puppies, mostly pre-bred but not all, Usually, they don’t post their prices, but a couple weeks ago they did–$1600 for English bulldog mix pups; $1800 for pure-bred pups (small dogs of various breeds) That is simply insane, MHO. Even if one must have a pure-bred, find a breed rescue group!
I am so delighted to get Charlie reports! Does she have a bit of the Shar Pei blue to her tongue in that last photo, or is that a trick of lighting?