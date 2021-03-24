Charlie Photos, 3/24/21

Posted on March 24, 2021    Posted by      12 Comments

Because I know you want them. Here she is in the yard this afternoon.

Charlie, projecting attitude.
Charlie, tracking a ball in the air.
Charlie with a bounce in her step.

And in case you’re wondering, she’s doing well and adjusting to home life just fine. She continues to be a good dog.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

12 Comments on “Charlie Photos, 3/24/21”

  4. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Dogs are the secret of everything, because they have no secrets.

  8. Just wondering – with that big yard, how do you keep her from running away? It’s amazing that she’s staying put even though her home is so new to her. Maybe she could have a word with my dog…

  9. She’s absolutely delightful! Until recently I had divided the world into cat people and dog people, and thought myself a cat person.

    And then my daughter got a dog; a mixture of Havanese and toy poodle whose boundless curiosity about the world jump-started my curiosity about the world once again, and I began to look around me.

    And then the pandemic came, and my daughter was at the sharp end; as a consultant physician in an Acute Medical Unit she was inundated with desperately ill patients suffering from Covid 19, as well as all the people you expect to see in an Acute Medical Unit since they are desperately ill with other conditions.

    And throughout it all the pup has comforted her, teased her, been mischievous, demanded immediate visits at 3 am to the garden so that he can commune with nature, arranged himself across her before going to sleep -so he would be ready to defend her- and, in general, giving her his unconditional love, just as she gives it to him.

    I do not think that she could have done so much, or anything at all, without him. And I am so very, very happy that she has had him to help her to do stuff which might otherwise seemed impossible.

    And so I am delighted to see Charlie is settling in; I hope that she is as happy as my daughter’s dog!

  10. Charlie was introduced as a shar pei mix, and that looks like a fluffy shar pei-ish tail to me. Perhaps your shepherd has a little shar pei? a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shar_Pei”>Shar Pei Pics/a>

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
March 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: