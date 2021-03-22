My First Tik Tok!

After months of debating with myself, I finally made a Tik Tok account. “Why so much indecision?” you may wonder. Well, it’s because Tik Tok is very much about filming yourself, either talking or dancing or singing or really anything. And I have a very big issue with that since I can’t stand to see myself in videos and I certainly don’t want anyone else to see me looking dumb on camera.

But, I figure I can just make videos that don’t have me in them! Or maybe by being on Tik Tok for long enough, I’ll get over it eventually and just say fuck it and make one that is actually of me.

Anyways, my friend got me a water-coloring set for Christmas, and I had yet to use it despite it being almost April. The other day, I was in the mood to paint, so I busted out the kit and tried my hand at water-coloring for the first time since, like, junior high.

And I decided to make a Tik Tok showing it because I found my attempt extremely funny. Here it is:

@ascalzi98

Proof I have the talent of a preschooler ✨#watercolor #watercolorpainting

♬ Funny Laugh no no no – Sound Effect

Do you know how long it took me to edit this so the audio clip actually matched up with the video? LIKE SIX MINUTES. Editing is hard, and Tik Tok is all about editing, so it’s a bit of learning curve for me even though this app is basically for children.

Anyways, I just wanted to show off my first Tik Tok! Hope you found it funny, and hopefully I will continue to create funny content and not chicken out of making more videos because of i n s e c u r i t y ✨ Have a great day!

-AMS

  1. You’re too harsh on yourself. I’d call that more than “preschooler” level. It’s a very simplified rendition, but the overall design and placement is good, brushstrokes and style are consistent overall, color values are soothing, and I’d describe it as cute. I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw it on a greeting card.

    Keep painting, as the mood takes you. If you want to level up your skills, well, that’s what practice is for. You don’t have to put early efforts on public display.

    (I’ve kept stories I wrote as far back as age 14; you’re never going to read them, but once every few decades they’re useful to remind myself how far I’ve come.)

  3. For painting support, try watching Bob Ross- there are no mistakes- just happy accidents.

  6. OMG, this is priceless, Athena. Well done. I kept watching this like 8 or ten times and laughing harder with each. I had tears. You can obviously laugh at yourself and that is wonderful. And you shared it beautifully. That is some skill right there.

