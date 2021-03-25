Reader Request Week 2021: Get Your Questions In!
Posted on March 25, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 42 Comments
Well, would you look at that: Next week I have nothing on my schedule in terms of writing. You know what that means, don’t you? Yes! I will sleep in until noon all those days! And also, it’s a very fine time for me to do a Reader Request Week.
For those of you who are new to Whatever, the Reader Request Week is the week of the year in which I let you pick the topics for entries. Anything you’ve ever wanted to ask me or to have me expound upon in long(ish) detail? This is the time to ask it. No question too serious or silly that you can’t ask it, and who knows, I may even pick it to answer. Politics, culture, personal positions, ridiculous scenarios, whatever you like — ask away. Post your question in the comment thread, and I will go through the thread and pick the topics I’ll respond to, starting on Monday, March 29, and going through the entire week.
(For the avoidance of doubt, while April 1 falls during the week, I’ll not be doing any “April Fools” stuff here, either relating to Reader Request Week or in general.)
While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections.
1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topics for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.
2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. But if you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.
3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.
How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).
Please don’t send requests via Twitter or Facebook, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.
Here are topics from the last few years:
From 2016:
Reader Request Week 2016 #1: Living Where I Do
Reader Request Week 2016 #2: Will Humans Survive?
Reader Request Week 2016 #3: How, and If, I Will Be Remembered
Reader Request Week 2016 #4: Autonomous Cars
Reader Request Week 2016 #5: Pronouns
Reader Request Week 2016 #6: Why I Don’t Drink or Use Drugs
Reader Request Week 2016 #7: Writers and Ego
Reader Request Week 2016 #8: STEM and STEAM
Reader Request Week 2016 #9: Short Bits on Writing
Reader Request Week 2016 #10: Small Bits
From 2017:
Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis
Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials
Reader Request Week 2017 #3: Utopias
Reader Request Week 2017 #4: Haters and How I Deal With Them
Reader Request Week 2017 #5: Remembering Dreams
Reader Request Week 2017 #6: Reading as Performance
Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids
Reader Request Week 2017 #8: The Path to Publication
Reader Request Week 2017 #9: Writery Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2017 #10: Short Bits
From 2018:
Reader Request Week 2018 #1: Incels and Other Misogynists
Reader Request Week 2018 #2: Our Pets and How We Treat Them
Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, or Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi
Reader Request Week 2018 #5: Who’s Cool and Who’s Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?!) of Heinlein
Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality
Reader Request Week 2018 #8: Public Speaking
Reader Request Week 2018 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2018 #10: Short Bits
From 2019:
Reader Request Week 2019 #1: Strange Experiences
Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations
Reader Request Week 2019 #3: Blogging With Extreme Confidence
Reader Request Week 2019 #4: The Things You Outgrow
Reader Request Week 2019 #5: Civility
Reader Request Week 2019 #6: Being Entertained as an Artist
Reader Request Week 2019 #7: How My Wife Can Stand Me
Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me
Reader Request Week 2019 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2019 #10: Short Bits
From 2020:
Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded
Reader Request Week 2020 #2: The Hellish Swill I Consume
Reader Request Week 2020 #3: Becoming More Ourselves
Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man
Reader Request Week 2020 #5: Me and Sports
Reader Request Week 2020 #6: Pulling Punches in Criticism
Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs
Reader Request Week 2020 #8: What It Means to Be Dead
Reader Request Week 2020 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2020 #10: Short Bits
Got it? Good. Then: Ask me anything you like! Starting now!
Also, this comment thread is for Topic Questions Only. Comments about other comments/other topic suggestions/anything else will be snipped out.
Also, it’s me, John Scalzi, who is doing the Reader Request Week, not Athena. She may or may not do something similar at a time of her own choosing. But don’t direct any questions to her, please.
I have a couple questions about the New Books and ARCs posts, and I apologize if you’ve already answered these elsewhere. 1). Where do the books come from (your publisher, the bookstore, other, a combo of each)? 2). Do you read all the books that you share here? Thanks!
I gather one of the things that you get satisfaction from is the work (both art and music) that you have had the opportunity to commission on your own. I’d love to hear more about how you make that happen. And are you planning a music commission for the new novel?
You’ve written so much about outer space and aliens in your fiction writing. Do you personally believe that aliens exist? And if so, why have they not contacted us? Is it just because of the vastness of space? Or some other reasons?
Why would Republicans like living in Disc World? Republic ideas ignored; no science, just wizards; guilds rather unions; free enterprise for everything; ignore polution?
Considering the current states of society, technology, and the Earth, what are your thoughts on colonizing the Moon, Mars, and/or other possible sites in the solar system? Yay or nay?
Could you possibly go into more detail about what Kiva Lagos looks like? You know, for those of us who might want to commission fan art of her.
Noon is for pikers.
Other than you, my favorite living authors are Neal Stephenson, Charlie Stross, Michael Moorcock, and Philip Pullman. I love to find out what my adored authors think about each other, both personally and regarding their oeuvre. So that’s my request: wax eloquent with your thoughts above the abovementioned folks and/or their work.
I actually got to hang out with Charlie a few years back when he was staying in DC and I was working there. He held a fan get together at a gourmet beer joint, and I showed up early due to overestimating the delay in getting from the Mall to the venue and dining in between. Lucky for me, he and Feorag showed up early as well. Due to some kind of fan-dar they just sat down at my table (I wasn’t the only person there!) and we started chatting. They didn’t even ask “are you here for Charlie”. I had him to myself for a good 45 minutes.
In the 2028 election, you vote for Republicans for president, congress, and senate. What has happened that has resulted in this outcome?
Should we teach “the classics” in high school? In the past I felt like the novels and plays I teach my students are a part of our cultural vocabulary, so they have common ground with other adults, later in life, but after once again slogging through Huckleberry Finn and (ugh) The Scarlet Letter I’m starting to think that what is important is practicing reading a longer work while holding details in your mind as you analyze a novel. How important do you think it is for all sophomore or junior teachers to teach the same titles from English canon?
What are your views/experiences with collaborations – whether in a book, film, or television setting or other? How have you dealt with conflicts in these situations? Compromising your vision say with another writer’s vision? How flexible have you had to be? What are the challenges? And have you ever been in a situation in which you were a “hired gun” so to speak and had to write what someone else wanted you to write and how have you handled this challenge ?
What do you think the legacy of Covid-19 will be for the U.S. or places more generally?
I know you have written speculative fiction about a virus and its aftermath.
Is there anything positive that might come out of it in terms of societal changes and what pitfalls are there? Is there anything that surprised you about how things unfolded? (Popular astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, for example, expressed dismay that the attitude of we humans as a tribe versus the virus decayed into political belief/disbelief in the validity of preventative measures and skepticism vs. acceptance of the severity of the virus).
It’s been a long year, and I’m wondering how you are processing it in the grand scheme of things, since you write fiction about seismic cultural and political shifts.
Whenever we visit family in Ohio, they like to take us to Marion’s pizza. As an Ohio resident, can you explain the appeal?
(I didn’t think it was bad… just completely unremarkable and not deserving the enthusiasm)
What words inspire you and what words do you despise, and do you create new words with new meanings?
A music topic. What is your favorite guitar and associated gear? What music do you enjoy playing most? I see you also play drums, any other instruments?
Have you ever tried out or trained in any weapons or martial arts, modern or historical, as part of research for a book?
What are your thoughts are doing away with the current senate filibuster rules? On one hand, the current rules give the minority party a voice and forces the majority party to at least think about taking them seriously. On the other hand, we have the current situation where it appears that most things, no matter the need, just won’t get done at all as long as it stands.
So, keep it, dump it completely and go majority rules or is there some middle ground that would work better?
Are you into Historical Sites, such as Lincoln Memorial, The Mall, Smithsonian Museums and such? Have you visited them?
I’ve never understood why publishers appear to be so cagey about the numbers of books they sell. Have your publishers ever asked that you not reveal how many copies your books have sold?
Thanks!
How and when did you start playing music? Do you play anything in addition to guitar? Have you taken lessons? What genres do you like to listen to and play?
Being a child of the late 20th century, I always thought the USA was somehow immune to fascism, and I’m honestly surprised to discover recently that this isn’t the case.
Is this simple naievete, or have things fundamentally changed in American politics?
Now that you’ve had a little time to experience it, can you opine on the observable differences between dogs and cats that you didn’t know about before.
I always chuckle when a new dog owner says I can’t believe my dog just did X. Having dogs my whole life, I always feel like “how could you not know that?”
Dear John,
Since you’ve got movie critic chops…
What did you think of TOMOROWLAND?
pax / Ctein
In 1989 Billy Joel released a song titled “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, listing historical events from 1949 to 1989. If you and he were to collaborate on a new version to be released in 2029, what are some events you would nominate for inclusion? [9/11 is a shoe-in, filling the role of “JFK blown away” in the original.]
Do you think talent is more genetics, or does it come from being surrounded by certain influences as a child? I’m thinking in particular of sports greats who also have very talented children, but there are a great many acting dynasties, as well as writers who grew up in a family of writers.
In your own case, Athena seems to have grown up quite enamored of the written word although it might easily have gone the other way. Do you recall encouraging her or shaping her choices in any way, or was it simply that she saw you doing something you loved and wanted to emulate Dad?
It seems you recently bought a guitar with six necks. If so, do you have any plans to acquire a theorbo? Also, if you’ve somehow never heard of a theorbo, YE OLDE GODDES, MANNE, go look at a picture!
If you could go back in time for just one day on this planet Earth, where and when would you go? And, why? (Note, you cannot modify, change or otherwise alter anything you see or observe that day.)
Could you tell us about your first kiss?
What do you see for human civilization, say, 100-120 years down the line (assuming any of us are still around then)? I ask because I think constantly about the future that William Gibson’s most recent books envision, and wonder whether that’s where we’re headed and if so how bad it would actually be to live there. What do you think?
(Context for those not familiar with the works in question: in this imagined future 80% of humanity has died off, along with democracy, in a sort of slow-motion apocalypse, but on the other hand we’ve fixed climate change and made all sorts of other nifty technological advances.)
Hi John,
I’m a teacher and I find myself confronted with ethical questions related to covid and children almost on a daily basis. I could give you a lot of examples but for clarity let’s just go with one of the biggies: Many students struggle with not having real social interactions with their peers. I don’t care very much about my lessons right now, but many children are hurting without school and not being able to see their friends (I believe Athena mentioned something along these lines, too – and she is an adult!). On the other hand there are necessary requirements connected to infection prevention. Meeting online might help a tiny bit but it just isn’t enough at all.
The problem for children in my experience is also bigger than an adult’s “Yeah, I’d kinda miss my friends.” I’m a performative introvert and don’t mind being by myself, but it’s a whole different ball game for kids.
In “whatever” you advocate for caution and I understand that and agree. However, what’s your take on caution vs. emotionaly crippled (This may be overly dramatic, but it actually fits an awful lot of my students)? Is there anything to do more of right now to counter these issues?
Do you have ideas for how society can alter systems to combat systemic problems?
Specifically recently, early vaccination in a number of states became a game of who could spend the most time redialing/refreshing and who had the widest availability in terms of appointment times and locations… which is “fair” in some ways but seriously skews the system against those who are likely already less privileged: those who are stuck with walking or using public transit, have work hours they can’t choose or miss, don’t have easy internet access [esp. seniors], and/or who do not have a lot of time they can pour into hunting an appointment or money they can use to hire someone to hunt an appointment for them.
I’m talking about a separate grade of problem from “big campaign donors get the vaccine” and similar “oh, yeah, that’s definitely evil” shenanigans. I’m just talking about “this would be fair if everyone had the same resources; but they don’t” situations like SAT test scores (do you have access to tutoring and the not-working-after-school time to study, or not?) or vaccination signups or just about anything where having resources gives a major advantage in an otherwise “equal access” system where you’re not buying your way in directly. Systems where, to be actually fair, things need to be designed very cleverly; I’m also interested in how to help people (Americans) think about these sorts of issues in some way other than “it’s fair as long as anyone with the same resources has the same chance.”
How’s the Mini Countryman holding up?
As someone who games a lot–and has since I was a kid with my NES–I’d be interested to hear about your own relationship with video games, and/or your short videogame biography, as it were. You’ve mentioned playing and enjoying them here and there, but…
What’s the first video game you remember playing?
What’s the most compelling game you’ve played?
Are you a console or PC guy when it comes to games? Why?
If you’ve owned consoles over the years, which ones?
How much and what sort of stuff do you play nowadays? How much do you play now versus whenever your peak was for playtime?
Do you have any thoughts about the development of games from Pong and Tetris to the crazy stuff we’ve got now, up to and including the relatively recent beginning of consumer home VR by Oculus and Sony, etc.?
You get the idea. Your general thoughts on video games and your experience with them over the years, or some subset of the above questions that you find appealing.
Follow up from 2016:
Did they enjoy the world burning? Why do they still tell themselves it was the right thing to do?
This gets personal.
You’ve mentioned you’ve suffered a miscarriage. What effect did this have on you? Do you feel its something guys can talk about freely?
What would you say to somebody who is going through this now or in general?
Is your mom still around? Either way, how did/do you deal with being a parent to a child while also having to parent an aging parent? Middle age is hitting hard with both the death of my mother and the fact that my father has depended on others for practical things his entire life, and I’ve got an elementary school age child. I dunno. Maybe how you deal with aging, the generations passing, and the shift in responsibility.
Which one of your works would you most like to be made into some non-book/ audio-book format? Why? Preferred format? Things that might have happened (within the bounds of NDA’s and future possibilities)?
How would you describe your relationship to music?
Superhero movies. Are they something that will eventually fade from the scene, like TV westerns? Or will they flourish even more in the next couple of decades?
You’ve had your fair share of haters, but have you ever had to deal with the other side of the coin, e.g. stalkers?
Many, including you, have viewed Buchanan as the Worst President In Like Ever. Why? “Because he didn’t prevent the Civil War” is the usual response. But the beginning of the Civil War started literally the day Lincoln was inaugurated. Doesn’t that make him the worst? It took a massive war to end slavery, and I don’t see how else it could’ve ended. No one says “FDR sucked because he was cool with a war to defeat the horrors of global fascism.” What could Buchanan have done? How could he be worse than Jackson, Dubya, or That Orange Thing?