Reader Request Week 2021: Get Your Questions In!

Well, would you look at that: Next week I have nothing on my schedule in terms of writing. You know what that means, don’t you? Yes! I will sleep in until noon all those days! And also, it’s a very fine time for me to do a Reader Request Week.

For those of you who are new to Whatever, the Reader Request Week is the week of the year in which I let you pick the topics for entries. Anything you’ve ever wanted to ask me or to have me expound upon in long(ish) detail? This is the time to ask it. No question too serious or silly that you can’t ask it, and who knows, I may even pick it to answer. Politics, culture, personal positions, ridiculous scenarios, whatever you like — ask away. Post your question in the comment thread, and I will go through the thread and pick the topics I’ll respond to, starting on Monday, March 29, and going through the entire week.

(For the avoidance of doubt, while April 1 falls during the week, I’ll not be doing any “April Fools” stuff here, either relating to Reader Request Week or in general.)

While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections.

1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topics for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.

2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. But if you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.

3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.

How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).

Please don’t send requests via Twitter or Facebook, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.

Here are topics from the last few years:

From 2016:

Reader Request Week 2016 #1: Living Where I Do

Reader Request Week 2016 #2: Will Humans Survive?

Reader Request Week 2016 #3: How, and If, I Will Be Remembered

Reader Request Week 2016 #4: Autonomous Cars

Reader Request Week 2016 #5: Pronouns

Reader Request Week 2016 #6: Why I Don’t Drink or Use Drugs

Reader Request Week 2016 #7: Writers and Ego

Reader Request Week 2016 #8: STEM and STEAM

Reader Request Week 2016 #9: Short Bits on Writing

Reader Request Week 2016 #10: Small Bits

From 2017:

Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis

Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials

Reader Request Week 2017 #3: Utopias

Reader Request Week 2017 #4: Haters and How I Deal With Them

Reader Request Week 2017 #5: Remembering Dreams

Reader Request Week 2017 #6: Reading as Performance

Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids

Reader Request Week 2017 #8: The Path to Publication

Reader Request Week 2017 #9: Writery Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2017 #10: Short Bits

From 2018:

Reader Request Week 2018 #1: Incels and Other Misogynists

Reader Request Week 2018 #2: Our Pets and How We Treat Them

Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, or Not

Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi

Reader Request Week 2018 #5: Who’s Cool and Who’s Not

Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?!) of Heinlein

Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality

Reader Request Week 2018 #8: Public Speaking

Reader Request Week 2018 #9: Writing Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2018 #10: Short Bits

From 2019:

Reader Request Week 2019 #1: Strange Experiences

Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations

Reader Request Week 2019 #3: Blogging With Extreme Confidence

Reader Request Week 2019 #4: The Things You Outgrow

Reader Request Week 2019 #5: Civility

Reader Request Week 2019 #6: Being Entertained as an Artist

Reader Request Week 2019 #7: How My Wife Can Stand Me

Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me

Reader Request Week 2019 #9: Writing Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2019 #10: Short Bits

From 2020:

Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded

Reader Request Week 2020 #2: The Hellish Swill I Consume

Reader Request Week 2020 #3: Becoming More Ourselves

Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man

Reader Request Week 2020 #5: Me and Sports

Reader Request Week 2020 #6: Pulling Punches in Criticism

Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs

Reader Request Week 2020 #8: What It Means to Be Dead

Reader Request Week 2020 #9: Writing Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2020 #10: Short Bits



Got it? Good. Then: Ask me anything you like! Starting now!