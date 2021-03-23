And Now, the Title of the Novel I Just Completed, Plus a Very Little Amount of Detail About the Book
Posted on March 23, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 32 Comments
So you’re here to learn the title of the novel I just completed.
Excellent, because I’m about to tell you the title of the novel I just completed.
The title has four words, three of which are nouns, and one of which is an definite article. Twenty-seven letters, of which twelve are vowels, which strikes me as a statistically large amount.
Are you ready? Are you excited?
Fine! Here it is, then.
What is it about?
It’s about a society that preserves kaiju! Look, it’s all right there in the title.
Why do kaiju need preserving?
Because otherwise they might spoil.
Is that a serious answer?
Maybe.
Seriously, is this, like, “preserving” as in saving an endangered species, or “preserving,” like pickling something?
Dude, do you know how large a jar you’d need to pickle a whole kaiju?
So, the first.
No, I’m legitimately asking how large that jar would need to be. Asking for a friend.
I’m now beginning to doubt that this is an actual title of an actual novel.
BWA HA HA HAH HA no seriously it is, honest.
Seriously?
Sure, why not.
Damn it, Scalzi!
All right, fine, seriously serious, this is the title of my next novel.
Can you give us any details about the book?
Sure. It’s about kaiju. And friendship. And explosions.
That’s it?
Pretty much covers it, yes.
You know that kaiju really can’t exist, right?
Why not?
Because of the square-cube law.
Oh, okay.
(Pulls up the file for the novel, starts to drag it into the trash)
Wait, stop! I didn’t mean I wanted you to delete your novel!
You didn’t?
(drags it a little further toward the trash icon)
No!
You sure????!?
(wiggles the file over trash icon)
I mean, I’m sure you as a science fiction writer already knew about the square-cube law and have thought of some innovative and creative way to get around it!
There, that’s better.
(moves the file away from the trash)
I’m sorry I doubted you.
You should be.
Why did you write this novel?
For money.
No, I mean, what inspired this particular idea?
Oh. Honestly I don’t know, the idea literally clunked into my head one day and the next I started writing it. But really, who doesn’t love a good kaiju?
Nearly the entire citizenry of Tokyo?
I mean, fair point.
Do you, in fact, offer anything new to the whole kaiju mythos?
Not at all, I have shamelessly stolen everything from other, better creators, barely stopping to file down the serial numbers.
I’ve heard that about you.
Really, I am just the worst.
One day you will be punished for your crimes against literature.
I know. But in the meantime, here we are!
Does this book resemble any of your previous books?
It’s more toward the Redshirts side of things than not.
So metatextual, snarky, and positively steeped in pop culture?
Well, I meant it was short, but, sure, those things too.
When will it be coming out?
2022.
Why then?
Because that’s when Tor wants it to come out.
But I want to read it now!
Then you can purchase the NFT version which I am happy to auction for ridiculous amounts of cash and/or cryptocurrency. The opening bid is six million dollars.
Seriously?
Nah. NFTs are terrible for the environment. Just be patient, okay?
Will you be having any new fiction coming out in 2021?
Probably. Stay tuned for more updates.
Final question: How many times does the word “fuck” appear in this book?
Well, as a hint, the original working title of this novel was Fuck! A Kaiju!
Is… that true?
Sure, why not.
— JS
Before you ask additional questions about the book and its release, please see my New Book FAQ:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2020/02/11/new-book-faq/
which will answer many of the questions you might have.
If it’s like Red Shirts with a bit of Fuzzy Nation, I’m down for some pickled Kaiju.
I would read Fuck! A Kaiju!, honestly, though I’m not sure how many libraries would shelve it.
Ooh, sounds fun. Especially since one of my friends is an ethno-crypto-zoo-musicologist*. His first big hit** is about a kaiju! He may well want to read this.
This is all true.
*One who interviews monsters and writes songs about them
**Thing he performed at Clown Cabaret in DC back when that was a thing
Coming out in 2022 because Tor wants it that way.
I was going to ask how long the editing, advertising, printing, takes. I now have a good idea.
And I had to look up what a Kaiju is (in the sense that it’s anything.)
I assume you answer the “What type of burrito would Kaiju eat” question in an authoritative manner because, well, who else would do so?
It can’t be the real title, because “the” is the definite article.
“Fuck! A Kaiju!” would get my attention. Though if I saw a Kaiju I probably wouldn’t say anything; I’d just run for my life.
Or, could it be about a band of geeky film preservationists, struggling to transfer classic Godzilla movies to digital media, while being chased by evil DC and Marvel minions bent on erasing everything not canonical to their own franchises? Will they be joined by a secret cabal of Irwin Allen afficionados? And which side will the ST:TOS fans take?
I’m getting all tingly here…
That original title was dangerously vulnerable to losing exclamation marks
I love the fact that you have cultivated a triumvirate of audience, body of work, and author persona where we’d frankly believe anything you say about this novel. That discussion in the post may as well be a real one.
Well, someone has to watch over Godzooky.
(And now that sweet Hanna-Barbera theme song will be going through my head all afternoon.)
I expect this to deliver on every level of my expectations (like “Pacific Rim” did) and perhaps exceed them (like “Redshirts” did). I’m in.
“Fuck! A Kaiju!” – a dissertation on the importance of punctuation.
“Fuck! A Kaiju” is begging for a Chuck Tingle treatment.
Talk about theft. I thought I was on Steven Brust’s blog
Re: Bill and the importance of punctuation
Either one fewer or one more exclamation point would have put this in a very different section of the bookstore :) It might also have been a collaboration between John and Chuck Wendig, I think.
You pretty much had me at the word “Kaiju”!
“Is… that true?”
Like “Did you just lie to me?”, if you have to ask, you already know you can’t trust the answer.
This makes me so happy, the post had me grinning with anticipation.
Does this mean you will be having a crossover with “Overly Sarcastic Productions” and replace the “Ban Hammer” with a “Comment Kaiju?”
my email was wrong on the last comment, sorry
Yeah, thought I heard an echo of Parfi as well, which was perfect for the situation.
Ironically our sci-fi book club just decided to watch Godzilla vs Kong and was just complaining that there’s no good kaiju books out there to read with it.
I was there before.
Now I am triple there.
(And now my housemates are annoyed at you because I startled the hell out of them when I started laughing out loud at the title).
I’ll be looking forward to the title theme soundtrack. Got any pull with Blue Oyster Cult? They’ve done work on the subject.
Dear Wayne,
That’s a typical pace for an SF house, but mainstream publishers can go from manuscript-delivery to copies-in-the-bookstore in under five months, although that’s a push. Six is common though.
Think of best-selling authors, the ones you see at the airport book stands, who turn out two novels a year. They ain’t working years ahead.
pax / Ctein
Dear John,
Wielding the Mallet of Loving Pedantry…
(because it’s fun… and annoying)…
Biological systems don’t follow the square-cube (3/2 power) law, they scale as 4/3 power and sometimes even 5/4 power. Has to do with the branching, near-fractal nature of biological structures.
Now you’ll have to wholesale rewrite the book, BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Ever-helpfully yours,
Ctein
I’m curious – is there a deal for a movie adaptation already? I’m writing for a film website in which a title like “The Kaiju Preservation Society” will be a good enough reason to run to the theatre (ok, when we’ll have theatres back, but that’s another story).
I just want to know if Wil Wheaton will narrate the audiobook version. I’m relistening to the Android’s Dream now.
EEEEEE This sounds like so much fun!
Not my choice of topics but what the heck. I’m sure it will be entertaining. I look forward to sitting by the pool and reading it in ’22